Game Theory And Why Early Brexit Discussions Were Destined To Fail

A game theoretic approach as to why the early rounds of Brexit discussion were doomed from the outset.

The third monthly instalment of Brexit discussions have come and gone with little in the way of progress.

We will explore several important aspects of the ongoing Brexit negotiations over the course of a number of posts. Our intent is that they will educate traders and investors as to the progress of the discussions, but more importantly inform different aspects of their investment decisions as it pertains to fixed income, FX, equities, and of course volatility.

Before we go further, we acknowledge that so far markets the world over have basically shrugged Brexit off as a major non-issue. The original sell-off that commenced in June 2016 was more or less sorted out within about a week.

Indeed, we view global equities' collective ability to push through Brexit as one of the major turning points that has led to the great mystery of “missing” volatility throughout markets of all shapes and sizes over the past year or so.

We believe that as voting for Brexit and authorizing Brexit gets into the actual negotiations and executions, there is plenty of scope for markets to reassess their original position that this is a sideline issue.

For a host of reasons, investing and otherwise, we think the Brexit issue deserves attention from all investors.

Latest Round Fails to Generate Much Consensus

The most recent round of Brexit talks just ended, and neither side was able to say that any great process was made. According to Bloomberg’s Nikos Chrysolaras and Ian Wishart (emphasis added):

At the heart of the dispute are fundamental differences of priorities: while the U.K. seeks “creative” bespoke arrangements for the future, the EU says any deal would depend on whether Theresa May’s government is willing to fully comply with the bloc’s existing legal order. While Brexit Secretary David Davis said his approach is “more flexible and pragmatic than that of the EU,” Barnier characterized it as asking for the impossible: 'The single market, the EU’s capacity to regulate, to supervise, to enforce our laws, must not and will not be undermined by Brexit.’

As of this morning, the UK’s Prime Minister May now appears scheduled to be giving a speech in late September to try and steer negotiations into a more productive direction for the next round of discussions.

"Brexit is Brexit"

The most recent round of discussions have at times taken a more scornful tone on the part of the EU. Sorry for all the Bloomberg quotes, but we just want to bring readers up to speed. Again Bloomberg:

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier:"Brexit means Brexit, leaving the single market, means leaving the single market and if that’s what’s been decided there will be consequences.”

Relatedly:

British positions are nostalgic, they involve wanting to benefit from all single market benefits without being in it,” Barnier told reporters in Brussels in comments directed to Brexit Secretary David Davis in the nearby podium. Davis was quick to respond: “I wouldn’t confuse a belief in the free market for nostalgia.”

For a BBC view on EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier, click here.

Game Theory Basics

In this segment of our larger discussion I would like to focus on why I think the first round of discussions were destined not to go well, why the negotiations ultimately will prove more fruitful, and why the British will hold the upper hand if they remain resolute.

The branch of economics knows as Game Theory (or “Strategic Interactive Decision Making”) consists of three basic elements:

Players: in this case, The EU and the UK

Strategies: this is a vast oversimplification: negotiate or dictate

Payoffs: each player wants to maximize their payoff given their opponent’s best move

There are several different fields and branches within game theory. The key point that I’d like to make to readers is that while the UK has (even from the outset, but especially after the June 8 snap election disaster for the Conservative Party) a vested interest in playing a game that is more co-operative in nature, the EU has taken the approach that non-cooperation works best.

That is to say that for Britain, the best payoff corresponds to a strategy (for now at least) of “negotiate”. On the other hand, the EU’s best payoff corresponds to the strategy “dictate”. Both strategies can and very well may change as time ticks away and exogenous or endogenous changes occur.

But for now, these are the strategies that each player has chosen.

Design “Flaw?”

According to UCLA’s department of economics professor David K. Levine:

Mechanism design theory differs from game theory in that game theory takes the rules of the game as given, while mechanism design theory asks about the consequences of different types of rules. Naturally this relies heavily on game theory. Questions addressed by mechanism design theory include the design of compensation and wage agreements that effectively spread risk while maintaining incentives, and the design of auctions to maximize revenue, or achieve other goals.

From the beginning, UK Prime Minister Theresa May has attempted to structure these Article 50 negotiations in a dual-vein approach: discuss the terms of the breakup in terms of jurisdiction, rights, obligations on the one hand and continued trade and forward-looking cooperation on the other.

Granted, she and the Conservative Party were pushing for more of a “hard” Brexit initially. But there were those within the EU that were opposed to Brexit but also believed hard Brexit to be in the best interest of all parties as it would be cleaner from the standpoint of trade.

From the EU’s perspective, it can gain the highest short and perhaps long term benefits in these direct discussions by structuring the process as one where they handle the “divorce proceedings” in their totality first, and only then then move on to discuss future trade and joint-interest discussions after the terms of the break have been fully settled.

Reuters quotes EU chief-executive (officer?) Jean-Claude Junker (emphasis added):

‘I would like to be clear that I did read with the requisite attention all the papers produced by Her Majesty’s government; I find none of them truly satisfactory,” he told European Union envoys gathered in Brussels for an annual conference. “So there are huge numbers of questions that need to be settled.’ ‘We need to be crystal clear that we will begin no negotiations on the new economic and trade relationship between the UK and the EU before all these questions are resolved ... that is the divorce between the EU and the UK,’

Is it really any surprise then at all that the latest round of Brexit talks between the UK and the EU did not go well? The EU, for better or worse, has determined that “dictate” is the best strategy.

Conclusion and Market Implications

In our next piece (perhaps out the next day or two) we will discuss why Britain would prefer a negotiation tactic, and why EU prefers the strategy “dictate”.

In the meantime, we would love for readers to weigh in with their thoughts on the matter. We regularly get thought provoking comments from our readers, and will incorporate their statements if and as it furthers the discussion.

As far as immediate market impact, we see very little for now. Frankly, not very much of anything seems able to rattle markets these days, and we do not see Brexit negotiations as doing much to move the needle over the next couple months.

However, we do believe that the two markets most likely to be impacted on a daily basis by “news flow” will be the British Pound (FXB) and the British stock market (EWU). Here we will focus on the Pound; in the forthcoming installment we will discuss British equities.

The first and most direct link in our view to the discussions will be the Pound Sterling.

From Bloomberg:

The pound fell to a one-week low after Brexit negotiations between the U.K. and the European Union ended in acrimony. Sterling’s losses contributed to the currency’s biggest monthly decline since October after Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said the third round of talks were “ far from seeing sufficient progress.” The gridlock whittles the time the U.K. has to reach a trade deal and a transitional arrangement before it comes out of the EU in March 2019. ‘The risk of a no transitionary agreement seems to have increased today given the strong words from Barnier,’ said Shilen Shah, a fixed-income strategist at Investec Wealth & Investment. ‘The key hazard for markets is that today’s disagreement is an indicator of where future negotiations are heading, with the danger that the risk premium on U.K. assets will widen if the talks implode with no agreement.’

Just for reference, here is a one-year performance on the dollar cost of a pound:

Here’s the one-year on the pound cost of a euro:

We readily grant that several forces shape the direction of currencies vis-à-vis one another. We do believe however that continued stalling and failing talks will increase pound volatility and will put downward pressure on the currency.

Conversely, should PM May’s September 21 speech lay the groundwork for improved relations and an increased tactic of “negotiation” by both parties, then the pound is quite likely to strengthen.

We simply don’t see much reason for cooperation on the EUs part at this stage in the settlement, and as such our take would be that underweight British assets and/or short the pound is the better play.

