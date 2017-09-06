Revisiting Chipotle: Should I Get Back In?

I initially wrote about Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) back in May 2016 as a terrific opportunity for long-term oriented investors. The thesis was: a) that Chipotle had a killer business model that was out of favor due to the media hysteria after the E.coli outbreak of November 2015 and norovirus outbreak of December 2015; b) the company had put in place best-in-class food safety protocols, minimizing the probability of further outbreaks; and c) as the memories of the food safety incidents fade, customers would return and Chipotle would regain its sales over time.

Prior to the Virginia outbreak, it actually looked as though the recovery was finally taking off in the first quarter of this year, as a strong Q1 sent the stock up to $500. Everything seemed to be going according to plan (though later than I expected), until the company told analysts in a mid-quarter meeting that it was “only” reiterating its comp guide of high single digits for the full year, and that sales and marketing as a percentage of revenues was going to be slightly higher in the second quarter (when Chipotle launched one of its first-ever television ad campaigns “As Real as it Gets”).

That, unfortunately, sent the stock all the way down below $400 per share, which I thought was completely overdone. The recovery would not happen in a straight line, and the company had also unveiled the Chipotle NEXT kitchen, which was a test location for new menu items and procedures. The rollout of queso, now scheduled for September, was potentially a game changer.

Then, the Virginia norovirus incident happened in mid-July. Since that changed the story and re-started Chipotle’s recovery “clock,” we immediately sold our stake for clients (and 95% of my personal stake, though I kept a few shares personally, hence why I am disclosing I am still long the stock) and would ask questions later. That turned out to be a good decision, as the stock fell further from $370 (when I sold) all the way below $300. It has since bounced back to just under $310.

The media coverage of the norovirus incident (and a subsequent rodent incident in Dallas) seems to be much more innocuous than the first time around. But is it time to get back in?

Recovery Trajectory Unclear

It should be noted that while Chipotle’s unit opportunity remains, a real recovery is predicated on the company’s per-unit sales to recover. That, of course, is still very much in doubt. To determine the health of the recovery, one needs to look at the two-year “stack,” or same restaurant sales compared with two years ago. While that is an imperfect measure, as more restaurants are in the comparable store set than last year, it is nonetheless the closest measure investors have to judge the progress of the recovery.

CMG Q4 Q1 Q2 2015-16 SSS -14.6% -29.7% -23.6% 2016-17 SSS -4.8% 17.8% 8.1% 2-year stack 81.3% 82.8% 82.6%

As you can see, the first quarter showed good sequential progress, but stalled in Q2 (which did not include the Virginia incident, but did include the security breach announced in Q1 earnings).

On the recent conference call, management did say that the first two weeks of July had held the same sales rate as the second quarter, indicating that the recovery had stalled, at least temporarily, after the progress made in the first quarter.

The norovirus incident likely set this pace back further, as management revealed sales were tracking at a negative 5.6% comp for the week of the norovirus incident in the third week of July. Management also claimed that the company would need a 5.5% positive comp in order to hold unit volumes steady, which means, essentially, that average volumes had fallen back to last summer’s levels for the third week of July.

While a 5.5% drop in sales may seem like a small thing, it would essentially wipe out almost all the company profits, due to the fixed costs of restaurants such as labor, rent, and energy (and increasing avocado costs don’t help either), along with general and administrative costs. For example, the third quarter of 2016, with sales levels where they theoretically are now, net income margins (excluding the impact of that quarter’s Shophouse write-off) was only 1.4% (compared with Q2 2017’s net income margin of 5.7%). That sales leverage (or deleverage) is why Chipotle’s PE ratio has spiked incredibly over the recovery period.

Either way, the fact that unit volumes were stalling at only 82% of prior volumes is disconcerting for a recovery that was already 18 months old. Why, even before the norovirus incident, was AUV recovery so slow?

Reasons

While I had assumed that time would eventually restore Chipotle’s sales, it is possible that I was wrong. Here are some possible reasons why the recovery was less robust than anticipated.

Restaurant Recession

First, it should be noted that the initial food safety incident occurred on the brink of the recent “restaurant recession.” Due to food deflation, grocery stores are engaged in a price war. And the first quarter of 2017 marked the fifth straight quarter of same-store sales declines across the industry according to TDn2K Research. That meant the “restaurant recession” occurred starting in the first quarter 2016 – immediately after Chipotle experienced its food safety scandal. Combined with rising wages for lower-income workers, and many restaurant and grocery stocks have sold off over the past few years.

