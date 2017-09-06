Jernigan Capital Is A Niche Player Poised To Profit

It also helps that the management team owns approximately 9% of the company.

JCAP plans to continue building out its loan portfolio, and at some point in the future, the company may convert to an Equity REIT model.

JCAP is not an equity REIT that invests in brick and mortar, the company is a lender that loans money to self storage developers.

In a research paper, Raymond James REIT analyst Jon Hughes explains,

“Self storage REITs have underperformed the broader REIT universe by 800 bp YTD as occupancy and rate growth slows. Earnings season kicked off with Public Storage (PSA) and concerns over further (and potentially quicker) revenue growth deceleration spurring a 500 bp selloff the next day.”

However, as Hughes pointed out, “Public Storage, CubeSmart (CUBE), and Extra Space (EXR) reported solid results while Life Storage (LSI) reported disappointing results and cut guidance on the heels of outsized new supply impact on the Texas markets.”

Hughes believes the self storage sector is “fairly valued” based on his sentiment that there is “difficulty in projecting (self storage) demand and uncertain amount/impact of new supply.”

Currently, I have BUY recommendations on EXR (latest article HERE), CUBE, and PSA. Note: I am writing on Global Self Storage (OTCPK:SELF) later this week.

In reference to hurricane Harvey, Hughes wrote,

“While self storage historically has seen an increase in demand following natural disasters, the magnitude of flooding from Harvey may impact demand differently (i.e. flooding does not increase demand as much as wind damage).”

He adds that, “the true impact of Harvey on self storage demand will likely not be fully understood for several weeks/months as the damage is assessed.”

Nonetheless, the slowdown related to revenue growth deceleration is known, and investors should examine the risks and rewards before accumulating outsized exposure to the sector.

In other words, everyone needs to store things, but self-storage is not for everyone... especially this unique small-cap mortgage REIT...



Check Out This Hybrid Play

Back in May, I wrote on Jernigan Capital (JCAP), a commercial mortgage REIT that invests in self storage properties. To be clear, JCAP is not an equity REIT that invests in brick and mortar; the company is a lender that loans money to self storage developers.

In my initial article (May 29th), I recommended JCAP (with a BUY) and since that time shares have declined by 13.4%.

In that article I added that,

“JCAP is proving that it can successfully operate a specialty finance platform. Given the continued growth trends in self-storage, I am recommending this stock.”

What has changed over the last 90 days? If I liked JCAP then, does that mean I love the company now?

Let’s rewind the clock…

JCAP went public in 2015 to originate a diversified portfolio of development, acquisition and refinance loans secured by self-storage facilities primarily in the top 50 United States metropolitan statistical areas.

In April 2016, the company completed a $122.2 million joint venture with a fund managed by Heitman Capital Management, LLC, one of the leading real estate investment advisers in the world and one of the largest public pension plan investors in the world, and by the end of 2016, that JV had committed $123.6 million of capital.

In July 2016, JCAP executed a transformational financing transaction with Highland Capital Management - a preferred equity line for up to $125.0 million of Series A preferred stock that allowed the company to match-fund its development investment commitments. The Series A preferred stock carries a reasonable cash dividend and a capped cost at a 14.0% internal rate of return to holders of the Series A preferred stock.

Highland Capital's commitment to acquire the Series A preferred stock, combined with a sizeable position they have acquired in the common stock, has provided further institutional validation of JCAP's business model.

In December 2016, JCAP executed a follow-on offering of common stock, issuing approximately 3.0 million shares for net proceeds of approximately $53.5 million with significant participation by new institutional investors.

The net proceeds from the follow-on offering, together with the availability under the preferred equity line and the capacity to sell senior participations as new self-storage facilities open for business, has left the company well capitalized and able to aggressively pursue what is now an $800 million pipeline as the self-storage development cycle moves into its later innings.

As noted above, JCAP was in a tight spot last year when it was seeking capital. The downgrade forced the company to seek higher-priced capital until it had better access to capital. Since that time, it has had a successful follow-on offering (with Institutional Investors) and also initiated an ATM program.

Slow And Steady Wins the Race

In JCAP's 2016 Annual Report, the company includes the following quote:

Successful investing takes time, discipline and patience. No matter how great the talent or effort, some things just take time.- Warren Buffett

Choice words for a new REIT that began with an investment pipeline exceeding $600 million in the early innings of a monumental self-storage development cycle. The company had strong headwinds - no shelf space, and a shorter capital to fund its pipeline.

It didn't help matters when a junior analyst slapped JCAP with a Sell note just as the REIT was trying to close on the above-referenced Heitman deal. Mr. Market reacted to the Sell pressures, and of course, that put the company in defensive mode.

