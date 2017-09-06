Target Is A Bullseye Buy

Any good news about an uptick in sales, earnings or more foot traffic will send the share price back into the $70s. People like Target.

Hold shares you own; add shares at a price below $55 if a dividend yield of 4.41% at $56.22 is important to your portfolio.

Target is beset by voracious competition and the sin of familiarity among shoppers, but it can shore up languishing sales and get back the buzz.

Small retail investors considering Target (NYSE: TGT) deserve more clarity than they are currently receiving from analysts. Here’s my recommendation. Hold shares you own; add on shares in small quantities at a price below $55; if a dividend yield of 4.41% at $56.22 is important to your portfolio, buy.

Management moves are all important at this critical phase. Judge them by what you experience in the stores and online. Visit Target stores whenever you are able to. If it feels right, buy a lot of shares. Any good news about an uptick in sales and earnings or more foot traffic will send the share prices back into the $70s. People like Target.

Four dozen articles over about a month were posted on Seeking Alpha referencing Target. Then there is the plethora posted on other financial web sites. I’m bedazzled and cannot imagine how retail investors draw guidance from all our noise.

I shop at Target stores. I ask friends and family who are prodigious shoppers to answer questions about the company in a not-scientifically conducted survey. After having spent 4 decades in the retail/wholesale business, I never trust yesterday’s numbers to predict tomorrow’s events. The experience taught me to complement data with fundamentals like culture, lifestyle, the economy, and political/social conditions. This report is based more on empirical and anecdotal evidence than the de rigueur of data analysis.

The Numbers

As a nod to investment colleagues who go by the numbers, Target is selling for 12 times current earnings. The forward P/E is 12.89, whereas the trailing P/E is 11.33. Comparable sales increased 1.3% during Q2, topping estimates of 0.7%.

Digital sales rose 32%, adding 1.1 percentage points to comparable sales growth. In-store sales are reportedly down from 96.7% in Q2’16 to 95.7% in Q2’17; perhaps, loyal shoppers moving to Internet shopping cannibalized in-store sales? Digital sales Q/Q were 3.3% in ’16 and 4.3% in ’17 of the total sales of $69.5 billion. Margins are generally lower for Internet sales, and Target’s gross margin reflects this: 30.5% in Q2’17 versus 30.9% in Q2’16. Its market cap is $29.4 billion.

What the Trek to Target Will Tell You

Target shares meandered in the high $50s to $60s prior to the devastating computer hack and theft of personal information in 2014 (including my daughter’s, whose bank account was emptied). The head of IT and the CEO were fired. The company rebuilt shareholder and customer confidence. Share price rose steadily over the next two years into the high $60s, spiking several times and nearly touching $80 per share. It then drifted south, currently selling ($56.22) near to the 52-week lows ($48.56) and is expected to touch $50 before the end of the year.

Sales and foot traffic will continue slipping and sliding, while the media is abuzz and fear-mongering about Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) purchase of Whole Foods. This is a problem for all players in grocery sales in the short term, but Target faces other problems as well:

Voracious competition spreading across the grocery sector.

Tumbling grocery prices will damage already tenuous margins.

Languishing retail sales over all departments are hurting Target.

Target’s second-fiddle online presence seems like lurching work in progress.

Somewhere along the way, Target lost its joie-de-vivre shopping experience that had once impressed investors and shoppers. For instance, once upon a time, it featured moderately priced clothes and household items by big name fashionistas, including Michael Graves, Todd Oldham, Philippe Starck, Mossimo Giannulli and Isaac Mizrahi. In retail, the sizzle sells the steak, and as of now. the buzz is all about Amazon affecting consumer shopping choices.

Our small survey impressions:

Overall, TGT pricing is a cross between the Macy’s (NYSE:M) of old and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT).

Target stores are not ensconced in the bedlam of WMT stores, making for a better shopping experience.

It offers wide selection and good pricing on casual and children's clothes and supplies, sporting goods, luggage and backpacks, but the shoes seem to be iffy quality.

Merchandise is displayed well, is reachable and touchable; Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is competitive on clothing when on sale, if there is a KSS in the neighborhood.

Target has wide aisles but smooshed merchandise, and many departments are messy.

Employees, when findable, are very friendly and helpful; their tendency is to point in the direction where a customer can find the items, while Kohl’s employees tend to walk customers to their destinations.

Grocery sections are shelved just like backpacks, luggage and sporting goods, leaving the shopper with the feeling that Target is a higher-priced Aldis offering brand name products.

Target grocery sections lack a feeling of value. “I’ll buy corn flakes as long as I’m in the store buying my kids underwear.” Groceries do not exhibit the look and smell of a grocery market, and are not what draws our group of shoppers to the stores.

Target groceries are staples with a paucity of selection and options, and very limited on specialties like organics and kosher, for instance.

Regular shoppers to Target go there because “It’s in the neighborhood” - a very common response.

