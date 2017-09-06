Buying The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF At 11.56% Discount

The results are surprising and suggest the ASA Gold and Precious Metals vehicle could be the superior choice.

I've looked into the similarities and differences between the two vehicles that offer the same basic exposure: gold miners.

Fred Piard wrote a cool article on How To Get 5% Discount On Gold And Silver, 12% On Miners And A 10% Dividend. This prodded me to look into the differences between the closed-end fund investing in mining companies ASA Gold and Precious Metals (ASA) and the leading exchange-traded fund to invest in mining companies, GDX.



Both closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds can be bought or sold at any time. ETFs benefit from a nifty mechanic, causing them to trade near net asset value most of the time. A closed-end fund can trade at a significant discount or premium to its net asset value. At The Black Swan Portfolio, we’ve included several obscure closed-end funds into the portfolios to acquire assets at a deep discount to their market value.



If you put a million in GDX and a million in ASA, 50% of that money will be put into exactly the same stocks. The other 50% goes to those stocks in different quantities or towards different stocks entirely.



With significant overlap, it is not surprising the total return is highly correlated. It ranges between 0.7 and 1 where the latter signifies perfect correlation.



Fundamental Chart data by YCharts



The total return of the two funds since inception of the GDX is very similar as well.





GDX Total Return Price data by YCharts



ASA charges you 1.26% on an annual basis for its efforts while GDX is significantly cheaper charging 0.51%.



Portfolio comparisons

Judging by the statistical information on the two portfolios, GDX has slightly more exposure to current producing miners while ASA has more exposure to mining capacity coming online. Looking at the aggregate of current earnings and cash flow multiples against the expected growth rates of cash flow, I’d say ASA’s portfolio is the more attractive of the two.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Stock Portfolio Benchmark Category Avg As of 08/30/2017 *Forward-looking based on historical data Style and Market Cap Breakdown and Value and Growth Measures are calculated only using the long position holdings of the portfolio. Price/Prospective Earnings* 25.08 12.43 23.11 Price/Book* 1.53 1.44 1.54 Price/Sales* 2.64 1.07 2.44 Price/Cash Flow* 6.83 7.48 6.57 Dividend Yield %* 0.83 1.84 0.89 Long-Term Earnings % 18.48 14.18 18.32 Historical Earnings % 6.31 -5.75 -1.97 Sales Growth % -3.80 -9.70 -3.59 Cash-Flow Growth % 7.61 -12.63 11.71 Book-Value Growth % -6.37 -5.38 -3.62

Data: Morningstar.com



Gold and Precious Metals Stock Portfolio Benchmark Category Avg As of 11/30/2016 *Forward-looking based on historical data Style and Market Cap Breakdown and Value and Growth Measures are calculated only using the long position holdings of the portfolio. Price/Prospective Earnings* 28.86 12.43 23.11 Price/Book* 1.33 1.44 1.54 Price/Sales* 2.52 1.07 2.44 Price/Cash Flow* 7.76 7.48 6.57 Long-Term Earnings % 25.17 14.18 18.32 Historical Earnings % -33.23 -5.75 -1.97 Sales Growth % 5.32 -9.70 -3.59 Cash-Flow Growth % 14.53 -12.63 11.71 Book-Value Growth % 3.77 -5.38 -3.62

Data: Morningstar.com



With the closed-end fund ASA trading at an 11.56% discount to net asset value, if you put a million in GDX, you will own:



560k worth of GDX miners

560k worth of non-GDX miners

Conclusion



The exposure you get through ASA or GDX is very similar. If you want to buy GDX, I’d say ASA is worth strong consideration. With this kind of discount to NAV, I have a hard time seeing GDX outperforming ASA over the next ten years. For it to turn out that way, active management would have to destroy value BEFORE fees. Because the closed-end fund offers a tiny distribution, over a long period of time, you do get money out at net asset value even when the discount remains in place.

