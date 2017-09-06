GM Sales Soar In China

General Motors (GM) is soaring in China in 2017. News released yesterday confirms analyst expectations that GM is on a roll. Monthly Chinese sales hit a new record in August of 328,425 units for a YoY increase of 12%. Buick, Cadillac, and Baojun had their best month's ever in China.

As expected sales of SUVs led the gains with sales increasing 51% over 2016. Even the CT6 luxury sedan enjoyed a YoY sales jump of 81%.

This brings year-to-date Chinese sales through August to 2,381,834 units, also a new record. Despite a slow start earlier in 2017 the summer was very good for GM. Its major U.S. rival, Ford Motor Company (F), has not been as fortunate. As of July sales were down 7% both for the month and to date in 2017.

GM's success in China can be traced to its broad lineup of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, shared between GM's own brands and it's joint ventures with Chinese partners. GM builds vehicles under five brands in China; Cadillac, Buick, Chevrolet, Baojun, and Wuling.

GM's affordable Baojun brand has shown steady growth in large part due to the success of the 510 SUV pictured below which sold almost 33,000 units in August and is the brand's highest selling model.

(source: General Motors)

What many investors may not know is that GM is now shipping vehicles built in China back to be sold in the U.S. They include the following models:

Buick Envision - introduced in China in 2014 it came to the U.S. in 2016.

Cadillac CT6 Plug-In Hybrid - started shipping to U.S. this spring

Even Ford and Volvo are now building a model in China for export to the U.S. They are the Ford Focus, and Volvo S60.

Conclusion

GM is rapidly becoming a top manufacturer in China and taking on the local competition head to head, along with tackling other foreign competitors. While Ford sales are down 7% for the year GM is up and is now even shipping Chinese built units to the U.S. using lower wages in China to challenge the status quo.

This is nothing but good new for shareholders who benefit from the abilities and strategies this behemoth is cultivating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.