“Wal-Mart online shopping with store pickup for many items is very valuable. Target has been disappointing, because they do not have merchandise in stock when it is on sale.”

For household items, women seem to prefer Target and WMT; for tools and hardware, men prefer Home Depot (NYSE: HD) and Ace Hardware; people think of other sellers for appliances and kitchen equipment, never mentioning Target as the go-to outlet.

Stick to the Core Business

Target has been schlepping along on a stellar reputation that is fraying. It has not completely lost touch with the next generation, but to paraphrase a line from The Good Wife describing her marriage, “The only sin she committed is being familiar.” The company needs to rebuild its core product offerings, make the in-store shopping experience more friendly and expeditious, and build its online presence and link it interactively with the stores for better customer service and to attract the next tech-savvy generation of shoppers. Forbes ranks the Target brand #227 on the Global 2000 (keep that dog and bullseye).

Groceries are a low-margin, high-maintenance category, so the question for Target is not how to sell more but ought it be in the grocery business at all? Groceries are space-ravenous. Overhead is high on produce that consumes lots of water and electricity with substantial inventory shrinkage and spoilage. The all-important good look of produce, i.e., presentation, is expensive to maintain.

Source

The purchase of Whole Foods by Amazon is shaking up investors and analysts. Amazon’s announcement that Whole Foods is lowering prices sent some into apoplexy, fearful that Whole Foods will turn around its eight consecutive same-store fall in sales at the expense of other retailers. But Target and Whole Foods draw shoppers from different cultures, means and lifestyles.



Whole Foods has an array of in-house cooked foods. It sports tables and chairs for shoppers sharing a meal and drink from the in-store multi-choice coffee and liquor and beer bars. The company prides itself selling highest quality groceries, hardihood selections from all over the world, including edible bugs, fancy imported cheeses, fresh exotic fish and seafood, and unbelievable organic food and meat selections. It boasts spotlessly clean pulchritudinous stores kept that way by stockers regularly walking around facing off groceries on the shelves. Whole Foods shoppers probably buy at Target, but I doubt Target grocery shoppers buy much at Whole Foods.

On a side note, an insider anecdotally tells me Whole Foods sales are skyrocketing with all the media attention since the takeover. He goes on to say, “The biggest changes have been in low volume markets like ‘nowhere’ Indiana. They’re killing it now.” They lowered prices on 1,000 items in his store: bananas are 69 cents, avocados from $3 to $1.49, compared to competitors where they sell from $1.99 to $2.50 each. The Whole Foods store nickname is Whole Paycheck, but admits that might be changing. Tropicana orange juice is cheaper this week than at Albertson’s (NYSE: ABS), while dairy products and prepared foods are still expensive. A roll of sushi is only $7, but it's $9 for many other groceries. Read Wolf Richter’s coruscating article on Seeking Alpha describing the devolving plans for Albertsons and crushed hopes for its IPO.

Three Lanes to Success

Target has three lanes to success investors can monitor for weighing the timeliness of investment options. First is management rebuilding and sticking to the core business like special promotions that it does so well: #CatAndJack head-to-toe is the way to go! Share with us your little one's first day look and back to school.

Source

Second, evaluate the benchmarks for success of new moves Target management announced in August to fight its way out of the weeds. For e.g., Target is investing in physically transforming more than 100 stores in the coming year and 600 over three years; doubling the number of small format stores; opening +100 new stores “in dense urban, suburban and college campus neighborhoods.” The company is launching 12 new brands, replacing others and investing heavily in labor training. It announced plans to strengthen apparel and home goods. Are all these efforts making shopping at Target winsome and fun again at every location?

Third, management must not give short shrift to investing heavily in digital shopping; the company's retail stores and distribution facilities must become smart networks. Digitally smart shoppers want digital shopping experiences. Amazon’s Go stores (and changes coming to Whole Foods) are more of a threat than groceries.

Target’s Internet sales have momentum. It is a division on which to build sales. Healthy Internet sales will stimulate brick-and-mortar traffic. Hopefully the recent purchase of Grand Junction, a startup that manages same-day deliveries, is going to help the company build a more efficient and effective digital business, but not if another inexcusable headline like surfaces, like this one splattered across a recent edition of The Times of Israel: "Target apologizes for canceling orders to Israel, citing high demand." It says more about Target's online shortcomings than a sale concept (free international shipping for a limited time) gone bad.

Looking Forward

The Cheshire Cat of Alice in Wonderland fame said it best, “If you don’t know where you’re going, any road will get you there." Management, customers and investors will lose unless the company controls events and does not let marketplace disruption control the business plan. Target survived the disruption Wal-Mart brought to the retail marketplace and prospered in the environment. Groceries are not going to catapult the company to number one or two, and it may be a drag, but strengthening the core business and these other moves will move Target up in the battle for customer choice awards and make investors money.

I concur with the MKM Partners breakout upgrade from Neutral to Buy. They set a price target of $69.00 (from $58.00). But Target has a lot of work to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.