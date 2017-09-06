American Eagle Outfitters Has Something To Prove

The international business is still small, so the company will likely have to gain market share in the United States in order to maintain the current momentum.

Recent Results – Key Highlights

In an apparel industry that is facing the negative effects of declining foot traffic in many traditional locations, American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) doesn’t seem to be in such a bad shape. I thought it was worth giving a look at the company after the recent earnings release and assess the stock’s attractiveness.

In the second quarter of 2017, AEO was able to deliver the tenth consecutive quarter of positive comparable sales growth, a remarkable accomplishment in today’s environment. The performance was overall good, although the strength in the top line was not confirmed by margins, which declined a bit as a result of a promotional environment. In numbers, total sales increased 3% to $845 million from $823 million last year and comparable sales were up 2% YoY.

Adjusted gross profit decreased 4% to $294 million and gross margin contracted 240 basis points to 34.9%, mainly due to increased promotional activity. SG&A dollars rose 2% mainly as a result of investment in advertising, especially online. Adjusted operating margin declined 230 basis points to 6%.

By brand, American Eagle comps were flat, which is a sequential improvement from Q1 (when they declined 1% YoY), while Aerie comps increased 26%, confirming strong momentum for the brand and indicating a slight acceleration in comparison to Q1 (when comps for the brand rose 25% YoY).

I think that despite the weakness on the margins front, which led to a 17% decline in EPS (from $0.23 to $0.19), the company’s performance was overall positive. It’s not easy to deliver comps growth in the current environment, especially in segments of the market where customers can show moderate levels of price-sensitiveness.

The balance sheet is not bad either. Although inventory expanded almost 9% YoY, therefore, much more than revenue, I think part of the difference is due to the Aerie brand and the inventory stock that is needed to support its growth. On the other side, there is not much we can complain about. The current ratio of 1.82 is more than healthy, while Debt/Equity is almost ridiculous at just 0.46. The balance sheet is actually rock-solid and gives some optionality for further growth if the company finds any interesting investing opportunity.

Managing The Challenges, Future Growth

Building and managing a healthy digital business is a must for every company in the apparel sector that wants to prosper in the current retail environment. It’s not different for American Eagle Outfitters. Fortunately, AEO is quite strong on that front and has confirmed it in the recent past. Last quarter, the e-commerce business was a positive standout, as it reported the 10th consecutive quarter of double-digit sales growth. AEO’s online business is strong and currently accounts for 23% of total revenue, indicating a solid above-average omnichannel position.

AEO’s future success will depend on several factors. The most important factor is how the company will manage to shift the increasing penetration of eCommerce at the expense of traditional stores and its effect on margins. It’s not clear if the eCommerce margins are dilutive for the overall profitability, but I doubt they are accretive, at least not in every category. On the other side, we know that online growth is driven by denim, and that segment seems to have a good marginality and a positive effect on total margins (per management).

Considering that the company is pushing that category the most, it’s reasonable to expect a positive contribution of the eCommerce segment on total profitability, other conditions being equal. In any case, margin pressure will continue as the promotional environment in the United States is in part a result of structural problems, mainly related to the excess capacity in the retail sector. This can be a problem for AEO, due to the fact that the United States remains by far the main market, accounting for more than 87% of total revenue, according to the most recent 10-K.

If other apparel companies exposed to the weakness in the United States have been able to offset the negative effects through some strength in other regions, AEO's business remains mainly confined to the troubled North American market.

Other companies like Guess? (GES), for example, are able to offset the declining sales in North America through the excellent momentum in Europe and Asia, two regions that combined account for 50% of the total sales. AEO must find a way to accelerate its international growth or be successful in gaining market share at the expense of the weaker competitors if it wants to make the current growth rate sustainable.

The Strategy

In order to face the current challenges effectively, the company must leverage its strengths. Being the second denim retailer in the United States, the company disclosed its intention to leverage this strength and improve its position in the market. The management was clear on this front:

And as I said in the remarks we're number two as a denim brand and we're number two as a denim retailer and that just means we're going to try harder. Our goal is clearly to be the number one denim destination and we do that really through offering a very broad democratic assortment, offering the best quality, the best fit and the best value.

It makes a lot of sense from a financial perspective as well, being the denim segment is a higher profitability segment that seems to be accretive to margins even when purchases are done online. The company’s growth strategy seems to be targeting the following goals:

Leverage the strength in the denim market and push growth through both the traditional and digital channels. The management said that only 50% of its customers buy jeans, which leaves the possibility for a much higher penetration of the segment.

