Are Prisons Real Estate?

Special Report: Real Estate ETFs

In addition to our wide-ranging real estate research that covers each of the 13 REIT sectors and homebuilders, we publish special reports that look at portfolio management strategies and approaches. In this report, we analyze the benefits and risks of investing in real estate ETFs.

What is Real Estate, Anyways?

What do you consider commercial ‘real estate’? For most investors, the answer would surely include some mix of office buildings, apartment complexes, hotels, retail shopping centers, and industrial warehouses. Savvy investors may even broaden their definition to include healthcare facilities, student housing, manufactured housing parks, and data centers.

How about a 10,000-acre forest in Montana? What about a 2,000-inmate private prison in North Carolina? Billboards? Cell Towers? Golf courses? Would you include real estate brokers, mortgage servicers, and property managers?

Even if we could all agree on a singular definition of ‘commercial real estate,’ we then must agree on a ‘representative’ asset allocation. Do we want to balance our holdings based on total asset value of all real estate throughout the country or based on market capitalization of a select basket of publicly-traded REITs? Do we want to be geographically consistent? How often should we rebalance? Should we hold debt instruments and cash?

The Benefits and Risks of Real Estate ETFs

We can quickly see that “passive” investing in commercial real estate is illusory. Instead, there are varying levels of active management and correspondingly different fee-burdens. All pooled investment vehicles, including actively managed mutual funds and so-called “passively” managed ETFs, are making these active investment decisions or “outsourcing” these decisions to their index-provider.

Investors, we have found, often have a false sense of safety when investing in these index-tracking ETF, and much of this sense of safety comes from a misunderstanding that they are investing in a perfectly representative “passive” index of US commercial real estate. In fact, what these investors are actually investing in is a perfectly representative mix of one particular index provider’s actively managed portfolio. No two real estate indexes are identical, and in fact, some are quite different. Some of these active portfolios include prisons, golf courses, and forests while others do not.

Don’t get us wrong. There is nothing wrong with active management, especially when it is low-fee active management like these ETFs. In fact, we’d argue that many real estate investors should be more rather than less active with their real estate allocations to optimize their portfolio with relation to their risk and return objectives. We often discuss the idiosyncrasies of real estate investing and how investors can hold an objectively ‘better’ portfolio by understanding these dynamics. We cover these topics when we talk about Yield REITs and Growth REITs.

Most investors are correct to focus on fee-minimization. Higher fees are the primary reason that many real estate-focused active managers have underperformed their lower-fee ETF counterparts. Rather, our point is that ETFs are not really “passive” and thus their performance relative to a somewhat-arbitrary index is, well, somewhat arbitrary. In the ETF-era, where incremental fund flows are going disproportionally towards ETFs rather than mutual funds, the investment industry has become obsessed with performance relative to a benchmark. We push back, noting that too many investors overlook the quality and composition of the benchmark itself and put too much focus on often insignificant differences in expense ratios relative to the added value of another product.

Investors are taking various forms of active risk, and sometimes these risks are substantial, unnecessary, and undesirable. While REIT ETFs are good (and sometimes the best) options for many investors, it is important to remind investors to understand what they are actually investing in. Investors would be prudent to look at the full range of low-fee actively managed options rather than simply choosing the single lowest-fee product.

Sector Weights of Two Largest Real Estate ETFs

So is a golf course considered real estate? How about a cell tower? When it comes time to choose a REIT ETF, these questions become surprisingly consequential.

The two largest real estate ETFs are the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) and the iShares US Real Estate (IYR). Both of these ETFs are marketed as passive products that track a “representative basket” of US commercial real estate and most investors would be justified to assume these ETFs were similar substitutes. There are several material differences in the asset allocation mix between these two ETFs, as outlined below.

VNQ focuses on the major US commercial real estate sectors with more than three-quarters of its holdings in the eight major sectors. IYR, on the other hand, holds a sizable 43% of its holdings in non-major sectors.

