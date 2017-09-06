YogaWorks: Not Quite Holistic

A look at the questionable nature of the reports.

While giving a second pass at a completed article, I receive an instant alert from Seeking Alpha,

Three analysts initiate coverage on the same stock, at the same time, at the SAME PRICE?

Something just does not seem "Holistic."

What was most peculiar was the $7 stock price target. How did they get there?

For anyone who has read my previous articles on YogaWorks (YOGA) would know that I was both appalled by the financials as discussed in "YOGA: Namaste For Mind, But Not For Wallet." and the long term fundamentals for the chain and a corporate entity in the yoga world as discussed in my follow up "YogaWorks: Beyond The Numbers."

From the offering documents we know that YogaWorks' revenues are declining and expected to decline as per their own estimates. (Not accounting for new acquisitions). We also know they have yet to be profitable.

While the yoga studios themselves are profitable, all of the profits are sucked up and burned through by the corporate entity.

We further estimated that both the revenues per member and class sizes are shrinking.

By reading studio reviews on Yelp and other sites, we know that many students despise the corporate feel of the studios after their takeover and charging for simple things like towels and yoga mat rentals.

So what are we missing?

As I did not have the full reports I was in the same boat as the majority of other investors who merely saw the "$7 Buy" target with the stock trading in the $3 range.

Is it any surprise that the stock immediately jumped 8% on above average volume?

While digging a bit deeper I was able to get some details.

First the headline from Cowen & co.

A $7 price target based on 25% growth and marketshare gains? Yes, Yogaworks just acquired two more studios, likely for high prices. The problem is, while they can buy revenue... how are they going to be profitable?

The next headline as per Guggenheim,

Valuation? Isn't the company generating nothing but year over year losses?

Secular growth? Sure, more people can try Yoga but it is not like it has helped YogaWorks in the past.

Stephens rated YogaWorks as an overweight with a $6 price target.

Finally Roth Capital.

Well, at least they are right about the "highly-fragmented studio market."

My question however is on the "continue capitalizing" part.... when have they ever turned a profit?

I do wonder if any of these people have ever visited a yoga studio, talked to a yoga student or bothered to spend more than a few hours on a yoga mat.

Can their analysis really be THAT FLAWED?

But then I looked at E-trades analyst ratings with data from TipRanks.

3 out of the 4 analysis either had a bad rating, or no rating, and were wrong more often then not.

How can you be so wrong in a bull market?

But then it started to make sense...

The Prospectus

There was something peculiar about the analyst' companies. Guggenheim, Cowen, Roth Capital and Stephens.

Weren't they the....?

The underwriters on the IPO? Yep.

Bottom Line

Any YogaWorks investor should take these "ratings" with a serious grain of salt. Better yet they should be disregarded.

Yes yes yes, the analysts themselves might not of been involved on the underwriting side, but why don't we see UBS, Morgan Stanley, Bank of America or anyone else providing research on these companies?

Quite frankly I am shocked they are even allowed to provide research and ratings on stocks their companies had a major financial interest in promoting.

Yogaworks IPO'ed at the $5 range and investors quickly thought it was worth $3.50 or less.

In come 4 underwriters on the same day with price targets 80% above market prices and instantly create demand and the stock jumps more than 8%.

More than that, for two days BEFORE the reports came out, the stock had sizable gains.

Were the reports and price targets completed over the weekend? Or did someone know?

Bottom line, while adding yoga to your life is beneficial, there is nothing "holistic" about (YOGA) and these "reports."

