If Only All Compound Dividend Investing Were This Simple

Once in a while, we deserve a break. Retirement investing can be made simple.

Dear Leader Kim and President Trump go at each other, rattling their sabers more loudly with each passing day. Life is hard.

The never-ending chaos in our politics today and the division it has caused makes life seem very difficult these days. A mouse roaring in North Korea and challenging the growing bravado of our own president creates a real sense of anxiety, especially in those of us who lived through the Cuban missile crisis in October of 1962. Hurricane Harvey sweeps in and stays too long, killing too many people and doing more damage to people’s lives than any other storm before it.

These and countless other challenges remind us that life can be hard. I recently wrote “Low P/E = Low Volatility: A Retirement Plan That's Easy To Live With” to remind readers that there exist ways to tamp down the angst and frustration that we are dealing with by incorporating various strategies in our portfolios that help reduce the stress that can come with investing.

The heroism of citizen soldiers and the Cajun Navy, reaching out to their neighbors in need, plucking them from neck-high waters and certain death, reminds us that within all the cruelty and hardness of life, we find the simple acts of kindness and compassion that make life sweet. These simple acts are the silver linings in all of those clouds.

Triple-Play Compounding Investing, Made Simple

Often, the simple things in life turn out to be the most profound also. Here’s an example of one such simple pleasure that my subscribers and I have been enjoying for many years.

Compounding, Defined

Compounding is the ability of an asset to generate earnings, which are then reinvested in order to generate their own earnings. In other words, compounding refers to generating earnings from previous earnings.

Source: Investopedia

In our case, since we are dividend growth investors, the money a company makes is used to pay dividends to us. It is those dividend payments that we use to buy additional shares. Those new shares will, in turn, pay us additional dividends, which will cause our total dividend income to grow over time.

A real-world example, from a company that has been in our Fill-The-Gap Portfolio and RODAT Subscriber Portfolio for years, will throw light and clarity on how this works in all of our real-world brokerage accounts.

Vector Declares $0.40 Dividend And Regular Annual 5% Stock Dividend

On August 30, Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) declared a $0.40/share quarterly dividend, in line with its previous dividend.

The forward yield is 7.5%.

The dividend is payable Sept. 28 for shareholders of record Sept. 20; Shares go ex-dividend Sept. 19.

Additionally, the company declared its regular annual stock dividend of 5% payable along with the quarterly dividend.

About The Company

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 116 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, PYRAMID, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands. It also sells electronic cigarettes. In addition, the company provides residential brokerage, relocation, and real estate sales and marketing services, as well as title and settlement services to real estate companies and financial institutions; manages cooperatives, condominiums, and apartments; acquires, owns, and invests in real estate properties; and engages in land development activities.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Compounding Dividend Impact #1: Cash Dividend

This is how it works:

If you currently own 1000 shares of Vector Group, on September 28 you will receive, in addition to $400.00 of dividends in cash, 50 new shares in the company. Your new total amount of shares will then be 1050.

Compound Dividend Impact #2: Stock Dividend

1000+ 50 = 1050

At last Wednesday's closing price of $21.33, these 50 new shares are valued at $1066.50. That is how much in capital value your account will grow when these shares hit your account later this month. If you chose to sell those new shares and they were selling for $21.33 at that time, $1066.50 is what you’d receive as your sales proceeds.

However, if you choose to keep those shares, this is just one aspect of the dividend growth this company rewards us with. It is another angle of automatic dripping conferred automatically by the company for the benefit of shareholders.

Cash Dividend Increase

When dividends are next paid out, in December of this year, at $.40 per share, you’ll then receive a quarterly payout of $420.00 instead of this month's $400.00 payout because you'll own 50 more shares.

This $20.00 increase X 4 quarters = $80.00 of annual dividend income increase.

This is how Vector Group automatically grows your dividend income for you, even without dripping the quarterly cash dividend payment.

Compound Dividend Impact #3: Compounding The Dividend Via DRIP

If you choose to put this equity on automatic drip at your broker, you'll experience a third leg of growing your dividend income with this company because your quarterly cash dividends will automatically buy even more shares for you! This is the beautiful closed loop of compound dividend investing.

Example:

Just to keep it simple, let’s imagine that when your $400.00 dividend arrives this month, you’ve previously given instructions to your brokerage to automatically DRIP shares of Vector Group for you. Let’s also assume, for simplicity's sake, that the price of Vector is just $20.00 at that time.

Well, your $400.00 in dividends, at a price of $20.00 per share will buy you 20 more shares.

$400.00/$20 per share = 20 additional shares.

If we add these 20 new shares to the 50 shares you received for your 5% stock dividend, and then add those to your original stake of 1000 shares, your new total of shares would come to 1070 shares in Vector.

In December, when the next dividend is declared and paid, we’ll assume it to be $.40 per share, again. Now, with your new total of 1070 shares, you’d received $428.00 in dividends.

1070 shares X $.40 = $428.00

Caveat: If shares were going for less than $20.00 per share, your $400 in dividends would buy you more shares than the 20 presumed. If shares were selling for more than $20.00, your $400 in dividends would buy you fewer shares.

More shares would get you a higher dividend payment; fewer shares would earn you a smaller dividend payment.

What Happens In December?

Well, if you keep your DRIP turned on, your broker will automatically take that $428.00 dividend payment and buy you additional shares once again. Assuming a buy price at $20.00 again, you’d now buy 21 shares and be paid cash for the .4 shares you can’t buy because it’s less than 1 share.

$428.00/$20.00 = 21 shares plus $8.00 cash.

