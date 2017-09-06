Applied Optoelectronics: Stay Calm, Stay Long

Stockholders of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ: AAOI) have had a harrowing past month. The company exceeded the street’s estimates, posted record revenues and is guided to post another quarter of 50%-plus year-on-year growth; but in spite of all that, its shares have tumbled by about 40% over the past 30 days alone on slowdown-related concerns. Making matters worse, short interest in the company is hovering near its 5-year highs. As bleak as things may look for the time being, I am of the opinion that the excessive selling pressure on the scrip is unsustainable and only presents a buying opportunity at the current levels. Let’s take a closer look.

Short Interest

Let me start by saying that Applied Optoelectronics has been a fantastic stock to own for the better part of the past year. The company just reported its fourth consecutive quarter of record revenues and consequently, its shares appreciated by about 230% between February and July-end. Needless to say, it’s been a terrific rally.

However, as its shares continued to make newer highs, short interest in the company continued to pile up; I’ve attached a chart below for your reference. In fact, its short interest continued to pile up after the company posted its Q2 earnings last month, even after the stock collapsed by about 30% in a span of two days.

This was unexpected as we usually see some kind of short covering in stocks that witness a drastic collapse in value such as this. But that clearly didn’t happen in this case. As per the latest data available in the public domain, short interest in the company has spiked to its all-time high of 10.68 million shares over the last reporting cycle alone. This figure is about 22% up from its preceding reporting cycle, within a span of just one month.

AAOI Short Interest data by YCharts

The figure may not mean much in isolation; so to put things in perspective, about 63.34% of Applied’s entire floating stock stands shorted as per the last reporting cycle. This makes Applied Optoelectronics one of the most shorted stocks across Nasdaq on a percentage basis, and indicates an intense selling pressure.

(Source: Short Squeeze)

The major premise behind this sharp sell-off has been speculation regarding its slowdown and some conjecture over intensifying competition from MACOM (NASDAQ: MTSI) and Fabrinet (NYSE: FN). But it’s not justified and sustainable.

Cyclical Nature

I’d like to point out that Applied Optoelectronics is more or less a cyclical stock. The company experiences phases of rapid growth and then there are phases that aren’t so spectacular. So, it’s really unfair if we compare growth rates of its high phases with its low phases. What I mean is that the market termed Applied’s Q3 guidance “lackluster” and “disappointing” when its Y-o-Y growth rates were compared to Wall Street expectations, or Q2 figures for that matter. In fact, it’s a sequential decline in revenues if we compare Q3 guidance with Q2 numbers.

But we should rather compare Applied’s historical Q3 revenue growth figures (Y-o-Y basis) to ascertain the quality of its guidance. I attached a chart below for your reference; it’s basically an apples-to-apples comparison and strips away all non-Q3 numbers. Then I plotted management’s upper, lower and mid-point guidance along with the street’s revised estimates to get a better idea of the quality of its Q3 guidance.

(Source: Company Filings, Analyst Estimates, Compiled By Author)

It’s worth noting that if Applied manages to deliver on its mid-point guidance, or even the street’s revised forecasts, it would still amount to a fantastic quarter. It’ll be Applied’s second-best Q3 growth over the past five years, even though the company has a higher base effect working against it; so I really don’t see any reason to worry about. If speculators are berating the stock over it, then it’s not a logical argument and only presents a buying opportunity.

Addressing Concerns

With that said, I’d like to touch base on the company’s operations. The negative sentiment relating to Applied Optoelectronics appears to be emanating from mainly concerns regarding:

40G revenue decline is faster than the pick-up of 100G revenue

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) might be looking to replace Applied Optoelectronics with Fabrinet/MACOM

Competition at 100G would be intense.

Concern #1

Let me address all three concerns. For starters, the management is very well aware of the fact that the slump in 40G revenue is much steeper than the pick-up of 100G revenue. It’s not something that has eluded the management. Instead, this is the drawback of Applied’s high-exposure to Amazon and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), whose collective billings represent around 74% of its overall revenue. Having such a high exposure to just two of its clients could sometimes lead to a loss of short-term vision, but it doesn’t change the fact that the industry is moving onto 100G products. Sooner or later, the demand for 100G products is bound to pick up.

(Source: AAOI Conference Calls, Guidance, Compiled By Author)

This is evident from the management’s long-term guidance, it remained unchanged for Q4 and 2018 in spite of the short-term headwinds. I’ve attached a chart above that highlights how its 40G-100G mix has evolved so far, and how its management is projecting it to develop as we head into the fourth quarter. If the pick-up of 100G products didn’t take off in Q3, then it is eventually expected to take off in the subsequent fourth quarter. This is the kind of cyclicality that we referred to in the previous section of this discussion.

Concern #2

Then there are concerns relating to Amazon replacing Applied Optoelectronics with Fabrinet/MACOM for its 100G parts. It’s true that Amazon is handing out orders to Fabrinet/MACOM as it transitions to the newer products. But most large companies tend to do this; it’s a good practice to diversify the supply chain to negotiate better rates, and get a better visibility on supply trends. So, Amazon could simply be looking to expand the number of its suppliers to streamline its AWS engineering.

This doesn’t necessarily mean that Fabrinet and MACOM will gain at Applied’s expense. As Amazon’s AWS and Microsoft’s Azure continue to grow at impressive rates, the cloud industry is bound to expand, which should in turn drum up the demand for 100G and 200G products.

To put things in perspective, Needham analyst Alex Henderson projects that Amazon’s orders to Fabrinet/MACOM would amount to an annualized figure of around $80 million by 2018. Does it mean that Applied will shrink? Not so fast. Analysts also project that Applied Opto’s revenues would grow by $86 million during FY18. It corroborates my thesis that this isn’t a zero-sum industry.

Fact of the matter is that Applied Optoelectronics is a vertically integrated firm while its aforementioned competitors are not. This means that the joint-venture between Fabrinet and MACOM could face difficulty in competing with Applied Optoelectronics on price. So, it’s perhaps in the best interest of Amazon and Microsoft to continue giving the bulk of their orders to Applied Optoelectronics and use MACOM/Fabrinet as a bridge to address any supply shortfalls.

Concern #3

Lastly, competition at 100G is bound to intensify. But Applied isn’t really sitting idle and praying for things to run a favorable course. It was only last week that the company announced that it’s working on 50 Gbps EML lasers for 100G, 200G and 400G long-reach transceivers.

This would expand Applied’s total addressable market and it provides its existing clients with an upsell, or an upgrade path, that can serve as an additional growth driver for Applied Optoelectronics. More to the point, it further trashes BWS Financial’s bearish thesis that says Applied Optoelectronics doesn’t make EML lasers.

Investors' takeaway

Applied Optoelectronics has been growing at a fantastic pace, is led by a really smart think-tank and is en route to posting another quarter of 50%-plus revenue growth (Q3). I believe that the “soft” Q3 guidance should be disregarded and investors should rather look at the bigger, long-term picture. The company isn’t showing any signs of slowdown, has a strong product pipeline, which is why I suspect that selling in the scrip is unsustainable. The growth story is intact and I believe that the currently prevalent weakness in its stock presents a buying opportunity.

