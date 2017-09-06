Gun Sales: Yeah. They're Bad

A look at Q2 2017 results from Cabela's and Dicks Sporting Goods for clues about the health of the firearms industry.

While waiting anxiously for the latest FBI Nics data for August, I was searching for news regarding gun sales, either from reported sales numbers or some subtle clues found in various state and local data.

Over the last few firearms articles we have discussed the now double digit year over year drops in firearms background checks and the presumed drop in gun sales.

What was through May 2017 an 8.5% drop in background checks for the first 5 months of 2017 vs 2016 had accelerated to a double digit year over year drop of more than 10% for January through July 2017 vs 2016.

One of the questions that inevitably comes up is "how do NICS checks translate into Gun Sales?"

While it is true that a single NICS check may mean multiple gun transactions, it may also mean a check was done but no firearms were purchased. Furthermore, a NICS check does not differentiate between a used firearm or a new firearm transaction, just that a background check run by a firearms dealer.

For all of it's quirks, it is generally accepted that NICS data is a good proxy for the general sales trends. This has been in line with the data I have compared for myself against confirmed production and import data from the ATF for previous articles.

In any case, over the last few weeks we have had this double digit drop confirmed by a number of publicly traded companies and some data points off of the beaten path.

Florida Gun Data

Florida is the largest issuer of concealed carry permits, for both residents and visitors. It is also a bastion for gun rights on the east coast.

Recently released are two data points. From the FBI we can get the state breakdowns for background checks. From Florida itself we can get the recently released Concealed Carry Weapons Permit applications data.

TampaBay.com recently wrote an article on this so I will quote them,

Through July, people filed about 559,000 requests for concealed weapons permits, down about 4 percent from the same period a year ago. Also during that period, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement ran about 139,000 background checks at the request of licensed gun dealers, down about 10 percent from 2016.

Source: TampaBay.com

Right in line with what we discussed, even Florida experieced a 10 percent drop in background checks.

The more interesting number and one thing which we discussed in the comments of the previous articles was the concealed carry firearms.

It was stated by a few readers that while "scary gun" sales would plummet, ie AR-15, AK47 and other "black rifles," there is likely a pick up in concealed weapon purchases, especially in light of the recent anti-police and anti conservatives protests.

As per the Florida Dept of Agriculture data, even CCW applications are down. Bad news for companies such as American Outdoor Brands' Smith & Wesson (AOBC) division which produces the highly popular S&W Shield pistols. Although are any of my readers surprised after seeing the massive rebates on those guns?

Lower gun sales themselves are also bad news for large retailers like Cabela's (NYSE:CAB) and Dick Sports (DKS) which cater to first time gun owners through their large retail showrooms.

Bad Retail Data

On August 3rd, Cabela's started the bad news with their declining revenues.

For the company, total revenue was down 4.2% at $890.4 million. Earnings for the quarter fell 25% to $28.3 million.

For the quarter, consolidated comparable store sales decreased 9.3% and U.S. comparable store sales decreased 9.7% as compared to the same quarter a year ago. Firearms and shooting related products were responsible for nearly half of the overall comparable store sales decline. The decline in firearms and shooting related products was primarily attributable to several headwinds including the residual impact of the election and the anniversary of several tragedies a year ago.

Source: Cabela's Q2 Earnings Release

Based on our estimates in NICS data, I expect this decline to continue and grow.

On August 15th, Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) decided to join in on the pain and reported their earnings.

Unlike Cabela's however, Dicks was able to grow same store sales by .01% and reported earnings of $112 million or $1.03 per share.

Good right?

Well....

"In this very competitive and dynamic marketplace, we were able to deliver a significant increase in our bottom line from last year. We continued to capture market share and generated strong results in eCommerce, footwear and golf, although sales were pressured by weakness in hunting, licensed and athletic apparel," said Edward W. Stack, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "By design, we will be more promotional and increase our marketing efforts for the remainder of the year, as we will aggressively protect our market share. We have updated our outlook to reflect these investments. We continue to believe retail disruption creates opportunities for us as we look long-term."

Source: Dicks Sporting Goods Q2 Earnings Release

While the company does not breakdown firearms sales, we were able to get some clarity on the earnings call.

As per Chief Finance Officer Lee Belitsky, "The hunting business was very soft, and [same-store] sales declined double digits" It was noted that the decline was "worse than expected."

Keep in mind, this is not just "scary guns" but the apparently the always resilient hunting category of firearms including your Remington 700 rifles and Mossberg shotguns. This also includes ammo. I don't believe Vista Outdoor (VSTO) should feel too comfortable.

The most valuable comment I believe however is the confirmation of what I have been preaching for the last 8 months,

"[Pricing] has become what I would call irrational. The supply chain has to be cleaned out."

I agree Mr. Belitsky.

Half Empty?

While I am generally a "half full" type of guy trying to find some good in the world, I am seriously "realistic" when it comes to the gun industry.

Many people throughout the industry will try to find an excuse or try to sugar coat it.

I have heard many industry representatives call it a "summer slowdown" or generally expect the gun sales to recover by the fall.

You also have many in the media and in the industry claim the gun business is at the best point ever as for one month this year, we had a year over year, and the best year yet for NICS checks. That was May 2017.

They don't mention however that even including May, background checks were down 8.5% through May, and through July we are down over 10%.

You have companies like Cabelas which even tried to blame lower prices and sales on Gander Mountain's liquidation. Seriously?

At the local dealer level we have to take their comments with a grain of salt.

Gun dealers are proud people. It is their business and livelihood. When being interviewed by the media, both local and national, do you honestly expect them to admit lower sales? More often then not, they will paint a prettier picture than what the reality is.

At the same time, many of the local dealers likely don't know for themselves as they are single owner operator type businesses with lacking record keeping systems. Keep in mind, most FFL dealers keep their required ATF/NICS data in a hard bound book which they still write in. Just saying.

The realist view and my expectations... I am waiting for the August NICS data and expecting another year over year decline. I am waiting for more and more gun sales and promotions as manufacturers compete. I am waiting for Q3 retail data which will be worse for gun sales than the Q2 data.

What will be interesting to see however is how the slowdown in gun sales will react with the slowdown in retail.

I will be looking more into the other sporting retailers and distributors such as Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) and Sportsman's Warehouse (SPWH) for further evidence. If anything however, their 40%+ YTD drops are scary enough.

I continue to believe the picture is bleak for the foreseeable future while the firearms industry returns to "normal."

No matter where you are in the gun industry, be it at the manufacturing level with AOBC or Ruger (RGR), the accessories and supplies channel with Vista Outdoor (VSTO) and Olin (OLN), or the distribution side with Cabelas (CAB), Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS), Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV) or even Walmart (WMT), pain will be felt.

