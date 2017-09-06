Bonds For Ballast

Key points

We advocate a strategic allocation to government bonds, despite their low potential returns, as a buffer against equity market sell-offs.

U.S. jobs data underscored a sustained expansion that has legs. Geopolitical risk sent gold up. Gasoline surged after Hurricane Harvey.

Market focus this week will be on the European Central Bank's (ECB) updated inflation and growth forecasts amid a markedly stronger euro.

Government bonds have provided a buffer against equity market sell-offs for much of the post-crisis period. Bond prices have tended to go up when stock prices have gone down and vice versa, displaying a negative correlation on average. See below.

Correlation of equity and bond returns, 2013-2017

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, with data from Thomson Reuters and MSCI, August 2017.

Notes: The chart shows the correlation of daily returns between equities and bonds over a rolling 60-day period. Equity returns are based on MSCI U.S. and eurozone indexes, while bond returns are based on Thomson Reuters benchmark 10-year U.S. and German government bond indexes.

This pattern played out again early last week when North Korea-related geopolitical concerns escalated - a timely reminder to diversify equity risk via an allocation to government bonds, in our view. This is especially true at a time when some investors have lost faith in this principle following several notable episodes in recent years when stock and bond prices moved together. See the annotated spikes in the chart.

Buttressing returns

Rapidly rising rates undermined confidence in equity markets in those episodes, which included the "taper tantrum" of 2013 in response to Federal Reserve hints about tapering and the 2015 spike in German bond yields. The result: Bond allocations amplified rather than reduced portfolio losses. Fears of similar upsets appear to be holding back investment flows into government bonds, while thirst for income has boosted other fixed income assets such as credit. A fear of rates rising from historically low levels also may be contributing.

Yet rates have reversed this year from their post-U.S. election surge, and market movements early last week highlight how government bonds can still offer portfolio diversification benefits few other assets can, in our view. Our analysis shows government bonds have provided positive returns during periods of significant equity declines, upholding their diversifying role. Of the 22 months since 2010 that featured negative U.S. equity returns, bonds notched positive returns in each month in which equities fell 2.5% or more.

The one exception: during the taper tantrum. There are also periods when bonds and stocks both move up together. This has generally occurred when expectations of increased central bank support for financial markets lift both assets. Case in point after the ECB policy meeting this summer that squashed market expectations of an imminent ECB shift to normalize policy.

We do expect interest rates to rise, albeit at a very slow pace as U.S. and eurozone monetary policies gradually normalize. The implications: Expect low or negative returns for government bonds globally in the medium term. We favor stocks overall, but advocate strategic allocations to government bonds including TIPS for diversification purposes - even in the case where bonds underperform cash. We do not advocate large cash allocations, as cash dampens but does not diversify equity risk.

The U.S. jobs report overall was consistent with a sustained economic expansion. U.S. second-quarter (Q2) annualized economic growth was revised up to 3%, the fastest pace since Q1 2015. Canada Q2 growth hit a nearly six-year high.

The French government unveiled long-planned labor law changes, and major labor unions said they won't protest the new ordinances. Headline eurozone inflation ticked up to a higher-than-expected 1.5%. Core inflation was unchanged.

Stocks traded up despite elevated concerns about a U.S.-North Korea conflict. Gold jumped to a year-to-date high. Hurricane Harvey hit the U.S. Gulf Coast. Gasoline spiked on supply chain disruptions, which could also hit chemicals.

Global snapshot

Weekly and 12-month performance of selected assets

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 1.4% 10.6% 14.1% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 2.7% 5.0% 15.6% 1.2% Non-U.S. World 0.7% 19.4% 19.0% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 0.6% 17.5% 17.5% 3.2% Japan 0.4% 12.0% 12.7% 2.2% Emerging 0.6% 28.7% 25.3% 2.5% Asia ex-Japan 0.6% 31.3% 25.2% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.0% 2.9% -1.2% 2.2% U.S. TIPS 0.3% 2.2% 0.4% 2.1% U.S. Investment Grade 0.1% 5.1% 1.9% 3.1% U.S. High Yield 0.4% 6.1% 8.7% 5.6% U.S. Municipals 0.1% 5.2% 1.0% 2.1% Non-U.S. Developed -0.1% 10.1% -0.5% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.5% 9.0% 5.3% 5.1%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil 0.6% -7.2% 16.1% $52.75 Gold 2.6% 15.5% 0.9% $1,325 Copper 2.5% 23.5% 47.6% $6,835

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD -0.5% 12.8% 5.9% 1.19 USD/Yen 0.8% -5.7% 6.8% 110.25 Pound/USD 0.5% 5.0% -2.4% 1.30

Source: Bloomberg. As of September 1,2017

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Asset class views

Views from a U.S. dollar perspective over a three-month horizon

This post originally appeared on the BlackRock Blog.