Alert, Strong Buy Rating On This 7% Yield From A Newer Preferred Share

Subscribers of The Mortgage REIT Forum had early access to this article over the weekend and receive real-time text message alerts.

Alert, we have a strong buy rating!

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recently came out with a preferred share that started in my buy range. The new preferred share, AGNCN (formerly known as AGNNP), has now moved into my strong buy range. The release of the new share was great for the company and investors. AGNC called AGNCP which had a coupon rate of 8%. AGNCN has a coupon rate of 7%, but it has a massive amount of call protection. Further, after call protection ends it switches to a floating rate.

AGNC Investment Corp. has a conservative portfolio compared to other mortgage REITs when it comes to credit risk. AGNC’s portfolio is agency RMBS. This is part of the reason that AGNCN is so good for the buy-and-hold investor.

Let’s jump into current prices:

The dark green has been a rare color in the preferred share space lately. AGNCN certainly gets it at this point. Shares last traded hands at $25.12. If you’re a buy-and-hold income investor, AGNCN is pretty much perfect. It sells for a tiny hair over call value, but already carries about the same level of accrued dividend.

AGNCN and NLY-F

Annaly Capital Management (NLY) has a very comparable preferred share in NLY-F. Both of these preferred shares, AGNCN and NLY-F, are great for the buy-and-hold investor because they trade near par value, are sufficiently covered by a solid portfolio with plenty of common equity, and have plenty of call protection.

AGNCB is still a good preferred share to hang onto. I wouldn’t purchase it at the current price, but any investor who has it in their portfolio is getting a nice dividend.

AGNCB has the higher stripped yield at 7.59%. It also has over a year of call protection on the calendar. It is selling at a premium of $0.88 which gives AGNCN a significant advantage.

AGNCN has over 5 years of call protection on the calendar. It also goes to a floating rate after call protection is up which is a hedge against changes in the interest rate environment. All of the call protection also makes the worst-cash-to-call $8.89 which is one of the many metrics that are in the dark green for this preferred share.

AGNC runs a fairly conservative portfolio. Further, for more preferred share risk reduction, the market capitalization over preferred share ratio is 22.01. There are several mortgage REITs having this ratio under 5, such as CYS Investments (CYS), Dynex Capital (DX), and Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI).

Perhaps the only mark against this preferred share is that it’s trading at a slight premium. However, there is already about the same amount in the accrued dividend.

Conclusion

AGNCN is the new ticker for any investors who remember it coming out under AGNNP. This is a great choice for buy-and-hold investors because of the 7% yield combined with call protection and the eventual floating rate as a hedge against changes in the interest rate environment. This preferred share gets a strong buy rating.

Stripped yield

Here’s additional information on the preferred share stripped yields:

Leave a note in the comment section

I was asked by a reader to put more information about the yields in the preferred share articles I've been writing. If there's anything you'd like to see, please leave a comment.

Broker and preferred share tickers

Almost every major broker in the United States has their own method for referring to preferred shares. I put together a spreadsheet that cross-references each of the major brokers along with the symbol they use for each preferred share. Here are the different tickers for the preferred shares by broker.

Click The Mortgage REIT Forum to sign up for:

Actionable buy and sell target prices

Best research on preferred shares and REITs

Best reviews on the site – 224/225 stars

Stable dividend yields over 7%

You get instant actionable SMS alerts.

Sign up before October 1 st, 2017 to lock in at $360/year

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY-F.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.