Increase the share of exclusive products online, in order to improve marginality and maintain customer’s interest.

The positive effect of more denim sales and more exclusive products on margins will have to face the strong headwinds generated by the overcapacity and the promotional environment. In order to offset those negative forces, I think the company has to push international growth more, as the headwinds in the United States may last many years more. The management mentioned good signs on the front of international sales and confirmed its intention to push the segment:

So within the franchise businesses, we're going to open approximately 50 new franchise locations throughout the course of the year, I think year-to-date we've opened 22 new locations, where we are seeing significant growth within licensing, some store growth within existing markets of Israel, South Korea, Japan et cetera. But, really the Middle East is where we're seeing a major increase. Performance-wise, we're seeing a slight improvement in our Japanese managed business, the Middle East is really feeling the growth in that business and Israel continues to grow also

In any case, the international business is too small to make a difference now, and that’s clear when we look at the company’s financials. The Aerie brand has some good momentum and can be a decent driver of growth, but a further stabilization of the American Eagle brand is necessary to make everything work.

Still Moving Towards A Stabilization

I think we shouldn’t be confused by the recent performance. A 3% revenue growth is an excellent result in this context, but a preservation of margins is an even more important goal. Sales momentum can help generate some operating leverage but we don’t know how much and how long the eCommerce growth will be accretive to margins. Moreover, the management mentioned a higher marginality of the denim business, so the eCommerce business’s contribution to margins largely depends on whether the company will manage to strengthen its position in that segment.

Lastly, the recent growth has happened in a context of weak results from many competitors. Unless the overall industry starts to recover, the company’s growth will depend on whether it is able to gain market share at the expense of weaker players.

A stabilization of the bottom line obviously passes through cost savings measures. On this front, the management mentioned some cost savings related to lower leasing costs:

Over the past two years, we have renegotiated or negotiated over 350 lease renewals and secured on average of 8% reduction in cash rents. Currently, nearly half or approximately 530 leases or set to expire over the course of the next three years with 215 expiring or coming up for decision this year. […] What we are seeing in recent history and is part of our strategy is, we are able to do package deals with landlords for renegotiations, major developers where in recent history over the last two real estate committee meetings and two big packages we booked at, we were actually able to reduce our rent by 400 basis points across those two deals that we recently did. So, there is clearly ability to renegotiate and drive…

Although they didn’t make a big difference, the company’s cost cutting activities have generated a slight positive effect on SG&A costs as a percent of revenue, as SG&A costs expanded less than revenue.

It must be clear that we may be not close to a stabilization in the bottom line, in spite of the positive results on the top line. The management has been clear in its guidance for Q3:

Now, looking ahead to the third quarter. We expect third quarter earnings per share up $0.36 to $0.38, which is based on comparable sales of flat to low-single-digit increase. This guidance assumes a lower merchandise margin due to increased promotions and a low-single-digit increase in SG&A dollars compared to last year. This compares to earnings per share of $0.41 last year and excludes potential impairment or restructuring charges.

Final Thoughts

Trading at almost 13x TTM EPS, the stock’s valuation seems to imply a stabilization in the bottom line not so far in the future. Well, there are some reasons to expect this kind of stabilization, but also many factors that can make the process longer. Aerie’s momentum and the stabilization in American Eagle’s top line are positive factors for sure. The strength in the top line may generate some positive operating leverage. On the other side, the promotional environment is still a strong headwind, with the management admitting that it is affecting the business more than they expected:

We definitely are seeing as we said nice trend recently and coming into the back-half as Bob mentioned earlier, we ended up being more promotional than we wanted to be last fall. I tend to believe a lot of times that our competitors promotions don't have that much of impact on us, but the Arrow closure is definitely impacted us in Q3 as well as the general slowdown in men's and having to take the full box more promotional to try to make-up for that. So, if we see the trends continuing that we are seeing now, we should definitely be able to get promotions more in line or hopefully even less than last year, which would help flow through to the gross margin.

eCommerce growth also brings a lot of uncertainty. The company doesn’t disclose the channel’s margins and even if they say the denim segment is accretive, we don’t know what difference it can make and if its higher margins are offset by lower margins in other product categories. I do believe there is more upside than downside at these levels, but I don’t think the stock brings a very attractive investing opportunity.

The lack of a strong business outside the United States is what makes the investment too risky in the current conditions. Further weakness in department stores or a protraction of the promotional environment couldn’t be offset by other segments. I maintain a neutral view and I think there are better longs in the industry at the moment, such as Guess? or Gap (GPS).

