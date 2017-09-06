Oil: What Are The Hedge Funds Doing?

Investment Thesis

The behavior of the oil price amid the latest funds' actions suggests that the bullish spirit is strengthening in this market. Therefore, it is logical to expect both oil price and the U.S. Oil ETF (NYSEARCA: USO) (a fund that tracks the price of Sweet Light Crude Oil) price to trend upward.

According to the latest COT report, for the period from 22 to 29 August, the funds reduced the size of their net long position in WTI oil (NYMEX+ICE) by 105,381 contracts, or 38.85%. And this fact allows us to make some very interesting conclusions.

First of all, it is worth noting that since 2014 it is the biggest weekly decline of the net funds' position in both the actual and the relative (i.e. the change in the size of the net position as compared to the previous week, expressed in %) terms.

But the most interesting thing is how the oil price behaved in this context.

The funds' activities are speculative in nature, therefore, it is logical that both their net position and the stock price of respective commodities normally change in one direction. However, this rule did not work on the last week. Now let me explain my idea graphically.

The following graph shows the weekly changes in funds' net position in WTI oil (blue) and the weekly changes of the WTI price per barrel (red) for the year 2017. The horizontal lines indicate the boundaries of standard deviations of the both indicators.

It should be noted that usually, when net funds' position went beyond the borders of its standard deviation, the WTI price changed in the same direction, also going beyond its standard deviation.

In other words, the overactive actions of funds tend to be accompanied by the corresponding changes in the price of oil beyond its natural volatility. Yet on the previous week this rule did not work. The net funds' position declined by almost 40% over just one week, but at the same time, the WTI price did not demonstrate the changes beyond the boundaries of one standard deviation.

In my opinion, there are two explanations of what happened.

The funds probably foresee a severe draw-down of the oil market in the future, and, therefore, they reduced their position in this market beforehand.

Or, they possibly just overreacted and their active sales found their buyers, and, as a result, the price did not collapse. In other words, the market has demonstrated a strong support which is a great basis for growing. In my opinion, the second explanation is more likely.

It is also worth noting that, in the context of seasonality, the current funds' net position corresponds to the average level for the past three years. Therefore, in my view, the funds are not likely to continue selling.

Putting It All Together

So, I believe that the stability the oil market demonstrated in the context of over aggressive sales conducted by the funds indicates the presence of a strong support, which is a basic prerequisite for the formation of the bullish market. I've already wrote about the emerging fundamental prerequisites for such market.

Applying the foregoing to the dynamics of the United States Oil ETF, I expect a gradual increase in price towards $10.7 in the next 90 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.