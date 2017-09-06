Uniti Is Yielding 12.4%; Are You A Buyer?

I believe the growth will drive the multiple and lower the yield closer to the peer group.

Uniti Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNIT) is a REIT in my “High Alpha” portfolio. I am maintaining a BUY rating following Q2-17 results and the more recent dividend cut for Windstream, Uniti’s largest tenant. My thesis is based on the continued diversification of Uniti through M&A and I believe the growth will drive the multiple and lower the yield closer to the peer group.

Recently I caught up with Uniti’s president and CEO, Kenny Gunderman. He has 18 years of investment banking and private equity experience and is focused on expanding and diversifying Uniti’s real estate portfolio. He previously served as the co-head of investment banking at Stephens Inc., where he advised on many of the firm’s notable investment banking and private equity transactions and specifically focused on telecommunications services.

Prior to joining Stephens Inc., Gunderman was a member of the telecom investment banking group at Lehman Brothers, where he advised on various transactions and financings totaling more than $125 billion. He previously served as a senior accountant at KPMG as a CPA.

He serves on the board of the Arkansas Game & Fish Foundation and the Hendrix College Board of Trustees. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Hendrix College and an MBA from Yale.

Thomas: The recent Windstream dividend cut triggered a selloff for Uniti shares. What can you tell us about Windstream’s ability to generate sustainable rental income and how has your company prepared for leveraged balance sheet?

Gunderman: WIN is expected to generate over $2.0 billion in Adjusted OIBIDA before our rent payment of $654 million. When you add in expected synergies from their recent EarthLink and Broadview acquisitions, the Adjusted OIBIDA expected is $2.2 billion which provides ~ 3.4x rent coverage on our lease.

WIN is expecting their operating results to improve in the 2nd half of 2017 and in 2018 as they benefit from their recent network investments to increase broadband internet speeds to their customers, synergies from the Broadview and Earthlink acquisitions and reductions of interconnection costs. WIN’s recent change in their capital allocation policy is credit enhancing and positive for Uniti Group.

WIN has no debt maturities until 2020 which gives them time to execute their strategy.

Thomas: What can you tell us about the recent Southern Light acquisition?

Gunderman: Southern Light is a pure-play fiber business along the Gulf Coast that generates $88 million of annual revenue and $41 million of Adjusted EBITDA. It is a great addition to our Uniti Fiber business unit which is focused on providing fiber infrastructure solutions to wireless carriers, enterprises, government and other customers primarily in tier 2 and tier 3 markets.

Southern Light has a strong track record of growing their business with CAGR of ~ 10% for revenues and Adjusted EBITDA since 2013.

The Southern Light fiber network is an excellent complement to our existing Uniti Fiber network in the southeast as it connects our fiber network now from Texas east to Florida and Georgia.

Contiguous networks allow us to offer more unique routes to our customers and creates more pricing leverage and more operating synergies. We expect to generate $12.5 million of cost synergies over the next 2 years from Southern Light and Hunt Telecom, another recent small southeast region acquisition.

Lastly, Southern Light brings us a strong management team that has been together for over 15 years and will help us grow our entire UF business in multiple sales verticals (enterprises, government, military and K12 schools) that they have had plenty of success in penetrating.

Thomas: Uniti has said that its targeted diversification is 50%. What can you tell us about the pipeline for acquisitions?

Gunderman: We are focused on acquiring fiber businesses and assets to diversify our revenues and expect to achieve the 50% revenue diversification threshold within the next 12 to 18 months. Since our spinoff from Windstream 28 months ago, we have deployed over $1.5 billion in capital into our business, increased revenues 39% and achieved 30% revenue diversification today. We expect to make solid progress on diversification and it remains a priority.

We are focused on acquiring fiber businesses in tier 2 and tier 3 markets that are adjacent or contiguous with our Uniti Fiber network in the southeast, Midwest and Mid-Atlantic areas. Tier 2/3 markets are less competitive than tier 1 markets which drives higher customer retention and pricing. As mentioned before, contiguous fiber networks provides us the most upside to gain scale and synergies.

We are also focused on acquiring fiber network assets throughout the US and leasing the assets back to operators similar to the triple-net lease structure we have Windstream. These passive investments are generally accretive day one. Over time, we expect communication infrastructure owners to become more comfortable with their assets being owned by passive capital providers such as Uniti, similar to the way the tower industry evolved.

Shared infrastructure can benefit telecom operators by lowering the cost barrier to enter new markets by providing a lease alternative at a fraction of the upfront cost it would take to build out a new greenfield network and to monetize non-core network infrastructure assets through a sale-leaseback transaction to fund future M&A and organic capital investments.

Thomas: Can you address Unit’s leverage? Do you consider the EBITDA and secured leverage metrics sound?

Gunderman: We have maintained our net leverage ratio near the 5.7x – 5.8x range during the past 16 months as we acquired four fiber providers. We are comfortable with this range of leverage, it is consistent with other REITs and we plan to keep leverage in this range as we continue to diversify.

Thomas: In May Uniti declared its regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, representing an annual dividend rate of $2.40 per share. Do you believe that the dividend is sustainable and what is your dividend growth strategy?

Gunderman: We have had a consistent dividend since our inception. Future dividends are always subject to Board approval but we are not contemplating any dividend policy changes at this time.

We expect to grow our dividend over time as AFFO increases from both M&A strategy and organic growth from Uniti Fiber, Uniti Towers and Uniti Leasing.

Thomas: Uniti’s tower business has strong infrastructure growth potential due to low 4G / 5G penetration. What are your thoughts on the potential for fiber and deals in the marketplace?

Gunderman: Fiber is the mission critical infrastructure element that will fuel both wireless and wireline bandwidth growth. Demand for wireless bandwidth exceeds current supply. Wireless operators have begun to densify their networks to increase bandwidth speeds by purchasing small cells, dark fiber and large gig plus circuits. All of these products require fiber. We are well positioned to win our share of this business in the markets we operate as we have over 1.0 million fiber strand miles of inventory to sell.

Thomas: UNIT is now yielding 12.5% with a P/AFFO multiple of 7.6x. What are the catalysts that will drive the multiple expansion?

Gunderman: Continued top line revenue growth, continued diversification, and EBITDA margin expansion

Thomas: Uniti is externally managed. Any thoughts on internalization?

Gunderman: Uniti has always been internally managed

Thomas: Do you have any thoughts on infrastructure under President Trump’s agenda (regarding infrastructure)? Do you view this as a positive?

Gunderman: If President Trump is successful in passing an infrastructure spending bill, it may target communication infrastructure and be favorable for investment and growth. It has the potential to be positive for Uniti.

