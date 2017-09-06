Palo Alto: Believing The Momentum

Palo Alto Networks (PANW) beats on top and bottom line numbers as revenue and EPS prints came above analysts' estimates. Given that the company added 737 talents to its headcount while recording a higher SBC, SG&A share of revenue and valuation multiple compared to a more stable competition, how safe is it to keep backing this truck before we witness the FireEye (FEYE) effect?

As suspected, product revenue will remain in the low single digit growth at 4%-6% going by FY’18 guidance, the first indicator that we are close to realizing what I call the FireEye effect.

The FireEye effect is the unanticipated loss of momentum and growth slump FireEye has witnessed over the past two years. This growth slump evaded most analyst and street projections, the result of which saw the APT solution provider falling from high double digit YoY revenue growth to low single digit within 4 quarters.



There you have it. PANW’s product revenue projections are already pointing to a dearth of low hanging fruit thereby putting more pressure on subscription and support billings which represented 69% of total billings in 2017. The point is that product billing drives the growth of subscription and support billings. Therefore, fewer product billings will affect opportunities to increase revenue from subscription and support services.

PANW has spent a fortune amassing its huge customer base which stands at 42,500 as of today. Making the case for improving LTV by cross-selling and upselling its growing list of product offerings is plausible. It’s all about slicing and dicing its customer cohort to determine segments that have the potential to drive more revenue growth at a lower cost per conversion.

Market Share by Revenue: Cyber Security Pure Plays

This brilliant business strategy of prioritizing market share above profitability, liquidity, and solvency has enabled it to carry more bullish favor in the mind of investors. This is more interesting given how management touts about displacing competition every quarter - an indication that market share gain is also favored by positive demand-side sentiments towards the company when compared to its competitors.



With favorable demand tailwinds on its side, should we be convinced that Palo Alto will transition into profitability without any obstacle to halt its momentum?



It’s all about hedging the risk involved in holding the stock.

Management is guiding for FY’18 revenue of $2.125- $2.165 billion. The average Street estimate comes at $2.1 billion with a high of $2.24 billion and a low of $2.03billion. The same goes for FY’18 EPS est. with management guiding between $3.24 -$3.34 while the Street average is about the midpoint at 3.27.



These numbers are all fairly in-line except, for one thing, Palo Alto has been recording one of the highest SG&A spend using CY’2016 numbers.

Also, it has the highest stock based compensation compared to its competitors and it becomes instantly clear where the growth is coming from - talents. Palo Alto is investing in talents to secure future market dominance.



While this is a great strategy, it is not convincing to say that the cyber security segment affords market monopoly due to low entry barriers. It is highly fragmented and dictated by trends in other technology fields. Today, we have AVs and IPSes, Tomorrow we have APTs, sandboxes, and cloud security solutions.



This implies that value stocks in the cyber realm are those who can grow market share at decent and sustainable profitability ratios.



For all its investments and market share expansion, Palo Alto could fall victim of its own ambitiousness given that trends are not dictated by industry players or competition. Rather, trends are dictated by complementary technological industries who majorly arise from serendipity and disruptions. And while they are attempting to solidify a foothold, they are also disrupted by new waves of tech tinkerers and hackers.



I'm referring to the disruption of the PC industry by feature phones which has also been disrupted by smartphones and which is subsequently being threatened by wearables and connected gadgets. Security companies have had to play catch up while developing threat mitigation solutions for these fleeting technologies.



Conclusion





While Palo Alto’s FCF trends point to a believable and somewhat comforting story, its profit ratios do not, and for all its forays, a demand squeeze could accelerate volatility towards more downside exposing the weakness in the growth narrative.

For this reason, I would remain on the side line until it becomes clear that Palo Alto has a magic sauce that competitors can't replicate.

