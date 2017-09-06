Snap-on: Buy The Dip

The company is trading at a significant discount to highs achieved earlier in the year and offers a ~2% dividend yield with a strong growth runway.

Snap-On, Inc. (SNA) enjoys a niche moat that appears to be strengthening as per its improving margins and ROIC, faces potential growth tailwinds from industry trends and management initiatives into adjacent industries, developing markets, and organic growth investments, and has a strong history as a dividend grower. After falling ~20% from highs reached at the beginning of the year, it appears to be selling for a good price.

SNA data by YCharts

Investors looking for a moat-protected source of income growth and earnings growth at a reasonable price should capitalize on this opportunity and initiate and/or add to a position in the company.

SNA enjoys a niche moat derived from its overwhelming brand power:

SNA Normalized Diluted EPS (Quarterly YoY Growth) data by YCharts

Source

This market dominance comes from its record of producing high-quality, innovative products (sustained by its production of over 70% of the goods it sells vs. less than 50% among competitors) as well as its large (larger than its two closest competitors combined) fleet of tool-stocked vans that enable it to deliver high level service without becoming over-extended. This increasing domination of its niche enables it to achieve growing margins and ROIC over time:

SNA Operating Margin (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Furthermore, SNA also enjoys a healthy balance sheet. With a 0.26 Debt to Equity ratio and nearly as many Current Assets as Total Liabilities, the company has plenty of resources to weather economic downturns and continue investing in innovative products and company growth.

SNA is also well-positioned to continue growing, as increasing vehicle age, complexity, and technology should lead to growth in the vehicle repair market and create additional demand for SNA's innovative line of products.

Additionally, the company's plans for expansion into adjacent markets (aerospace, aviation, power generation, mining, etc.) as well as China should further bolster growth. SNA also has plans to bolster organic growth (which slowed to 2.7% revenue growth this past quarter) by investing in its franchise network and expand with repair shop owners and managers. The franchise network investments will be aimed at maintaining strong franchisee health metrics, enhance franchisee productivity, improve coverage, maintain a growing array of new product introductions, and innovate the selling process with programs aimed at amplifying the power of the van channel. Repair shop owner and manager expansion will be aimed at leveraging deep understanding of customers in parts and service operations, helping shop owners and managers improve both technical competency and business acumen, growing and integrating broad capabilities, and innovating and adding new products for this important client group.

These efforts will be important for long-term growth as the company must sustain its franchise network size and also must continually innovate to keep up with the rapid pace of technological change within the auto industry. Furthermore, SNA's large production presence in Europe and efforts to expand into China leave it exposed to geopolitical turmoil which could lead to rising prices for raw materials as well as supply chain disruption and currency fluctuations.



The company has achieved strong growth since the last recession, averaging 14.33% annual EPS growth over the past five years:

However, growth has slowed somewhat of late, with 10.17% year-over-year EPS growth reported last quarter and the company's organic revenues didn't even grow 3%.

The good news is that the operating margin and ROIC remain robust and 10% year-over-year growth is still very strong if it can be sustained, which, given the company's past record, sound finances, competitive advantages, industry trends, and its ambitious international and industry growth initiatives, should be feasible. This bodes well for its dividend payout as well, which has grown steadily (6% average annual rate) for the past 30 years and have been paid without reduction since 1939. Currently yielding ~2% and supported by a mere 28.4% payout ratio and solid earnings growth prospects, the dividend has tremendous historical and numerical potential to continue growth indefinitely. Accordingly, SNA offers DGI investors a moat-protected source of income growth.

SNA also appears undervalued according to a number of metrics:

SNA Industry Avg S&P 500 SNA 5-yr Avg P/E 15.1 21.3 21.5 17.8 P/B 2.9 3.6 3.0 3.2 P/S 2.5 2.0 2.1 2.2 P/CF 14.6 16.8 13.5 19.0

Using a DCF valuation model and assuming an annual EPS growth rate of 8% (applying a 20% margin of safety to this past quarter's ~10% year-over-year growth rate) for the next 5 years and a 4% terminal growth rate following that, the company is projected to return around 14% annually plus earnings from reinvested dividends:

Source

Investor Takeaway:

SNA is a great company with a history of success, a strong moat in its niche market, a sound balance sheet, and solid growth prospects. It is currently selling for a good value after declining significantly from highs reached earlier this year and offers a steady stream of income growth as well, making it a good buy in today's overpriced market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.