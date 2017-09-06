Nvidia: From Dream To Reality

In my last article about Nvidia (NVDA) in early March, I had no doubt in stating that the company's share price could be sustained above $100 after a small correction has ended. Bearing in mind that the assumptions were conservative and the analysis was prudent, I admitted that NVDA's share price could be supported above that level. I also wrote in that article that it might be appropriate to add more shares on corrections in two or three installments if such opportunity could arise.

Nvidia has grown steadily and strongly in a show of great optimism for the future. Its high performance and excellent profits have to do with its great capacity for innovation. With due caution - which is always healthy in the markets - I expressed my great confidence in the future of this company and in the appreciation of its shares.

But one thing is certain: if, at that time, I had been told that 6 months later NVDA shares would reach $170, I would be amazed.

I will investigate now what has improved since then and what we can expect for the future of NVDA. Let's not forget that each company has its own history. The $1,000 of Amazon's level has also been achieved year after year with incredulity for some investors and conviction for others.

Therefore, I will pay special attention to the growth rates achieved in the last two quarters and in the estimates for the future. On the other hand, I'm going to look at earnings per share over the same period. By relating the two indicators, I can reach interesting conclusions.

When we talk about Nvidia, we know that its capacity for innovation has brought new decisive applications to the world of computing. Even in its core business, its development will be significant. In fact, as gamers are switching to PCs away from consoles, we find that the huge business of Nvidia's gaming PC can still have a significant increase year after year. In addition, the company provides software development kits and offers users exclusive features that make the products even more interesting.

There is strong demand from cloud data center operators, and they are willing to use Volta, which is the last and much faster generation processor.

For Q1 2018, Nvidia reported GAAP EPS of $0.79 (+ 126% Y/Y) and revenue of $1.94B (+48% Y/Y). For Q2 (reported in August 10), GAAP earnings per share were $0.91, up 124% from a year ago with revenue of $2.23B, an increase of 56% Y/Y.

With gross margin remaining solidly close to 60% and a favorable guidance, we may estimate EPS of around $4 for the fiscal year of 2018 ending next January. As last closing price stood at $165.91, the company has a forward P/E of ~41. NVDA is growing fast and may reach $200 at the end of the year supposing EPS estimates for the next fiscal year are around $6 (forward P/E of ~33 at that time).

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: This chart is in semi-logarithmic scale

Looking at the 3-year weekly chart above, we may see the solid rise of share prices, which are always much higher than the EMA(50) with some minor exceptions along the way.

Conclusion

With data center potential market expected to grow to around $25B-$30B by 2020 while currently representing a small fraction of that figure, Nvidia has excellent prospects for the future. If we add gaming, AI, self-driving cars and other exciting developments of innovative new products, we may believe that growth still is the key word for the company. Given the high level of EPS estimated above, I believe that NVDA investor's dreams may well turn into reality.

Although I believe that the company is likely to have a very solid performance in the next year and a half, competition and other market factors may play a not so rosy role. On the other hand, I think that Nvidia has the ability to show that its innovation and product developments are set for the long term.