Adding these 21 new shares to your previous total of 1070 shares brings your new total to 1091 shares in Vector Group.

And In March 2018?

We simply rinse and repeat. Your 1091 shares will pay you $436.40, assuming the dividend stays at $.40 per share. This $436.40 buys you 22 more shares, bringing your new total to 1113 shares.

What About June 2018?

The dividend payment you’ll receive in June 2018 will come to $445.20, which will buy you 22 more shares, bringing your new total to 1135 shares.

A Year From Now: September 2018

Assuming the company does what it’s done for the past many years, they’ll declare the regular $.40 cash dividend and the regular 5% stock dividend, once again. Because you now own 1135 shares, the company will give you 5% more stock, or 57 shares, bringing your new total to 1192 shares and you’ll receive a dividend payment of $454.00 on your previous total of 1135 shares.

Using this triple-play compounding strategy of automatically dripping your dividends and receiving an automatic drip of 5% more shares each year from the company, you will have grown your original stake, in one year’s time, from 1000 shares to 1135 shares.

You will accomplish this growth to your share count without investing any additional out-of-pocket cash. All the fuel for this powerful compounding will come from the company itself.

Your share count, in one year, will increase by 13.5%.

1135 - 1000 = 135

135/1000 = 13.5%

If you use that $454.00 September 2018 dividend to buy additional shares, your share count then rises to 1158 shares and the virtuous cycle continues.

Impact To Income

From an annual dividend income on the 1000 original shares of $1600.00, your new annual dividend income will have grown to $1816.00.

1135 shares X $.40 = $1816.00

$1816.00 - $1600 = $216

$216/$1600 = 13.5%

Both your share count and your annual income will have grown by the same 13.5%.

Rule Of 72

Again, to simplify the point, if we use the rule of 72 to get a rough idea of how long it will be until we double our original investment in Vector Group, here’s the math:

72/13.5% = 5.33 years

By simply not taking cash for our dividends, but reinvesting it along with the automatic stock dividends, it will only take about 5 1/3 years to double our investment in VGR.

We’ve made a few assumptions here to demonstrate this principle, but the assumptions are based upon a pretty long historical record.

The dividend has remained the same $.40 per quarter for many years. The company has declared the 5% stock dividend around September of every year for many years. The stock has traded in the $20.00 range for many years as well.

The orange line indicates dividends paid over the past 20 years. If you strip out the 5% stock dividend, it would show $.40 quarterly for much of that time.

Though the price has meandered for years, it’s basically trading in the ~$20 range over the past twenty years.

If Only All Compound Dividend Investing Were This Simple

If you’re of a mind to add Vector Group to your portfolio, keep this in mind: To start this journey and benefit from the next upcoming dividend and the 5% stock dividend, you’ll need to buy shares BEFORE the ex-dividend date of September 19. This means, the latest you can buy shares and be entitled to the regular dividend and the stock dividend is September 18.

This is how we continue to build, grow and protect dividend income for retirement for our subscribers, one dividend at a time. Followers of the FTG Portfolio have benefited, as well, from this compound dividend investing approach as we’ve had Vector Group in the portfolio for many years now.

The Fill-The-Gap Portfolio

The FTG Portfolio contains a good helping of these types of dividend growth stocks. It was built with the express purpose of benefiting from this and other strategies.

Two and a half years ago, I began writing a series of articles on December 24, 2014, to demonstrate the real-life construction and management of a portfolio dedicated to growing income to close a yawning gap that so many millions of seniors and near-retirees face today between their Social Security benefit and retirement expenses.

The beginning article was entitled "This Is Not Your Father's Retirement Plan." This project began with $411,600 in capital that was deployed in such a way that each of the portfolio constituents yielded approximately equal amounts of yearly income.

The FTG Portfolio Constituents

Constructed beginning on 12/24/14, this portfolio now consists of 21 companies, including AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T), Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO), Consolidated Edison Inc. (NYSE:ED), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC), British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI), Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR), Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI), Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI), W.P. Carey, Inc. (NYSE:WPC), Government Properties Income Trust (NYSE:GOV), The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO), The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR), Southern Company (NYSE:SO), Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT), DineEquity (NYSE:DIN), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (NYSE:IRM).

Because we bought all of these equities at cheaper prices since the inception of the portfolio, the yield on cost that we have achieved is 7.69% since launch on December 24, 2014. Current portfolio income now totals $30,170, which is $1,600.00 more annual income than just last month. This represents a 5.33% annual income increase for the portfolio.

Taken all together, this is how the FTG Portfolio generates its annual income.

FTG Annual Dividend Income

Your Takeaway

These days, in so many ways, life seems to be hard. We are assaulted by cable news with every day’s new political and geopolitical developments. It’s all a whirlwind and we just about catch our breath when we are confronted with yet another major development. It’s hard to remember what it was like just a year ago, or even a month ago, when we seemed to live and breathe a little easier.

And so, if we can find ways to simplify our daily lives and our investment lives to make things a little easier, it can help us de-stress a bit.

Compound dividend investing, or dividend growth investing using compounding methods, can give us some peace and re-introduce some stability into our lives.

Taking care to add high-quality names with long histories of steadily growing their dividends will provide the final glue you need to stick with your plan in order to ride calmly into the sunset of your retirement.

As always, I look forward to your comments, discussion, and questions Are you looking for a way to de-stress your investments? Have you rebalanced lately to accomplish this goal? Do you incorporate these types of dividend growth stocks in your portfolio? Please let me know how you approach these situations in your own portfolio and how you arrive at your decisions.

