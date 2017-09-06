CEF Weekly Update - Municipal Bond Funds

Our two cents on the sector and the presented ideas.

Pair trade ideas if you wish to be actively involved in the sector.

Coverage of the most interesting movers, which caught our eye in the closed-end funds holding municipal bonds.

The Sector

Last week might have provided us with a indication that as long as there are no geopolitical events to cause market turmoil, Municipal Bonds are lacking investors willing to bid any higher for now. The majority of closed-end funds are still trading in a choppy fashion and there is no coherent movement in either direction, thus making pair trades the best strategy for those who wish to be involved without trying to guess the sector's direction.

1. iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Source: Barchart.com - MUB Daily Chart (1 year)

Geopolitical tension drove the ETF higher on Tuesday, but data on Friday erased its gains for the week and we have yet to see it attempt to get remotely close to its 52-week highs, which does not seem likely.

2. VanEck Vectors AMT-Free Interm Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Source: Barchart.com - ITM Daily Chart (1 year)

3. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bd ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Source: Barchart.com - SUB Daily Chart (1 year)

Charts translated into numbers tell us the story in detail:

Source: Barchart.com - ETF Comparison - MUB vs. ITM vs. SUB

TLT vs. MUB

We had seen some divergence between these two, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) being the weaker one. Yet this week both indices were on the exact same page: strong movement to the upside, followed by a gap down to levels which - this is only my view - provide us with zero information.

Here is a chart that shows clearly how TLT had a great start and disappointing finish:

Source: Barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (1 year)

Let us proceed to the essence of this series of articles.

Pair Trade Recap

The week before we adjusted our methodology slightly, striving to find efficiency in the pair trades. Here is the portfolio we constructed, where the borrow costs were far from ideal and made us think about skipping this kind of trades completely when this part of the equation is disrupting the balance.

Source: Author's software.

As you can see, if you read our previous recap, this is the exact opposite of efficiency. In a sense, the two group of municipal bond closed-end funds we are using have barely moved. This means that we are already getting drained by the technical costs and time is not on our side.

We are not happy with the results on this one, but we might be able to put together a better portfolio and - spoiler alert - this week we noticed some big moves where at least a partial revert to mean might serve us well.

Pair Trade Research

To come up with pair trade ideas, we review all closed-end funds in the sector. We use Z-Score and discount as the key metrics in order to keep it simple and continue testing whether a portfolio built around this logic will generate profits for us. Last week we added some additional filters and now we will establish a rule that there will be no pair trade if the top picks have high borrow costs.

10 municipal bond CEFs with the highest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

This table is the source of the Short picks for our portfolio. Our funds of choice this week are:

- Blackrock Muni Income Quality Trust (NYSE: BYM)

- Blackrock Strategic Muni Trust Inc (NYSE: BSD)

- Blackrock Muniyield New Jersey Fund (NYSE: MYJ)

- Blackrock Muniholdings New York Quality Fund (NYSE: MHN)

Of these MYJ is the dangerous one in terms of volatility, but one can seldom have a great entry point. Moreover, you could skip it altogether and go for Blackrock Muniyield Investment Qualityfund (NYSE: MFT) in case you have decent borrow rates for it.

Here are the latest rates for our Short picks:

BYM 11% BSD 7.90% MYJ 8.90% MHN 7.90% Average 8.93%

Source: Interactive Brokers

10 municipal bond CEFs with the lowest Z-Score:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Top 10 by Premium ("most expensive"):

Source: CEFConnect.com

Top 10 by Discount ("cheapest"):

Source: CEFConnect.com

You have probably noticed that a majority of the funds in this group are not really changing over the last bunch of weeks, since we started doing the weekly reports. We will consider adjusting the methodology on the Long side as well.

Either way, this week we will stick with:

- Nuveen Connecticut Premium Fund (NYSE: NTC)

- Nuveen Michigan Quality (NYSE: NUM)

- Invesco Pennsylvania Muni (NYSE: VPV)

- Nuveen New Jersey Divadv Fund (NYSE: NXJ)

The Pair Trade

As mentioned earlier, we are sticking with the methodology used so far:

Short : Four funds from the Top 10 Z-Score list

: Four funds from the Top 10 Z-Score list Long: Four funds from the Top 10 Discount list

Perhaps the most useful thing we have done in terms of adjustments is looking at the borrow costs. Anything above 10% might turn out to be too much and waste your time/capital.

Here is the portfolio:

Source: Author's software.

And a closer look at the deviation:

Source: Author's software.

If you are able to find similar borrow costs to the one provided by Interactive Brokers, you might be in for a good pair trade.

Conclusion

We still have no directional bias in the sector and therefore try to capture different arbitrage opportunities which are backed up by some logic.

Bear in mind that in most of the pair trades, the products which we discover as potential Short candidates are rather volatile and have usually offered a much better entry, so we are somewhat late to the party.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NXJ, EVJ, VPV, NUM, NTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are Short MYJ, MUE, MFT, MUA, MHN, BSD, BYM.