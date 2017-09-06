Gold Investments Have Support From Recycled Supply

It has been roughly a year since I started writing on Gold. How does my performance look so far?

Gold has been up roughly 4.3% since my previous “weak BUY” rating a couple of months ago. Just to keep things a bit more transparent and also to indulge myself, I have listed out the return performance on all my gold ratings so far. I have published 6 articles on gold with 5 accurate calls and a lone wrong call. Anyone following this recommendation would have earned a 21.7% return compared to a paltry return of 1.4% on gold spot prices in the same period of roughly a year.

Artcile Date Recommendation Return until next article Gold spot price on date 100 + Returns 19-Sep-16 Sell 3.40% 1314.85 100 10-Oct-16 Sell 7.70% 1259.5 103.4 14-Dec-16 Sell -2.40% 1162.25 111.3618 13-Jan-17 Buy 3.20% 1190.35 108.6891 12-Feb-17 Buy 3.10% 1228.3 112.1672 09-Jun-17 Buy 5.25% 1266.55 115.6444 05-Sep-17 Buy 1333.1 121.7157

(Note that this article was submitted for publication on the 5th of September, 2017.)

I started taking a look at the yellow metal’s supply and demand trends again recently. The long term chart related to recycled gold was particularly interesting and I have used it to frame my view in this piece. Based on my findings I have concluded that the strength of the US Dollar is key to any widespread increases in the value of gold. I am going to persist with the same “weak Buy” rating until my observations suggest prices could have peaked.

Excess from gold recycling

If we look at figures since 2010, gold output from mines has been increasing at an average growth rate of 2.9% per annum. There are reasons why the supply from mines remains fairly consistent. According to figures from the World Gold Council, the average development time to production was 17 years for the 126 mines that started between 2004 and 2013. There are additional restraints such as technological challenges and limited minerals that have ensured that supply from mine production is fairly steady. On the other hand, recycled gold supply is very sensitive and quick to respond to price changes. As gold prices increased from $270/ ounce to $1080/ ounce between 2001 and 2009, supply from recycled gold increased from 750 tons to 1,695 tons. The World Gold Council estimates that price changes accounts for roughly 75% of the change in supply of recycled gold. This strengthens the basis to use recycled gold supply as an indicator of changes in price.

In the first and second quarters of 2016 when there was very strong rally in gold, supply of recycled gold increased. And when gold prices crashed in the fourth quarter, supply of recycled gold dipped as well. However, this supply seemed to have declined from 1Q17 to 2Q17 despite the general increase in gold prices. Why? A lot has to do with the weakness of the dollar. Even though gold prices have increased, a weak dollar has tempered its prices in the local currencies of India and China. Therefore, better spot prices in dollar terms did not translate into more supply in the second quarter.

Since the dollar continues to trade weaker vis-à-vis last year, I think there is support for prices to increase further even at current levels. Additionally, when I plotted jewelry demand as a percent of mine supply, I saw a recurring pattern. Ideally, jewelry demand should have increased in 2Q17. But there were idiosyncratic factors that prevented this from happening. For example, the Indian economy is known to have grown at a much lower pace of 5.7% in the second quarter due to the combined impact of demonetization and “goods and services tax” implementation. With these headwinds out of the way, and a better monsoon season expected to improve farm incomes, I think this section of jewelry demand is ripe for recovery.

Therefore, due to the relative squeeze in this supply demand dynamic, I have again decided to stick with my “weak Buy” rating.

Note: Supply demand statistics sourced from the World Gold Council.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.