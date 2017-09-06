Fitbit's Ionic Smartwatch And Stock Are Both Compelling Buys

Last week, Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) announced several new products, including a new coaching application, an update to Aria 2, wireless headphones known as the Fitbit Flyer, as well as its much-anticipated smartwatch, Ionic.

As my readers have discerned, I am very bullish on Fitbit and believe the launch of these products is a positive development for the company. The focus of this article will be on Fitbit's smartwatch, Ionic. I will also write another article which will be devoted to discussing the company's other product releases.

Fitbit Ionic

Fitbit's first smartwatch debuted with a number of new features that are going to be very valuable to consumers and differentiate it from its major competitors, such as Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Samsung (OTC:SSNLF). Ionic will appeal to consumers who are focused on their health. Specifically, it will be attractive to those who like to track their health on a granular level, runners and swimmers.

One important differentiating factor is that Ionic will offer a 4+ day battery life. A huge detraction from consumers buying smartwatches has been the limited battery life, but a 4+ day battery life will be a huge bump from prior offerings such as the Apple Watch, which many consumers have complained often does not last a full day.

Furthermore, Ionic is a health-first watch with industry-leading sensors. Fitbit has outfitted the watch with an SpO2 sensor, which allows it to "track deeper health insights like sleep apnea in the future..." As an article by The Verge discussed, if accurate, being able to detect sleep apnea will be extremely lucrative, as the market is expected to grow to $6.7 billion by 2021. Additionally, Ionic will also offer improved heart rate technology to allow for greater accuracy during exercises, a better measure of how many calories have been burned and real-time heart rate zones to optimize workout intensities.

The new watch will also be great for runners, for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it will have an integrated GPS to allow for accurate run tracking without having to carry your phone. Moreover, users will be able to store up to 2.5 GB of music onto the watch and can download Pandora stations for offline listening. Another fitness-centric feature is that the company is leveraging its acquisition of Coin and is introducing Fibit Pay, allowing for contactless payments. Now, users will be able to go for a run with only their Ionic watches and can stop by a store to refuel. Finally, the watch will appeal to swimmers as well. Ionic is water-resistant up to 50 meters, and will be able to track laps and inform users of how many calories they burned in the pool.

Additionally, Fitbit is launching an App Gallery and is providing a software development kit that will allow developers to launch apps for Ionic. The watch will initially launch with 4 apps: Pandora, Starbucks, Strava and Accuweather, but more will surely be launched soon.

Ionic is now available for preorders for $299.95 and can be purchased on Fitbit's website as well as a number of North American retailers, such as Amazon, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Kohl’s, Macy’s, REI, Target and Verizon. Below is a screenshot of the listing on the Verizon website, showing the watch available for preorder. The estimated ship date is October 11, 2017.

Anecdotal Evidence

Personally, I used to wear a Fitbit Charge 2, but have not been wearing it much since I've become an avid runner. Going on long runs with a phone is not too practical, and I couldn't track my runs without it or listen to music, so I purchased a Huawei Sport 2 watch. This watch tracks my runs with an integrated GPS and allows me to listen to music and podcasts offline. However, the battery life is about a day and a half, and it is not waterproof, nor does it offer the health tracking that Ionic offers. Due to this, I plan to sell my Huawei Watch and purchase an Ionic watch. Although anecdotal evidence should be taken with a grain of salt, especially a positive remark from an interested shareholder, I do believe this use-case comparison is instructive of the value that Ionic can provide users.

Reports about Ionic

The media has covered the launch of Ionic quite heavily, and the reports have been very positive so far. For example, Gizmodo published an article entitled "The Fitbit Ionic Might Be the Smartwatch That Unseats Apple." A number of other publications were impressed with the watch and concluded that Ionic is a viable competitor to the Apple Watch. Below are screenshots of a few headlines discussing Ionic.

Investment Thesis

With the release of the Ionic smartwatch, and other products, which I will do a more in-depth analysis of in another article, I believe Fitbit can return to profitability and regain some love from Wall Street. In its most recent quarter, the company reported revenue of $353 million and a non-GAAP net loss of just $0.08 per share. Furthermore, management guided for its non-GAAP loss to shrink to a range of between -$0.05 and -$0.02 per share and for EBITDA to be in the range of -$12 million to breakeven.

One more positive to note from last quarter's conference call is that management discussed it was able to sell through its inventory and now has a clean balance sheet with respect to older inventory. This will help the company avoid incurring losses from writing off stale inventory once its new products are released.

Another important factor that I believe will enable Fitbit to achieve profitability has been its declining operating expenses and improving gross margins. Below is a quick snippet from my prior article discussing this trend:

Management was able to cut operating expenses in the quarter by 7% and is on track to achieve its $850 million operating expense target... [T]hese cuts are coming from sales & marketing and general and administrative expenses, which is a very positive sign when considering that revenue is up on a sequential basis.



Moreover, the improving revenue is not a function of heavy discounting, as its non-GAAP gross margin actually improved by one basis point, to 43%. Furthermore, this gross margin figure included a one-time write-off of tooling from a discontinued product. During the conference call, management cited direct channel sales growing 34% y/y as one of the reasons for high gross margins.

I believe Fitbit will sell Ionic with a similar margin as its prior products, since many of the costs in developing the watch and other new products were already incurred in the form of higher R&D expenses. In prior quarters, company management was aggressive in cutting sales & marketing and general & administrative expenses, but it prudently decided not to cut R&D to develop these new products. Moreover, Fitbit has been selling more through its website each quarter, which allows for higher margins. It is worth noting that since Ionic has so much packed into it, such as integrated GPS and new health sensors, gross margins may be incrementally lower, but I do not expect them to drop too much, especially when considering this will be the most expensive product the company has ever sold.

Additionally, with Fitbit creating a smartwatch that differentiates itself from the competition and has a compelling number of use cases for a wide-range of individuals, I do not believe the company will have to discount Ionic in order to generate sales. With its selling price of $299.95, if Fitbit is able to maintain the gross margins of its prior products, the higher price will generate more profit on an absolute basis. When coupled with the higher selling prices of its other products, I believe significantly more profit will flow down to the company's bottom line.

Conclusion

Fitbit has fierce competition in the smartwatch space, but I believe the Ionic watch can withstand the competition and gain a significant market share. The company has prudently focused on providing a number of features that will appeal to health-conscious consumers. It remains to be seen how consumers will receive the watch, but the favorable initial reports are a positive sign. With FIT still trading near its 52-week and all-time low, I believe it is still prudent to purchase shares, as the company is so close to returning to profitability.

