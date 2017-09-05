General Mills: Buy For An Elevated Yield

The business intelligence firm Euromonitor estimates that leading packaged food companies are losing overall market share as the Americans continue to move towards niche brands focused on wellness trends. The past few years have proved to be troublesome for General Mills (GIS), with sharp declines in cereal, yogurt, and soup businesses. The overall packaged food industry is growing modestly, but General Mills is consistently struggling to get out of a sales slump. General Mills’ stock has lost 24% value over the past twelve months as a result of continued weakness in core product categories. The headwinds can put more pressure on General Mills’ tumbling stock price in the short-term, but this steep drop is an opportunity for the long-term investors due to faster execution of turnaround efforts, cheaper valuation, and an elevated dividend yield.



General Mills has a well-diversified product portfolio with 70% of total net sales coming from snacks, cereal, convenient meals, and yogurt businesses. However, the company has suffered a 4.5% compounded annual sales decline over the past three years, primarily due to disruptive changes in consumers’ eating habits and the emergence of stronger competition. Furthermore, the sharp reduction in marketing spending, lackluster innovation in yogurt business, and a limited number of new launches in growth markets have also played a pivotal role in shrinking top-line.



Source: Annual Report



The management is accelerating turnaround plan, which primarily includes the expansion of cereal business in the global markets amid falling breakfast cereal consumption in the U.S., stabilizing yogurt business and protecting market share, more bets on growth categories like ice cream and snacks, as well as the strengthening of footprints in the global online channels.



The ‘‘consumer first’’ strategy is the cornerstone of the turnaround plan. The consumers are moving away from artificial flavors and additives while the demand for organic food is rapidly increasing across the entire packaged food industry. The company is rapidly expanding its organic food offerings to benefit from robust demand for healthy and gluten-free food items. The company has significantly expanded Annie’s and Epic Provisions businesses over the past couple of years, which will help it reach $1 billion in organic food sales by 2019. Furthermore, the continued nutritional improvements from Cheerios to Yoplait and roll out of new products like Progresso Organic and Annie’s Organic Cheese Puffs will also accelerate growth pace.



General Mills is hitting the right notes by expanding its organic food offerings across the portfolio. However, the biggest challenge for the management is to stabilize rapidly falling yogurt sales and avoid further loss of market share, which has already declined from 25% in 2011 to 19% in 2016. With 15% contribution to the top-line, the yogurt business is big enough to drag overall sales performance of General Mills.



The U.S.’s saturated yogurt market is struggling to grow, and it is evident from a 6.8% decline in spoonable yogurt sales between 2015 and 2017 as the consumers are still skeptical about added sugars. In the meanwhile, the lower health perception about new categories and flavors is also negatively impacting the overall yogurt market. On the other hand, the drinkable yogurt category is on track to record an impressive 14% sales growth this year. The drinkable yogurt currently accounts for 10% of overall yogurt market, but its contribution is expected to increase to 30%, which is a potential opportunity for General Mills to break out of a sales slump.



The failure of Yoplait to compete against Chobani and Dannon is attributable to lack of sharp focus on innovation over the past five years. But the management is abandoning catch up strategy, and instead, it intends to get ahead of the curve by focusing on fundamental innovation. As the demand moves from Greek style to more simple yogurt, the management is focusing on new yogurt brands that feel more crafted and artisanal and the release of French yogurt brand Oui is a step towards turnaround goal.



General Mills is tapping new opportunities in the global markets in the midst of challenging growth prospects in the domestic market. General Mills is rolling out Libertè Greek Crunch in Canada, but the focus is Europe where it is releasing Yoplait Triple Sensation, Champs de Fruit, and Häagen-Dazs Frozen Yogurt Collection. The higher per-capita consumption in high-income European countries will help generate stable yogurt sales, but expansion into emerging markets will drive long-term sales growth.



China is on track to become the world's largest dairy market by 2020, reaching $68.8 billion in annual sales, up from $55.2 billion in 2017. While demand will increase across the board, the growing appetite for yogurt will fuel the overall dairy market. The rollout of drinkable yogurt brand Perle de Lait and expansion of spoonable yogurt into new cities during 2018 will help General Mills continue to gain market share in China.



Source: Euromonitor, Dairy Reporter



General Mills’ expansion strategy will pay off in the coming years as Chinese dairy market has a long way to go. However, the dominance of regional players with extensive distribution channels can disrupt General Mills’ growth story. For instance, the Yili Group is also expanding its drinkable yogurt business with the launch of another wellness focused brand Changyi. Thus, General Mills will have to increase its distribution footprints and marketing efforts to market share in China.



General Mills intends to grow its ice cream business globally, which currently makes 5% of total net sales. General Mills’ Häagen-Dazs recorded a 4% growth in sales last year, which makes it one of the high-performing brands. The steadily rising demand for premium ice cream in the U.S. will bode well for the company. However, the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific will reflect faster consumption and retail sales growth in the coming years. According to Mintel, ice cream consumption in India will increase by 72% between 2017 and 2021 to reach 657.2 million liters, whereas Vietnam and Indonesia are also among fastest growing markets. The global expansion of Häagen-Dazs Mini-Stick, particularly in Asia-Pacific, will accelerate ice cream sales growth in the coming years.



Source: Mintel



The large packaged food companies are also embracing online channels with the with the changing shopping habits of consumers all over the world. General Mills currently earns 1.5% of its total domestic sales from online channels, but the contribution is expected to increase to 5% by 2020. The online sales can grow even faster as the company enters into more strategic relationships with e-commerce grocery providers, particularly in China where e-commerce sales will reach $1.7 trillion by 2020.



Buy For An Elevated Yield

General Mills has become an attractive option for regular income seeking investors with dividend yield hovering at 3.65%, up from the historical average of 3%. General Mills has hiked the annual dividends at a compounded annual growth of approximately 10% over the past one decade. General Mills may not raise dividends at double-digits in the future with payout ratio hovering at 70% and declining revenue stream. However, the recovery in profit margins from a decline in 2015, primarily due to cost savings and price realizations, will positively impact cash flows in the coming quarters. The company’s cash position has weakened a bit due to decline in bottom-line, but operating cash flow generation is still sturdy enough to support a high-single-digit dividend growth.



Source: 10K



General Mills ended the fiscal year 2017 with $2.3 billion in operating cash and more than $1.6 billion in free cash, which reflects the strength of its cash flow generation. The continuation of productivity program with expected modest growth in earnings will positively impact the overall cash flow position. The company is expecting yet another organic sales decline of 1% - 2% during the fiscal year 2018, though a modest increase in bottom-line and further cost savings will help improve cash flow stream. As the management remains committed to returning 90% of free cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, the expected increase in cash flows due to turnaround efforts and improved profit margins will fuel total return to shareholders. General Mills also looks attractive at a forward price to earnings multiple of 16.6x while the market is valuing packaged foods stocks at a slightly higher multiple of 18.4x.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.