Hurricane Insurance For Berkshire Hathaway

While Texas reels from the impact of Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, the strongest-ever Atlantic hurricane, heads toward the Greater Antilles and Florida.

Back-To-Back, Brutal Hurricanes Harry Insurers

As Seeking Alpha reported on Monday, JP Morgan (JPM) analyst Sarah DeWitt predicted Hurricane Harvey could end up being one of the 10 most costly hurricanes to hit the U.S. Now Hurricane Irma (pictured above), the strongest Atlantic hurricane ever recorded, threatens Florida and the Caribbean. With insurers liable to be on the hook for some huge recovery and rebuilding costs, we look at a couple of ways Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B) longs can limit their risk.

Buffett On Harvey Costs

Berkshire Hathaway chairman Warren Buffett appeared on CNBC last week, where he was asked about Hurricane Harvey costs. As Josh Funk reported on the interview, Buffett pointed out that he had avoided selling catastrophe insurance in recent years, but some of his insurance subsidiaries, such as GEICO, faced exposure to the storm:

Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate owns Geico and several other insurers, so his company will be helping people rebuild. Buffett appeared on CNBC Wednesday before dining with the person who paid nearly $2.7 million in a charity auction for lunch with Buffett. "The effects of this are going to go on for a long time," Buffett said. The investor expects that 50,000 of the roughly 500,000 vehicles Geico insures in the area will be total losses.

Hopefully, Hurricane Irma will veer toward less populated areas or out to sea, but as of Tuesday night, it was forecast to threaten South Florida after barreling through Puerto Rico, Hispaniola, and Cuba.

This raises the possibility of further liabilities for insurers, including Berkshire subsidiaries such as GEICO. Let's look at a couple of ways of limiting your risk if you're long BRK.B.

Limiting Your Risk In Berkshire Hathaway

As a reminder, hedging is a strategy to consider when you are bullish on a security, but want to limit your risk in the event it goes south. If you are bearish on Berkshire Hathaway now, because of the hurricanes or because of anything else, you shouldn't own it.

We'll assume, for these examples, that you are still bullish on Berkshire and own 1,000 shares of it. And you are willing to risk a 12% drawdown, but are unwilling to risk a decline larger than that. Given those assumptions, here are two ways to hedge.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Tuesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 1,000 shares of BRK.B against a >12% between now and mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $2,900, or 1.64% of position value (assuming, conservatively, that you bought the puts at the ask price). If you're not willing to spend that much to hedge, and are willing to cap your potential upside over the next several months, consider the optimal collar below.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

This was the optimal, or least expensive, collar, as of Tuesday's close, to hedge 1,000 shares of BRK.B against a >12% drop by mid-March, while not capping your potential upside at less than 7% by then. We used 7% as a cap here, because it was the highest cap that gave us a negative net cost in this scenario, as you'll see below.

Note that the hedging algorithm was able to use a less-expensive strike in the put leg above, due to net cost of this collar (we haven't gotten to the net cost yet, but for the algorithm, this is an iterative process). The cost of the put leg was $2,190, or 1.24% of position value. The income generate by the short call leg, below, is higher though: $3,000, or 1.7% of position value, assuming, conservatively, that you sold at the ask price.

So the net cost here is negative, meaning you would have collected $810, or 0.46% of position value, when opening this hedge.

Another Approach

Readers may recall a few months back we looked at another way of limiting risk in BRK.B: using the hedged portfolio method to build a hedged portfolio around it (Building A Moat Around Berkshire Hathaway). This is similar to the portfolio construction method we use in our Bulletproof Investing service with a key exception. In the Berkshire example, we added Berkshire, and Portfolio Armor selected the rest of the securities in the portfolio; in our Bulletproof Investing service, Portfolio Armor selects all of the securities, based on its ranking of the ones with the highest potential returns, net of hedging cost.

As we mentioned in our previous article (Tracking Hedged Portfolio Performance), there are a few challenges in tracking the performance of these portfolios, but we've built tool to facilitate their tracking. We'll use that tool to post a performance update on our Berkshire Hathaway portfolio in a subsequent article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.