Crown Crafts: Near 52-Week Lows And (Near) A 5% Dividend

Both the negative and positive aspects of an investment in Crown Crafts (CRWS) are straight forward. First, however, let us have a brief overview of CRWS for those unfamiliar with the company.

An overview of Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc. operates indirectly through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Crown Crafts Infant Products, Inc. and Hamco, Inc. in the infant and toddler products segment within the consumer products industry. The infant and toddler segment consists of infant and toddler bedding and blankets, bibs, soft bath products, disposable products and accessories. Sales of the Company products are generally made directly to retailers, which are primarily mass merchants, mid-tier retailers, juvenile specialty stores, value channel stores, grocery and drug stores, restaurants, internet accounts and wholesale clubs. The Company's products are manufactured primarily in Asia and marketed under a variety of Company-owned trademarks, under trademarks licensed from others and as private label goods."

(From CRWS 10-K)

The stated causes of decline

Since October of last year, Crown Crafts has suffered a precipitous drop from a 52-week high of $9.75 to a 52-week low of $5.40. As I write this article, the shares last closed at $6.55.

Investors are rightfully concerned after CRWS missed FY 17 sales estimates for all four quarters. Sales suffered a decline of nearly 22% YoY, from over 84 million in FY 16 to 66 million in FY17.

Sales fell 12.5% in the quarter ending on 07/02/17. Net income in the quarter declined from $2.194 million to $1.609 million, a total of $585 million or 26.7%. Diluted earnings per share were $0.16 as opposed to $0.22.

The primary causes of the poor performance are generally attributed to:

- Credit problems with a customer that resulted in suspension of deliveries.

- A trend toward Naked Cribs. Guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics advise that the best way to prevent Sudden Infant Death Syndrome as well as other sleep-related deaths (primarily suffocation) is to place infants in a bare crib. Obviously, the trend toward Naked Cribs results in fewer sales of certain products.

- A shift in timing of another retailer of a modular program from the first quarter of last year to the second quarter of this fiscal this year.

- The last reported fiscal year was 53 weeks in length versus previous fiscal years of 52 weeks.

The cons

Birth rates are declining in the U.S., creating a dwindling demand for baby products.

Wal-Mart (WMT) accounts for 42% of CRWS sales, while Toys-R-Us accounts for 19% of CRWS sales. Needless to say, when nearly two-thirds of sales are concentrated in two customers, the loss of one or both could prove calamitous. This also allows the retailers pricing leverage.

A long standing licensing agreement with Walt Disney Company (DIS) is set to expire in December of this year. Forty-three percent of the company's' total sales are associated with license agreements through Disney. While there is no reason to believe CRWS and DIS will fail to renew the agreement, investors should be aware of that possibility.

The majority of Crown Crafts merchandise is imported from China. Trade agreements and currency fluctuations could have adverse effects on CRWS's profits.

The pros

Dividends

Crown Crafts's current annual dividend yield stands at 4.89%. With a Payout Ratio (TTM) of 16.14% and a Dividend Coverage Ratio (TTM) of 619.50%, the dividend is secure.

While Crown Crafts has a strong dividend, it is difficult to categorize it as a dividend growth stock, at least in the conventional sense.

CRWS last raised the quarterly dividend in 2013. The annual payment jumped that year from $0.28 per share to $0.32. However, CRWS rewarded shareholders in 2012 and 2016 with special dividends of $0.50 and $0.65 per share, respectively.

Ratios

Crown Crafts has zero long-term debt. With a Current Ratio of 4.89 and a Quick Ratio of 3.09, the company has rock-solid financial footing.

Cash/Share (MRQ) $1.18

Tangible Book Value (MRQ) $3.46

Price/Sales (TTM) $1.03

P/E 13.20

Forward P/E 11.80

Five-Year Average P/E 13.4

(Metrics: Charles Schwab (SCHW))

Insider trading

Donald Ratajczak, Director, purchased 5000 shares at $5.75 per share on 08/11/2017.