IYR holds a significant (and perhaps excessive) amount of non-traditional real estate. Cell Towers, for instance, are the largest sector within the index with a 13% weighting. That warrants repeating: cell towers are the largest sector within a “passive” real estate index fund, a function of some of the potential idiosyncrasies in the ETF index-tracking format. Regardless of your opinion on cell towers and non-traditional real estate, it's hard to imagine that many investors in IYR would expect such a sizable exposure to these sectors.

We recap other notable exposures below and see how the sector-exposures in these ETFs are heavily influenced by recent price movement. Most “passively” managed ETFs rebalance annually, consistent with their underlying index. Of course, during those 11 months, it is highly likely that the index composition has strayed significantly from the investor’s desired level of exposure. For example, IYR now holds 20% of its assets in the high-flying tech real estate sectors, far higher than VNQ’s 8%, and clearly significantly higher than any reasonably-representative “passive” weighting. Infrequent rebalancing is an issue that ETF investors should not overlook.

Performance & Exposures of REIT ETFs

With such different asset allocations, the performance and exposures of these two ETFs are obviously quite different. Over the past 10 years, VNQ has outperformed IYR by more than 1.2% per year, translating 13% aggregate outperformance during this time. While lower fees do explain some of the outperformance of VNQ, the vast majority of the difference in performance is a result of the index’s active asset allocation.

VNQ has outperformed in 8 of the past 10 years, but IYR is leading so far in 2017. IYR’s heavy concentration in the tech sector and lower weight in the beaten-down retail sectors has translated into 300 bps of outperformance YTD.

When we apply the sector-weightings of these two ETFs to our own estimates, we see that the components of IYR have a higher expected growth rate over the near and medium-term. IYR is more attractively-valued based on our preferred metric, FCF/G. VNQ, however, pays a higher dividend yield.

The more broadly-diversified IYR tends to be less volatile than VNQ. As seen above, IYR exhibits less sensitivity to movements in interest rates and to changes in the broader equity market. For investors looking to minimize their interest-rate exposure, IYR may indeed be the better option.

IYR tends to be more growth-focused in its current composition. Investors that are seeking slightly higher growth potential and are comfortable with a significant percentage of non-traditional real estate may want to look at IYR. These investors in IYR may also benefit from lower correlations to interest rates and equities.

VNQ tends to be more income-focused in its current composition. Investors that are seeking exposure to the more traditional real estate asset classes would be better suited to look at VNQ. These investors, though, may be hurt more than IYR investors in a rising-rate environment.

Of course, by nature of the “passive” ETF-model, all of these characteristics are subject to change during the next rebalancing when the index providers make hundreds of new “active” decisions. While ETF investors may not be getting the “passive” exposure they thought they were, at least they are getting active management at a relatively low cost.

Bottom Line: Don't Overlook Active Management

Investors often have a false sense of safety when investing in “passive” index-tracking ETF. “Passive” investing in commercial real estate is illusory. Instead, there are varying levels of active management and correspondingly different fee-burdens. All pooled investment vehicles, including actively managed mutual funds and so-called “passively” managed ETFs, are making these active investment decisions or “outsourcing” these decisions to their index-provider.

Low-fee active management, like these ETFs, can be very beneficial, but investors need to know what they’re investing in. Too often, investors in real estate ETFs misunderstand their exposure. ETFs are intrinsically beholden to their index provider. ETFs may appear to have superior “risk adjusted returns” relative to this index, but if the index is not truly representative of an investor’s desired exposure, then the investor’s portfolio is not actually optimized.

Whether or not the low-fee ETFs are actually a good value depends on whether or not the investor is getting the exposures they actually want from these ETFs. Below we show the performance of Cohen & Steers Real Estate Securities Fund (CSEIX) which has outperformed VNQ and IYR over nearly every measurement period.

There is nothing wrong with active management, especially when it is low-fee active management like these ETFs. In fact, we’d argue that many real estate investors should be more rather than less active with their real estate allocations to optimize their portfolio with relation to their risk and return objectives. While REIT ETFs are good (and sometimes the best) options for many investors, it is important to remind investors to understand what they are actually investing in. Investors would be prudent to look at the full range of low-fee actively managed options rather than simply choosing the single lowest-fee product.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions.