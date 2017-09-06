Why You Can't Chase AT&T's Yield Anymore

AT&T investors needed to find ways to manage their position or risk being at the will of increasing selling pressure.

AT&T(T) has experienced a significant rise in share price over recent years as falling interest rates and increasing risk sentiment led investors into high yielding assets. A quick caveat, to call AT&T stock risky is subjective, considering that its volatility among the equity asset class is lower than most. And although AT&T has fundamental merits for rising in recent years, many investors could care less about what AT&T actually does, as long as it can continue to pay out above market dividend yields, generating a positive total return.

The reason AT&T will sell off in coming months is due to shifts in the current market environment. Investors are seeking out precious metals and bonds as a store of value in uncertain and volatile times. Moreover, high yield credit spreads are widening, and global stock markets are coming under increasing selling pressure, signaling that investors aren’t comfortable owning anything for the sake of yield at current time.

The chart below is of AT&T over the last ten years. After bottoming out during the financial crisis, the stock has run significantly higher. Two of the major reasons the stock traded higher over that time period are a low interest rate environment, and investors' desire to take risks in order to generate income.

The Federal Reserve slashed its benchmark rate to its zero-bound in the years following the financial crisis. When this didn’t seem to do enough for the economy, policymakers went a step further, buying bonds outright to drive real interest rates lower, and hopefully spur lending.

Although the effects of low interest rates on economic growth have been hotly debated, what cannot be debated is that risk assets significantly increased in value in the years following the crisis. Moreover, investors on a fixed income budget would prefer to not eat into portfolio principle, and instead generate income yield, which leads us to the validity of owning AT&T stock over the last decade.

Following the financial crisis, AT&T had a dividend yield in the area of 7%, while the underlying S&P 500 was yielding roughly half of that, and the 10-year Treasury yield was in the ballpark of 2%. This type of environment forces investors to take risk in order to meet their income needs.

The options are private equity (which faces illiquidity), high yield bonds (some investors may not be comfortable owning assets that are opaque, and not the easiest to understand), or high yielding stocks such as AT&T, among other investments.

Investors who required portfolio income found a friend in AT&T stock. The stock generated high yield returns, with much less volatility than the average stock, as well as having an understandable and sustainable business model.

The phenomenon of investing in high yielding stocks for the sake of generating income is known as chasing yield. The problem with this is that investors move in herds, acting as one. Stock screens show that AT&T has a low underlying price volatility, and a high yield, and in many cases, that is enough to warrant a buy for some investors. It has bond like qualities, but can be held in perpetuity, with abundant liquidity.

The potential risks that lie ahead however, are that when genuine fear enters the market, risk- assets, no matter their perceived safety, will sell off. This may be the case in coming months as interest rates remain low, but high yield spreads widen. The chart below is of high yield bonds relative to less risky Treasury bonds. When the indicator rises, it signals investors are risk-seeking, which tends to correlate to rising equities, as well as gains in lower quality bonds.

Following the dramatic selloff in early 2016, high yield spreads narrowed, leading a flurry of funds into both the stock market, as well as high yield equities such as AT&T. Now however, with inactivity in D.C., as well as rising tension with North Korea, investors are seeking out safe-haven investments, such as gold and Treasury bonds.

As gold and Treasuries rise, stocks and high yield bonds are sold to raise the capital necessary for the purchase of such safe-havens. Over the last year, AT&T has traded in a volatile range, and is currently down 14% from record levels. The fear is that more selling pressure could be ahead for the stock, as investors unwind the chase for yield trade, signaling that AT&T investors need to be prepared.

There are a number of ways to manage AT&T stock, limiting potential losses in principle. For one, active investors could sell and potentially avoid downward pressure on the stock. For investors looking to hold onto the stock through periods of volatility, using a collar options strategy, or a put spread could limit downside moves with a lower upfront cost than simply buying at or close to the money puts.

Ultimately, as the market moves away from its risk seeking behavior, and into safe-haven assets, expect AT&T to also feel selling pressure. And although the dividend yield may cushion declines, a negative total return is very much a reality over the coming year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.