The idiosyncratic nature of the Chipotle story may have masked the fact that even without such an incident, its AUV volumes would have stalled or declined anyway. The past couple years have been brutal for grocery stores and many restaurants, especially high-quality fast-casual names such as Shake Shack, Zoe’s Kitchen, El Pollo Loco, Habit Burger, and Noodles. It’s possible Chipotle would have been similarly impacted (though to a lesser extent) even without the E Coli incident of late 2015.

Amazon Whole Foods

Of course, this story got worse with Amazon’s acquisition of Whole Foods, announced on June 16. It’s possible Amazon could lower prices on Whole Foods offerings, which could pull customers away from Chipotle’s top-quality offering at lunchtime. The advantage I saw in Chipotle was that its efficient operating model allowed it to sell Whole Foods-quality ingredients (a rarity, even for fast casual) near fast-food pricing. Whole Foods has already lowered prices on certain items in its grocery stores within the first week of closing. If the is able to lower prices further, especially on prepared food items, that could potentially pull more customers away from Chipotle during lunchtime and dinner.

Then, of course, there are meal delivery services such as Blue Apron and others, as well as new private “better for you” restaurants such as Sweetgreen. Those offerings remain more expensive than Chipotle, but even if it pull away the occasional customer, it could impact Chipotle’s AUVs compared with the time it was the only fast casual game in town. If you think about it, Chipotle restaurants were so crowded to begin with (because the offering was so much superior to alternatives at the time), that even at 82.5% of volumes, the line could still be long. If you have 20 people in line versus 24, that’s still a long line, but it equals a 20% drop in SSS.

Is there value?

At current prices, Chipotle only sells at only at 21.1 times its 2015 EPS. Moreover, 2015 had a basically a bad month and a half after the November E Coli incidents. Also, the company will have 20% more restaurants at the end of this year than it did then. That possibility of a teens multiple on a company with Chipotle’s unit opportunity is very enticing.

That means I am watching Chipotle like a hawk for recovering AUVs. However, given the stalling recovery on top of the new food safety incident in Virginia means I am on the sidelines until I see another quarter or two of results. It is possible that the new norovirus incidents, which were the result of lax enforcement of procedures and not due to anything in the food supply, are only a temporary blip on the road to recovery. On the other hand, it could be just another negative event in a recovery that is not happening, and may not happen due to increasing competition. It’s also possible investors won’t re-rate Chipotle with a higher multiple for a long time, due to the food safety risk overhang of the second event.

Possible positives

The company is currently testing queso in the southwest and California and is planning on rolling it out to more restaurants in September. While it seems silly to bank a recovery on a single menu item, queso could be a genuine catalyst. The pricing, I believe is $1.30 extra on a burrito, $3.55 for chips and queso, and $5.30 for a large chips and queso. That is likely to be quite high-margin. Moreover, queso had been the most requested item for Chipotle prior to the unveiling. The company had held off due to the inability to make queso with natural ingredients, but apparently the company has cracked the code.

Ackman

Of course, this also means a business model change for the company. Since Bill Ackman took a stake, the company has embarked on national TV advertising and the introduction of new menu items, which the company had traditionally stayed away from. This is a change to the business model of simple operations and a never-changing menu. Will this permanently crimp profitability? Or will this genuinely boost sales going forward? Only time will tell and it is near impossible to gauge.

Conclusion

In closing there are many factors here: The new norovirus incident, a business model “tweak” under an aggressive activist investor, and a challenged industry in which Amazon just made a big splash. On the positive side, there’s queso, as well as the lower stock price.

With so many cross-currents, it’s hard to have a definitive view of Chipotle’s future. I also have to compare the company with other opportunities in the market. At this point, I am not rushing to get back in. (To reiterate, SOC is out of the stock though I hold a few shares personally.) Even if queso give sales a bump this fall, it is uncertain that the effect will last. Therefore, I’m eying Chipotle patiently, but waiting for more evidence of a recovery before re-initiating the position. A robust recovery that could lead to a return to previous highs would imply a more than doubling of the stock price. If I miss the first 10-20% of the recovery, so be it. Right now, I need more evidence that it can happen, and that it will last. The stock could also fall further below $300 again, making it a more compelling value than today. So, not rushing to get back in, but monitoring the company closely.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CMG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Stone Oak Capital does not own CMG shares, though William Duberstein does in a personal account.