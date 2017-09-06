Autodesk: Hold Or Sell? Probably Sell

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) is software and service company which creates innovative design and management software for architecture, engineering, construction, and manufacturing purposes. Its products have been used in the construction of the brand new Freedom Tower and San Francisco Bay Bridge. Even the stunning visual effects in movies like Inception, Avatar, and Titanic were created using Autodesk's software.

At this point in time, the company's business model is undergoing a drastic transformation into a subscription-based one. Whether this radical change will ultimately pay off or not remains to be seen, but the transition so far has gone relatively smoothly. Most notably, shareholders have benefited from this, with the common shares more than doubling in value since the transition was announced in 2015.

A lot of optimism has been priced into Autodesk's current market valuation, and now would be a good time to lock in profits. There is simply not enough upside to justify the large potential downside, which could be massive if there are any unforeseen hiccups while the company's business model changes. With so much optimism already priced into the current share price, the current risk-reward ratio is asymmetric with a lot more downside than upside.

Shares of Autodesk have rallied by nearly 50 percent since the year started, alone outperforming all 3 major indexes easily. The rally was given more life recently, with shares rising even higher after the company released its earnings report. Autodesk reported earnings on the 17th, and needless to say, the market was more than satisfied with the report.

There's no doubt in my mind that the most recent earnings report was impressive, but it only raises the ceiling for expectations. With a poor balance sheet loaded with debt, no positive earnings, and a negative P/E ratio which exceeds 40, it's hard to justify holding shares at this valuation, let alone open a long position. However, it's still worth looking at the earnings report to see if the most recent rally is justified or not.

Both earnings per share and revenue for the 2nd quarter exceeded analyst expectations. Analysts were expecting EPS to be -$0.15 and revenue to be $495 million. Autodesk gave analysts more than they expected: revenue for the quarter was $501.8 million and EPS was -$0.11. Although total revenue was down on a yoy basis by nearly 9 percent, it's fair to say it's not as bad as it seems. Autodesk is still in the process of its business model shift, and it should be expected that the company may have minor revenue bumps along the road.

It's more important to look at subscriber growth instead of looking at total revenue. Annualized recurring revenue (ARR), a metric which can gauge the health of a subscription model, was $784 million. Subscription plan subscriptions increased drastically since the last quarter by 270,000 to 1.59 million. The number of total subscriptions grew 153,000 sequentially from the last quarter to 3.4 million in total. About 63,000 maintenance users converted to product subscriptions under Autodesk's new Maintenance to Subscription (M2S) initiative this quarter. I will go further into detail about the significance of this program later, but for now, I think it's important to focus on subscription growth in general.

Annualized recurring revenue from Autodesk's subscriptions nearly doubled on a constant currency basis yoy. Total product subscriptions saw triple-digit growth in each major region, with a lot of it coming from new customers. New customers made up roughly 30 percent of growth, a very healthy amount. Subscriptions for the company's cloud-based products increased 200 percent on a yoy basis, showing exceptional growth. The bulk of this cloud growth comes from BIM 360, a cloud-based construction management/collaboration software product. BIM 360 gives construction teams the necessary tools to coordinate their efforts to effectively work together. It enables users to work more effectively in a more centralized way. This innovative piece of software will likely be a key driver in growth in the future because of the strong demand for its service in the construction field. Autodesk has an early lead versus its competitors and has the ability to snatch up large construction contracts early. Enterprise business agreements, another important component of subscriber growth, is also seeing strong growth and renewal rates. The average contract size for each agreement has now increased by roughly 30 percent, with account usage from these agreements also growing 10 percent on a yoy basis.

