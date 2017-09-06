Okta: Do Shares Have The Potential To Trade Higher?

Okta reports July FQ2 results this Thursday, September 7, and could be upgraded by us with a second upside report since the IPO.

Okta has very cost-effective, cloud-based communications and other offerings at just $1-4 monthly per user.

Since their $17 IPO in April, OKTA shares have been volatile but gained 15%+ from where they could be bought in the open market the first day.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) is scheduled to report July FQ2 results this Thursday afternoon. Expectations are $55.9 million in revenues and ($0.26) loss per share based on $55-56 million and ($0.26)-($0.25) per share guidance that compared well to prior expectations for $54.0 million and ($0.26) per share when provided on last quarter’s earnings call.

Okta provides a range of six cloud-based services (affordably priced at $1-4 each per user per-month) on a single platform to improve communications among enterprises and their customers, partners and suppliers. The company works with a wide range of other technologies and services. And the company is winning larger deals from larger customers which we always like to see with young, fast-growing companies.

Okta’s $17-IPO was on April 7. On June 7, the company reported April FQ1 results of $53.0 million in revenues and ($0.50) loss per share, better than expectations for $48.5 million and ($0.61) per share in that first quarterly report. Those revenues were up 67%.

FQ2 growth rates will be compared to those of FQ1, which included:

Subscription revenues increased 75% YTY to $48 million or 91% of total revenues. The renewals were at an average of 123% of prior levels.

Professional services revenues increased 10% to $4.7 million and are increasingly being handled by partners.

Billings increased 75% YTY to $60 million.

The company’s six product offerings are:

Single sign-on across apps and platforms to make users more productive and reduce calls to IT support. Universal directory – a single place for all users, groups and devices from many sources. Lifecycle management to automate lifecycles for internal and external users including when they leave. Adaptive multifactor authentication for simple but high quality security. Mobility management to provide seamless, secure access from anywhere. API access management, OKTA’s newest offering that provides an identity platform for developers with secure authentication, user management and API authorization.

The company has very nice tutorials on its website that visually describe its products and make them look highly compelling.

On last quarter’s earnings call, the company also provided guidance for its January 2018 fiscal year. It was $233-236 million in revenues and ($1.15)-($1.11) loss per share. Those revenues were better than $227-million revenue expectations.

With that guidance, if FQ2 was only in line with expectations, the FH2 loss per share would decline to ($0.40) or an average of ($0.20) per quarter with hopefully a loss of just ($0.15)-($0.10) per share by FQ4. Continued fast revenue growth combined with declines in the quarterly earnings losses is just what the shares of a new company need to perform well. Continued revenue upside will be important, given the valuation is already 10x revenues. If revenue growth is powerful investors will likely accept continued losses - even if they decline only gradually if it is to fund more new products and global expansion.

The FQ1 earnings call with management was impressive and we initiated a Buy rating immediately thereafter. If the FQ2 report and FQ3 and FQ4 outlooks reflect the accelerating momentum the IPO may, in fact, have helped drive, our Buy rating could be upgraded to Strong Buy.

