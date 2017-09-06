Orvana Minerals: Cheap Valuation For Good Reasons

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the TSE under the ticker ORV)

Orvana Minerals' (OTCPK:ORVMF) share price has exaggerated the bear market fate of most junior mining peers dropping from its near-C$4 high back in 2011 to an all-time low of C$0.12 in early 2016. With metal prices finding some strength again, the share price has more than doubled from these lows; and with record production reported for the June quarter, one wonders if this company could be a vehicle to benefit from a postulated turn-around in the metals mining sector.

Orvana operates two small gold-copper mines: the Don Mario mine in Bolivia, and the El Valle mine in Spain. Both assets are comparatively small operations with combined gold output guided to around 90,000 ounces of gold for the current year. Copper production accounts for 20% to 25% of revenue at both operations, plus some small contributions from silver.

The company has made efforts to adapt to new normal market conditions; it has cut costs, re-structured both operations, and it has also ramped up production to the record levels reported for the June quarter. Prompted by request from Itinerant Musings subscribers we have used June earnings as an opportunity to take a closer look. The present article summarizes our current view.

Financials

The company reported just $4.9M in working capital as of June 30, down from $5.5M at the end of the previous quarter. There is a current debt $12.7M line item included in working capital balance, consisting of loans made by a local Bolivian bank for developments at Don Mario, a pre-payment facility to Samsung, plus various equipment lease obligations. The chart below illustrates the quarterly debt re-payment schedule until the end of 2018, ignoring potential obligations under the revolving facility, which needs renewal every 6 months.

These are considerable obligations, and the present working capital does not leave much wiggle room for Orvana. The company's mines urgently require investments to ensure ongoing production, but by the same token they haven't generated sufficient cash flows to fund these investments necessitating the debt load illustrated above.

This stressed balance sheet is a concern, as despite operational improvements and record production free cash flow has remained elusive. For the June quarter $2.9M in operating cash flow before working capital adjustments was out-weighed by $3.3M in capex, resulting in negative free cash flow just below Zero -- repeating a similar performance in the March quarter. And free cash flow would be the most effective medicine to provide some relief for the stressed balance sheet. The 20% increase in Accounts Payable from $26.9M at the start of the financial year to $32.4M at the end of June is another sign of the company's decreasing financial flexibility.

So is there a chance for Orvana to turn into a free cash flow positive metal producer in the near future? According to the company, there is. And this claim is somewhat supported by improvements in the cost profiles at the two mines, but unfortunately not by the guidance re-iterated in the latest earnings call.

The quoted consolidated cash costs and all-in sustaining costs (or AISC) raise red flags on two accounts: firstly, they are too high to allow for much hope for free cash flow given current market conditions; and secondly, the costs are given on a "by-product" basis, which we view as flawed considering the high revenue contribution from copper.

Consolidated AISC for the June quarter were reported to $1,199/oz when accounting for copper and silver as by-products. However, when using more appropriate co-product cost accounting AISC increases to $1,216/oz leaving an almost negligible margin when considering the average sales price of $1,262/oz. This margin is about to get squeezed even further as Orvana is required to deliver metals into the pre-payment facility at an un-disclosed discount to the prevailing market price.

Looking closer at the two operations a distinct contrast can be noticed between Don Mario on the one hand, and El Valle on the other. In the June quarter El Valle produced at AISC of $1,476/oz, while Don Mario managed $971/oz (both quoted numbers differ from the MD&A as we have re-calculated costs to co-product bases). In essence this cost profile means that Don Mario has subsidized El Valle, and almost every Dollar made in Bolivia has been sunk into the Spanish mine.

Nevertheless, the company seems to have great hopes of improving costs and expanding production at both mines, so let's have a closer look at Orvana's portfolio before drawing further conclusions.

Operations

El Valle

El Valle is clearly the problem child as it produces metals at costs in excess of market prices. And what's even more concerning here is the fact that the operations have actually improved in recent quarters: throughput was reported well above nameplate capacity for the June quarter, and metallurgical recoveries have also improved in recent quarters despite slightly lower head grades. These improvements were driven by ore primarily sourced from the Carles mine, a deposit that will be depleted before the end of year unless ongoing drilling at Carles NW is successful in discovering an extension of the deposit.

The related drill program concluded in July, and so far no results have been released. In other words: improvements at El Valle may be fleeting, and even if they remain they are still in-sufficient to make this mine profitable. Investors should brace themselves for El Valle remaining a cash drain for the foreseeable future, unless the gold price clears $1,500/oz in a best-case scenario.

And talking of various scenarios pertaining to the El Valle mine, one should also mention an environmental issue weighing on this operation. To quote from the MD&A:

Spanish regulatory authorities have taken the position that the levels of selenium in the river flowing past the El Valle Mine exceed the levels permitted by applicable regulations as a result of discharges attributed to OroValle which may not be in compliance with certain of OroValle ’s permits. In recent years, OroValle has received approximately €1.0 million (approximately $1.1 million) in fines relating to these matters and may face further additional fines or other sanctions, including the revocation or suspension of certain permits, in the future.

