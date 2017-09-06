Should You Buy McDonald's At Today's Price?

Investment Thesis

Shares of McDonald’s (MCD) stock have been on the rise from the low of $110 in late October 2016 to an all-time high reached lately. Investors begin to question whether its stock price will continue its trend upward or not. We noted that McDonald’s has initiatives such as its mobile order & pay, experience of the future, delivery service, etc. that will help to grow its comparable same-store- revenue in the next few years. With that, we believe McDonald’s current stock price is well-supported and we have a 12-month target of $170 per share or a total return of 8.6%. While we continue to like McDonald’s growth prospect in the long-term, we advise investors to wait for a pullback before initiating a position

A Growth Story

Let us first begin by looking at why McDonald’s shares have surged so much in the past year.

Since Steve Easterbrook was promoted to become McDonald’s CEO, he began his turnaround strategy including refranchising 4,000 locations, reducing its G&A expenses, implementing a mobile order and pay system, accelerating its pace towards “Experience of the Future” (EOTF), introducing delivery services, tweaks to its menu, etc.

While these are ongoing initiatives, we are already seeing McDonald’s strategy paying off. As the chart below shows, McDonald’s global (including US) YoY comparable stores sales growth rate has improved from -3.3% YoY in Q3 fiscal 2014 to +6.6% YoY in Q2 fiscal 2017. If we look at McDonald’s largest market US alone, its YoY comparable stores sale growth rate also improved from -3.3% in Q3 fiscal 2014 to +3.9% in Q2 fiscal 2017. This is not an easy achievement consider the fast food sector is highly competitive.

McDonald’s impressive comps growth rate is also reflected in its strong EPS growth. As the chart below shows, McDonald’s YoY EPS growth rate is also accelerating from a decrease of 30.6% in Q1 fiscal 2015 to an impressive +36% growth in Q2 fiscal 2017. In the same period, its EPS grew from $0.84 per share to $1.70 per share in Q2 2017. The EPS of $1.70 is above the consensus of $1.62 per share (click here).

In the past quarter, we see strong growth in almost every market segment. As we mentioned earlier, its comparable same store sales increased by 3.9%. In International Lead Markets, the growth rate was 6.3%, 7.0% in High-Growth Markets, and 13.0% in Foundational Markets. What is more impressive is its improvement in operating margin. Its operating margin rose from 30.0% in Q2 fiscal 2016 to 37.9% in Q2 fiscal 2017 mainly due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses, and strong growth in comps.

Will McDonald’s Initiatives Continue to Drive EPS Growth?

Now that we have read McDonald’s impressive Comparable sales and EPS growth in the past two years, we will discuss whether its CEO Steve Easterbrook’s initiatives will continue to drive its EPS growth. Let us begin by first examining its re-franchising initiative.

Re-Franchising

In January, McDonald’s announced that it had sold the majority of its shares of its mainland China and Hong Kong businesses to China’s state-owned Citic Group, and Carlye, a private equity firm, for $2.1 billion. McDonald’s still retains 20% of the shares. Prior to the transaction, McDonald’s had already completed its refranchising in Singapore, Malaysia, the Nordics and Taiwan. With the closing of the deal, McDonald’s has achieved its target of refranchising about 4,000 restaurants, a full year ahead of its original targeted time line.

The implication of McDonald’s re-franchising strategy is threefold. First, the transaction effort makes its current business less capital intensive. According to the Wall Street Journal, McDonald’s royalties in China will be about 6% of sales in China vs abut 3% globally (click here). This makes it more attractive to refranchise its business in China and redeploy the capital elsewhere such as financing its share repurchase plan.

Second, with its refranchising effort targeting at 95% of its restaurant, McDonald’s still owns 45% of the land for its restaurants. This means that they not only collect royalties, they also collect rent from its franchises. This should not be neglected because it provides a very reliable source of revenue during an economic recession.

Third, the refranchising effort allow McDonald’s to rely on its regional partners who are more familiar with the regional cultures there to expand the business quickly. We are now seeing this effect in China already. Just in August, McDonald’s and its partner Citic Group have announced its partnership with the country’s largest homebuilder, Evergrande Group, to expand its restaurant by 2,000 in the next 5 years from its current 2,500 restaurants. The partnership allows McDonald’s to quickly expand to the third and fourth tier cities in China (click here).

However, McDonald’s expansion focus towards 3rd and 4th tier cities in China may speak of the harsh reality they are facing. As Shaun Rein, the author of the forthcoming book "The War for China’s Wallet", expresses,

“It’s increasingly hard for McDonald’s to find good locations in China. Developers and mall operators don’t want McDonald’s anymore, they now want more Starbucks (SBUX), as McDonald’s attracts the wrong crowd who look for cheaper stuff.” (click here)

As a result, we are less confident of McDonald’s expansion in China vs Starbucks’ expansion plan (click here to view our recent analysis on Starbucks).

