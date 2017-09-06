Wall Street Breakfast: North Korean Bluster, New U.S. Hurricane Keep Global Investors On Edge

Stocks

The proposed $30 billion tie-up of United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), already criticized by customers and slammed by investors, could face a bumpy regulatory road to approval, especially in the European Union. The two companies, which both supply airplane makers, say the overlap in their product lines is relatively small, but opponents of the deal could argue the combination would result in unfair market power since the companies are able to exercise leverage based on their sale of a wide range of specialized products to certain customers. Boeing's (NYSE:BA) initial reaction was "skeptical" that the deal would benefit customers, and threatened to cancel some contracts with the two suppliers if the combination undermines competition in the aerospace supply chain. Boeing and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) will have a say in the merger's fate because they both have “disproportionate influence” on deals throughout their supply chains, says William Blair analyst Nicholas Heymann.

Facebook inflates the number of people who can see the ads on its platform, alleges Pivotal Research analyst Brian Wieser, who maintains a Sell rating on the stock with a year-end $140 price target. Facebook's (FB) Ads Manager claims a potential reach of 41 million 18-24-year olds and 60 million 25-34-year olds in the U.S., but 2016 U.S. census data shows just 31 million people aged 18-24 and 45 million in the 25-34 age group, Wieser says. "While Facebook's measurement issues won't necessarily deter advertisers from spending money with Facebook, they will help traditional TV sellers justify existing budget shares and could restrain Facebook's growth in video ad sales on the margins," according to Wieser. In response, Facebook says its reach estimates "are designed to estimate how many people in a given area are eligible to see an ad a business might run. They are not designed to match population or census estimates."

Nissan unveiled its new Leaf electric car with improved range, autonomous driving technology and a $29,000 sticker price that undercuts rivals in an attempt to jump-start slowing sales. The 2018 Leaf will travel 150 miles on a single charge, Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY) says, up from 107 miles in the previous version, but Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) base Model 3 can go 220 miles on a single charge and the Chevy Bolt (NYSE:GM) has a range of 238 miles - although those cars carry a considerably higher price tag. Nissan is aiming to more than double annual deliveries after selling 49,000 Leafs in 2016, roughly 2,000 units fewer than Tesla's Model S. The new Leaf, whose Japanese sales start October 2, followed by sales in Europe and the U.S. in January, has a window to build momentum before Tesla ramps up Model 3 production and other EV models hit the roads over the next few years.

The European Union's highest court ruled that Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) decade-long challenge of a €1.06 billion ($1.3 billion) European Union antitrust fine must be referred back to a lower court, which must re-examine the case. In a potentially encouraging sign for the company, the lower court has been told to focus on Intel’s arguments that its rebates to customers were not anti-competitive. The ruling by the Court of Justice of the EU may force the European Commission to re-examine its tough line and economic approach in other antitrust cases such as those against Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL). The ruling also could embolden companies challenging the commission in court over antitrust decisions.

Hollywood finished off its weakest summer at the box office in 25 years, after marking a modern-worst year-over-year decline - and that's before accounting for inflation. Revenues overall fell 14.6% to $3.83 billion, the first time since 2006 the total failed to hit $4 billion, and the visitor count of 430 million is by far the worst showing in a quarter-century. Labor Day weekend grosses were the holiday's worst in 17 years, with no major releases stepping up to the plate. The Hitman's Bodyguard (LGF.A, LGF.B) held the No. 1 spot for the third week in a row, with $13.3M over the four days, while Annabelle: Creation (NYSE:TWX) held on to No. 2 with $9.2M in that span. Grim executives now look ahead to the weekend's 4,000-theater-plus wide release of Stephen King's It to jump-start the remainder of the year.