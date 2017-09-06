Tesla's Inventory Is Surging; Here's Why

The company's inventory level may continue to rise at a quicker rate than COGS for the next two to three quarters, and this is normal.

A rise in inventories can have two primary reasons acting independently, and this article discusses the likely reasons as they related to Tesla's case.

Tesla's inventory has nearly doubled in a little more than a year.

Investment Thesis

Several articles have pointed out that Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) inventory is surging. I argue here that the increase is primarily driven by the upcoming Model 3 production ramp, that a similar rise had occurred leading up to the Model S and Model X production ramps, and that the rise in inventories may outpace a similar rise in cost of goods sold ("COGS") for another two to three quarters.

What is happening?

The following graph illustrates that the company's inventory has increased by more than $2 billion in the past three years.

TSLA Inventories (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Furthermore, the pace of the increase in absolute terms has accelerated in the past six months. This has led to several articles (e.g., here, here, here, and here) highlighting the surge in Tesla's inventory.

Surging inventories can be a red flag

Inventory, the bucket in which product sits between production and delivery, can increase for two primary reasons:

Production is more than demand, which can lead to production cuts, as General Motors (NYSE:GM) recently experienced with Bolt; or Demand is expected to increase, so the company increases inventory in anticipation, since producing cars "just in time" is not possible given the complexity of the automotive supply chain.

From the perspective of long-term shareholders, the first reason is bad and the second reason is good. Unfortunately, it's not possible to conclude definitively which factor is causing the surge in inventories. Furthermore, both factors may be affecting inventory levels simultaneously and independently.

A more informative way of looking at inventories

It is analytically more efficient to look at inventories in the context of demand. Luckily for us, there is a way to do that. Some analysts look at inventories in the context of revenue, but since inventories are accounted for at cost, it is more appropriate to track them in the context of COGS, which is also accounted for at cost. The following graph does just that:

TSLA Inventory Turnover (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Inventory turnover is calculated by dividing COGS into average inventory. A lower turnover ratio can imply weak sales and excess inventory, and a higher ratio can imply strong sales and increased efficiency. The following graph, for example, illustrates the rise in Wal-Mart's (NYSE:WMT) inventory management efficiency:

WMT Inventory Turnover (Quarterly) data by YCharts

I briefly discussed the inverse of this metric in my recent article "Tesla's Unusual Source of Cash." Given the increased attention on its inventory, let's explore this topic further.

What does Tesla's inventory turnover tell us?

Looking at history, we see that Tesla's inventory turnover declined from 1.2 in 3Q11 to 0.5 in 3Q12. This could have meant that either the company's accumulated excess inventory in that 12-month period or demand for its products declined, or both. The following graph illustrates what happened to both metrics independently during that period:

TSLA Inventories (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Please note the following two key observations:

Tesla's inventory (blue line) increased substantially from approximately $50 million as at March 31, 2012, to more than $250 million as at December 31, 2012; and A similar surge in COGS occurred (orange line), but lagged the surge in inventories by two quarters.

The two-quarter delay between the surge in inventories and COGS was because Tesla significantly ramped up Model S deliveries in 4Q12 and 1Q13, but the company needed to ramp up its inventory some time in advance.

What is happening today?

Let's now revisit the first graph I presented in this article, and let's add COGS:

TSLA Inventories (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Readers should note the following three observations:

Tesla's inventory increased significantly, and ahead of COGS, from 3Q14 to 3Q15, which is when the company was gearing up for Model X production ramp; The inventory increase leading up to the Model X production ramp preceded the increase in COGS by four quarters, more than the two quarters the company experienced during the Model S ramp. This makes sense, because the company experienced severe early production issues with the Model X; and Tesla's inventory has once again started increasing more than COGS in the most recent two quarters, and this is most likely due to the upcoming Model 3 production ramp.

Bottom Line

Bears are correct that Tesla's inventory has increased, but I present here that this is positive and expected. This has happened before leading up to the Model S and Model X production ramps, and this time is not different.

The company's financial statements are simply showing the usual signs of an upcoming surge in activity as Model 3 production ramps in the next two quarters.

Investors should be mindful that depending on how successfully Tesla will be able to ramp up its Model 3 production, its inventory level may continue to rise at a quicker rate than COGS for the next two to three quarters. This is normal.