Delivery should drive revenue growth

McDonald’s is continuing its effort to expand its delivery services. Since 75% of the population in McDonald’s top markets are within 3 miles of a McDonald’s restaurant, this allows the company great advantage over other competitors in delivering its food quickly through 3rd party deliverers such as UberEATs. The average check size is 1.5 to 2 times higher than its overall restaurant averages. Its delivery service is reaching customers who do not necessarily want to go out (e.g. late at night, when there is a tournament, etc.). In its Chinese market, a greater part of its comparable same store revenue growth came from customers who use delivery services. We see McDonald’s delivery service positively as it helps to drive comps growth. While McDonald’s charge a delivery fee ($4.99 in the US, and £2.50 in the UK), as the number of deliveries increases, they will have more negotiating power with deliverers to reduce the delivery fee. In our opinion, this will attract more customers.

Mobile Order & Pay and Experience of the Future Initiatives

We like McDonald’s effort in its mobile order & pay. It improves customer satisfaction and results in higher average checks. It will also provide flexibility in delivery and improve its throughput especially during its busy hours. McDonald’s plans to roll out mobile order & pay to all of its U.S., Canada, and UK locations by the end of 2017. We believe the positive impact will gradually be seen and felt in 2018.

Its Experience of the Future initiative including self-serve kiosks, digital menu boards and table service, restaurant layout change, menu customization, etc. allows better customer flow, convenience and satisfaction. Restaurants that have deployed EOTF are seeing comps growth higher than the market growth. CEO Steve Easterbrook expressed that the comps growth in EOTF restaurants are in the mid-single digit. McDonald’s plan to deploy 2500 EOTF restaurants in US this year, and will accelerate the pace in 2018. While early results show promising sign of comps growth, as its CEO said, the impact is not as immediate as its change to All Day Breakfast.

McDonald’s plan to introduce a loyalty program will be a big plus. According to wall street analyst Sara Senatore, loyalty works well “for products/services that are high frequency and where consumption is flexible” (click here). We believe McDonald’s business fits the criteria well. The program will allow McDonald’s to generate recurring revenues from its customers.

Efforts to make its Menu relevant to its customer

McDonald’s effort to bring All-Day Breakfast, its localization effort to offer $1 drink, etc. continues to have a positive impact on the company. To make its food more relevant to consumers, management is planning to introduce fresh beef to its quarter pounder and other premium sandwiches. Together with its effort towards menu customization, we expect this to drive further comps growth.

McDonald’s Share Repurchase Plan and Dividend Payment

As we mentioned earlier, McDonald’s effort to refranchise its 4,000 stores resulted in enormous cash in the past two years. They have deployed a large amount of this cash towards its share repurchase plan. In Q2 fiscal 2017, the company returned $1.8 billion to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Excluding dividend payment, the company repurchased about $1.0 billion worth of shares. We expect that the company will continue to repurchase its shares in the upcoming quarters as they receive cash from its refranchising of China and Hong Kong businesses.

The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.94 per share that has increased consecutively in decades. At today's trade price, the dividend yield is about 2.4%. Its Sept. 18 dividend payment will be the fourth straight quarters that McDonalds have paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. Hence, we expect a dividend increase in its Dec. payment date. Given McDonald's strong EPS growth, it is possible that the increase will be in double digits.

Valuation

McDonald’s current trailing PE ratio is 26.2x based on fiscal 2016 EPS. Its trailing 12-month PE is 26.2x. Its PE ratio based on the consensus EPS of $6.55 in fiscal 2017 is 24.4x (click here). Both are much higher than its 10-year average of 21.1x. We believe McDonald’s deserve a PE ratio higher than its 10-year average due to its initiatives to deploy Mobile Order & Pay, Experience of the Future, delivery service, refranchising, etc. We will use 24.4x in our calculation.

McDonald’s Historical PE Ratio (Source: GuruFocus.com)

The consensus of McDonald’s fiscal 2018 EPS among 32 analysts is $6.96 per share. With a multiple of 24.4x, we derive our 12-month target price of $170 per share. Including dividend, we have a total return of 8.6%.

Investor Takeaway

We are positive on McDonald’s initiatives and believe their continual deployment of the mobile order & pay, EOTF, delivery service, etc. to its restaurants will continue to bring comparable same store growth in the next few years. However, with a target 12 month return of 8.6%, we advise investors to apply some margin of safety and wait for a pullback before initiating a position.