The company also launched the M2S initiative recently to encourage old maintenance users to switch to its subscription system. Before 2016, users could opt for a renewable maintenance plan instead of a subscription-based service. Under this maintenance plan, users are given access to perpetual licenses. The main benefit of a perpetual license is that when you fail to renew, you can still use the software. When you renew a maintenance plan, you gain access to software updates, bug fixes, and customer support. Under a normal subscription you gain access to all of that, but you need to continually renew in order to gain access to the software. This can be a pain for customers, but it is in Autodesk's best interests for maintenance users to switch over and become subscribers. Having and managing two separate business models can be more costly than just having one business model. Having one business model can reduce operating costs. Subscribers are also a much more captive customer base with higher renewal rates, since they need access to the software. It is more flexible for the customer and allows the company to raise prices more easily.

Autodesk has already stopped selling its maintenance plans, and the company has an ongoing program to change the remaining maintenance users into subscribers. The program gives current maintenance users a discounted price if they choose to switch to a subscription instead. As an added incentive, Autodesk is also raising the cost of its maintenance plan by 5 percent this year, 10 percent next year, and 20 percent the following year. This transition seems to be going smoothly - each quarter, it is transitioning more and more people. It's likely that in the future Autodesk will raise prices even more and offer more discounts in order to pressure more users to switch. If it all goes as planned and the company is able to eliminate its maintenance users, the benefits would be huge.

A full subscription-based model gives shareholders the ability to better predict revenues, since the revenue would all be recurring. This should create long-term stability, consistency, cut down on costs and allows Autodesk to better price its products competitively through methods such as bundling. With a subscription model, it's easier to scale your business down or up in order to adapt as well. A stronger relationship between the customer and the service provider is also established - one that can potentially boost Autodesk's customer retention rate. It's better for the company, and it can be better for the customer too in some cases. Once this business model transformation is fully completed, it will practically pay for itself with the added benefits and increased revenues.

So now the only question remaining is, why sell your shares now? It seems like Autodesk is on the verge of something great. Why sell now when everything is going so well? I think Murphy's Law sums up the situation perfectly - anything that can go wrong will go wrong.

An example of something which can go horribly wrong lies in the company's M2S program itself. People are outraged - a lot of people with existing perpetual licenses don't want to bear such a large price hike in the coming years. They could be completely discouraged by the price hike and just not use Autodesk's products from now on. A lot of people don't like the new subscription system in the first place, and if the backlash grows and becomes strong enough, we will see it hurt the company's earnings. This is just one example of the many things which could go wrong for Autodesk.

The saying is an adage and should not be taken literally, of course, but the idea is definitely worth thinking about. Bottom line is that shares of Autodesk are at all-time highs right now and have more than doubled since the company announced its business transformation. That is not healthy, especially when you consider the fact that the company has only been losing money and having its financial situation worsen over that period of time. With the recent rally, it seems like the benefits from the new business model seems to already be reflected in the current stock price. Shares of Autodesk are trading at a price-to-earnings ratio which exceeds -40. Simply Wall St's discounted cash flow model indicates that shares are significantly overvalued relative to the company's future cash flow model too. Autodesk also has a PBV (price based on the value of assets) multiple of 79, well above the software average that is below 10.

Ever since Autodesk decided to change its business model, the company has been losing more and more money. What's startling is that the company's net income loss actually widened on a yoy basis by over 40 percent! It's true that its business transformation is not fully done yet, but shouldn't Autodesk earnings start improving before the company sees its stock rise in value?

From a balance sheet perspective, things are not looking any better either. Autodesk is seeing its cash position weaken while its debt position increases - a very precarious situation to be in when you make no money. The company has a debt load of $1.58 billion to pay down and $1.71 million in cash and cash equivalents. Free cash flow this quarter was in the red by nearly $90 million as well.

If Autodesk's business transformation fails to live up to the hype, or if there are any bumps along the road, the common stock could depreciate significantly from the current highs. Buying a stock is only half the battle, knowing when to sell is the other half. Now is a good time to sell, when you have a gain that exceeds 50-100 percent. It's simply unlikely for the stock to increase in value that much again next year. If anything goes wrong, we could see shareholder value get decimated by the market. There's simply too much downside and not enough upside left to warrant not selling your shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.