Orvana is appealing these fines, whereas on the other hand a judge has commenced criminal investigations into the matter. Orvana has already implemented various measures to limit selenium discharge from the mine, and it may well be required to spend more money on this problem on top of possible further penalties imposed by Spanish authorities.

Don Mario

Don Mario has been posting highly promising data, driven by the re-commissioned CIL circuit at this mine. The June quarter was the first full quarter of ore production from this circuit and operational data looked very positive as evidenced by AISC well below the $1,000/oz mark. The main issue here is finding sufficient ore to feed into the mill. The original ore sources of the Lower and Upper Mineralized Zones have been more or less depleted and Orvana is well and truly scraping the bottom of this barrel, already supplementing with oxide flotation tailings from pre-CIL-circuit times.

The company is planning to bring the Cerro Felix deposit online, which is located about 500m from the existing pit. Unfortunately only very limited technical data has been released regarding this deposit. The MD&A mentions a mine plan, but without providing any further details, let alone reserves. Indicated plus inferred mineral resources as published for September 2016 would support just over one year's worth of production from Cerro Felix at present rates -- but only in the un-likely case that all of those resources can be converted into reserves.

Overall we see an operation which has improved significantly through the addition of the CIL circuit, but which does currently not have a reliable ore source to feed the mill. The proposed Cerro Felix development may or may not resolve this conundrum for a while, but it will require capex for pre-stripping and for raising the tailings dam.

And these capex requirements close the circle to the first chart in this article outlining the company's debt re-payment schedule. A good portion of the debt was taken on to fund mine life extension initiatives at Don Mario. And the outcome of these initiatives appear uncertain at the moment, at least judging from publically available technical data.

Political Risk

The location of the Don Mario mine will presumably act as a red flag for many, especially those who still remember the 2012 Malku Khota debacle. There are many sides to this story, but investors will probably best remember the kidnapping of mining officials, the revocation of the mining license, and finally the expropriation of the deposit from South American Silver, a Junior explorer that has since merged into TriMetals Mining (OTCQX:TMIAF). The $307M-case is still in arbitration at present.

The latest Fraser report confirms this item of circumstantial evidence; Bolivia is listed close to the very bottom of the pack in the "2016 Investment Attractiveness Index," behind the likes of Mongolia, or Kazakhstan and only a whisper ahead of Afghanistan.

Orvana downplays political risk associated with Don Mario; however, the ongoing VAT-related dispute (6 years and counting) with the Bolivian government does little to alleviate these concerns. $2M in restricted cash stuck under non-current liabilities on the balance sheet as a result, and that's without doubt painful for the company, given the discussed working capital situation.

To this humble scribe the political risk is a flag red enough to stay away from Orvana all together, no matter how attractive the investment might be; but tastes and risk perception, especially on a soft metric like political risk, may well differ for others.

Valuation & Investment Thesis

Orvana does not generate free cash flow in current market conditions, and therefore DCF models fall short as valuation tools for the company. As a second choice one could attempt to value Orvana using its in-ground mineral resources and reserves, but in-sufficient data for Cerro Felix at Don Mario as well as Carles at El Valle renders this approach futile as well. Peer comparisons also lead to issues with defining an appropriate peer group: Orvana's circumstances simply appear too peculiar and we admit failure in finding appropriate peers to support such an exercise.

This leaves us empty handed in putting a valuation to Orvana, and perhaps that's quite similar to how Mr Market feels about the company. At the time of writing Orvana shares traded for C$0.275 on the TSX, translating into a market capitalization of just C$38M -- seemingly a pittance for a gold miner with almost 100,000 ounces of annual output.

However, this "pittance" valuation is justified in our view. Orvana is a hand-to-mouth operator struggling to squeeze out more mine life at Don Mario, so it can subsidize its struggling operations at El Valle. The company seems to be hanging on, surviving from one quarter to the next, and hope for higher metal prices seems to be the main driver to justify any pulse in the share price chart at all.

Consequently, an argument could be made for Orvana offering leverage to higher metal prices, providing an optionality play on a gold price rally. However, in Orvana's case, the debt re-payment schedule adds tremendous pressure on the timing of such a rally. And the optionality argument would have to be extended to exploration success at both operations in order to secure the ore sources necessary to benefit from such a postulated rally; plus it requires ongoing favorable management of the political risk.

In our view, a lot of stars will need to align to profit from an investment in Orvana's common shares and it will take more than just a gold price rally for Orvana's share price to return to former glory. As such Orvana has become a highly speculative investment, or should we say lottery ticket, and the market has discounted the share price accordingly for good reason.

And Before We Go...