The downgrade was contradictory to JCAP's 8-K filing, and it took a few quarters for the company to prove itself as a legitimate REIT. I would sum it up as more of a "mis-read" by the analyst, and since the downgrade, JCAP has beat guidance and consensus - proving that it has created a successful commercial mortgage REIT business model. As the CEO, Dean Jerningan, explained in the 2016 Annual Report:

Yet our outstanding team maintained its investment discipline, patiently analyzed and pursued capital that was optimal for sustaining our business and building stockholder value, and allowed our early investments to mature and demonstrate the value that was so obvious to us all along.

JCAP was not prepared for the strong demand originally, and the company had to quickly create the infrastructure to sort out the estimated $800 million pipeline of deal flow.

It has a simple business model: It provides innovative loan financing solutions for the self-storage industry. The company's primary focus is on programmatic self-storage development in top-tier markets. Prototypical loan terms include 90% LTC (loan-to-cost), 6-year terms and equity participation.

As you can see, JCAP is essentially a JV partner with the self-storage developer, and the REIT generally maintains an equity stake in the single-asset entity. Here's a snapshot of the company's underwriting process:

JCAP's portfolio of completed self-storage development projects as a whole is exceeding original lease-up projections. The company believes these exceptional leasing results are a "testimony to great site selection by developers, highly disciplined underwriting by the business development team and excellent management by third party managers."

JCAP plans to continue building out its loan portfolio, and at some point in the future, the company may convert to an Equity REIT model. Here's a snapshot of its investments by type:

Here’s a snapshot of the % of wholly owned versus % of JVs:

Here's a snapshot of the development investments:

As noted, JCAP's investments are in a portfolio of newly built, Class-A self-storage facilities located within the top 100 MSAs. The target markets are characterized by strong projected population growth and below-average self-storage supply.

The company seeks markets positioned for high-return self-storage development, with high density, population growth and household incomes, low self-storage coverage per capita and concentration of renters (particularly millennials). The current markets are expected to grow more than 35% faster than the national average. The current markets have 15-20% less storage available per person relative to the national average.

Here's a snapshot of JCAP’s portfolio:

The Balance Sheet

JCAP's expected closings of development investments for the year remains between $350 million and $375 million, and approximately $244 million of those closings have occurred between January 1 and August. The pipeline of approximately $700 million, including $174 million of executed term sheets, is more than sufficient to meet closing goals for 2017 and provide additional funding opportunities into 2018.

JCAP accomplished significant capital raising achievements during the second quarter with $108 million of capital raised during the June follow-on offering and under the ATM program.

This has given the company sufficient cash to fund investments in operations over the balance of the year and with the closing of the $100 million credit facility subsequent to quarter-end, and the $115 million of preferred capital still available to the company.

The new line of credit provides additional flexibility and better access to lower-cost capital. JCAP has already benefited from this facility borrowing five of its senior participations and then paying the outstanding balance down to zero, with proceeds received from the second quarter capital raises.

JCAP currently has approximately $33 million of availability on the line, and anticipates that it will have the full availability of $100 million by the middle of 2018 as the projects underlying investments obtain certificates of occupancy.

The Latest Earnings Results

In Q2-17, JCAP announced adjusted earnings of $0.55 per share, exceeding the high end of Q2 guidance by $0.13. The main drivers were higher-than-expected fair value gains recognized on the on-balance sheet investment portfolio, higher total revenues and JV income that was forecasted, and G&A expenses came in lower than anticipated.

In regards to the latter half of the year, JCAP still expects that significant benefits from interest income and fair value increases from the more recent investment activities will begin to contribute at a higher pace in Q4 of this year and will continue into 2018.

JCAP also issued third quarter guidance with a GAAP earnings per share range of $0.23 to $0.30 and adjusted earnings per share range of $0.27 to $0.34. The company also issued updated full year 2017 guidance as well.

The updated full year 2017 guidance included an increase in net income available to common shareholders and adjusted earnings of approximately $2.3 million at the midpoint. JCAP also adjusted the per share estimates to incorporate the equity capital that was raised in the second quarter. This resulted in an updated range of GAAP earnings per share of $1.41 to $1.71 from $1.62 to $2.02 and an updated range of adjusted earnings per share of $1.58 to $1.80 from $1.80 to $2.30.

Jernigan Capital Is A Niche Player Poised To Profit

Now let’s look at JCAP’s dividend yield compared with the peers:

It also helps that the management team owns approximately 9% of the company, creating significant alignment of interests. Here's how JCAP's year-to-date performance compares with that of its commercial mREIT peers:

The Bottom Line: My views have not changed, I consider JCAP a uniquely-positioned REIT that should benefit as the concerns over deceleration in self storage weigh on the equity REITs. The dividend is attractive (7.2%) and I consider the shares cheap. As a result of the proven model and clarity of the pipeline, I am accumulating more shares in the Small Cap REIT Portfolio.

Other JCAP fans include Bill Stoller (HERE) and Dane Bowler (HERE).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and JCAP Investor Presentation.

