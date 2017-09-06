September Swoon In High Yield

High Yield bond investors should understand that the next two months have historically been seasonally weak as they consider their tactical asset allocation.

Just as high yield returns tend to be strong in December and January as the market goes on holiday, returns tend to be weak in September when markets are active.

I returned from a trip over Labor Day and wanted to get a couple articles out of my head and onto this blog. Yesterday, I authored pieces on Future Sector Concerns and P/E Ratios by Country. In retrospect, I wish that I had written this article first, given the sell-off in risky assets on the first trading day post-holiday.

In Santa Claus and the High Yield Bond Market, which I published in early December 2016, I showed that historically, returns have been highest in the last month of the year and the first month of the following year. That trend has continued since I published this article with outsized returns in December 2016 and January 2017.

These two months, which make up one-sixth of the calendar year, have historically generated one-third of the returns of the high-yield bond market.

This reliable calendar effect is likely driven by a confluence of factors. Unlike equity markets, which will produce only several dozen domestic IPOs in even the most bullish of years, multiple, new high-yield bond issues will come to market each day when credit investors are receptive.

Even when the high yield bond markets are wide open for issuers, markets still slow down materially around the Christmas holiday and early in the New Year. In a dealer-driven market as opposed to the exchange-traded equity markets, market participants need to be at their desks to support deal flow. Issuers will obviously not bring deals if a market holiday slackens demand, increasing yield and interest expense on term debt that will be outstanding for many years.

This is an especially acute issue for more levered high-yield borrowers who must remain focused on financing costs. This temporary absence of supply combined with a re-setting of return objectives for institutional high-yield buyers at the beginning of the calendar year could lead to a favorable demand/supply imbalance that increases prices early in the New Year.

If bond markets are influenced by a calendar effect, then part of the return must be given back at other times of the year. The day after Labor Day has become one of the most reliably busy days in corporate credit markets. There were 14 separate deals in the investment grade corporate bond market on Tuesday, eclipsing the supply from the past fortnight. This echoed similarly large volumes of deals in both IG and HY on this date the last several years.

As shown below, September has historically been the weakest month for this market, and it may serve investors well to lighten up their high-yield bond allocation or move up in quality as yields approach their historic low. If that heavy supply persists, it could overwhelm demand. We know what happens when supply exceeds demand, prices fall.

September is the only month that has historically delivered investors a negative total return. October has not been kind either.

We are entering a seasonally weak period for high yield bond markets, and if you are long high yield bonds, bond funds, or the ever popular high yield bond exchange traded funds - iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) and the SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) - it may be prudent to lighten up your exposure. In my 50 Predictions for 2017, I suggested that these funds would deliver 6% total returns in 2017. Today, the index sits at a year-to-date return of 6.05%. I will stick with my prediction and suggest limited gains for high yield bonds over the next few months.

Disclaimer

My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.