Recent notable events

On August 4, 2017, CRWS acquired Carousel Designs. The acquisition includes a purchase price of $8.8 million in cash and the assumption of certain liabilities. Crown Crafts funded the acquisition with cash on hand.

Considering that Crown Crafts has a float of 8.6 million shares and Carousel Designs had a recorded net revenue of $7.7 million for the trailing 12-month period that ended May 31, 2017, this acquisition should be immediately accretive to earnings.

The acquisition also transforms the company's online presence, providing a major sales channel for the company and enhancing its direct-to-consumer business, something sorely lacking in the previous business model.

As noted in the CRWS press release, according to a report prepared by IBISWorld, the U.S. online baby products market has grown an estimated 11.8% annually and reached an estimated $6.2 billion in 2016. Over the next five years, the market is projected to grow 7.8% annually to $8.8 billion, fueled by the rising acceptance and convenience of online shopping and the recovery of disposable incomes.

On August 2, CRWS entered into a licensing agreement with ED Ellen DeGeneres. Crown Crafts will market and distribute a new line of infant bedding, blankets, bibs and bath products under the ED brand name.

(Aside from Disney, it should be noted that Crown Crafts holds a number of premier licenses for its products, including Sesame Street, Fisher-Price, Nickelodeon, Carter's, Hello Kitty and more.)

Management

E. Randall Chestnut, President and CEO, has been with Crown Crafts since the mid-1990s and took the helm of the corporation in 2001. He heads a management team that is shareholder-friendly and has served Crown Crafts for roughly two decades.

Additional considerations

While Crown Crafts has an excellent pay-out ratio, dividend coverage ratio and debt profile, the acquisition of Carousel Designs will result in a significant hit to the CRWS cash stash. Although I do not believe it will translate into a loss of the quarterly dividend, it will likely curtail the large special dividends the company paid in the past.

As noted in the CONS section, it is true that U.S. births have dropped at a steady rate during this century. However, the statistics are more nuanced than a curt perusal would allow.

While US births in 2016 were at a record low, much of the decline is fueled by a 9% drop in the teen birth rate in 2016. Since 1991, the teen birth rate has dropped 67%.

Meanwhile, the birth rate for women in the age group 30-34 and those 35 through 39 has increased 1% and 2%, respectively, over 2015. Women in the age group of 40-44 showed a birth rate increase of 4%.

For the first time, women over the age of thirty are having more children than women in their twenties. Perhaps of greater importance is the fact that older mothers tend to have substantially higher incomes than younger moms.

In a study conducted by University of Houston professor Elizabeth Gregory of full-time professional women in the 40-45 age group, it was determined that those who gave birth in their mid-thirties enjoyed an income averaging $50,000 more a year than those who had their first child at age twenty.

Conclusion

The decline in Crown Crafts's stock price to date is warranted. While some of the causes were one-off events, I would wager the unnamed entity with credit difficulties is unlikely to provide CRWS with the level of sales the two companies once enjoyed.

However, I believe the current price is a reasonable entry point for investors.

I base my conclusion on the following points:

- Crown Crafts's lack of debt and low payout ratio will allow the company to continue to pay the current dividend.

- The acquisition of Carousel Designs provides CRWS with a catalyst for future growth. As stated in the PROS section, online sales of baby/toddler products are expected to increase by 7.8% per year for the next five years.

- CRWS has an excellent management team.

- With a forward P/E of 11.80 and a five-year average P/E of 13.4, there is a reasonable expectation of future capital gains.

- I believe demographic fears related to declining birth rates are overblown. With women in their thirties representing the largest cohort of expectant mothers, coupled with a continued rapid decline in the number of teenage pregnancies, we will witness more disposable income devoted to the type of products CRWS sells.

- Recent insider buying indicates management confidence in a turnaround.

I am likely to make a small investment in CRWS within the next week. I find few targets for investment in the current market. I believe the worst-case scenario is a stagnant stock price and dividend. As a DGI, I can live with that possibility in order to harvest a yield nearing 5%, which I view as safe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CRWS over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.