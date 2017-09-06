Summer Volatility Builds A Base For A Late Year Lift-Off

The S&P 500 fell 3% in the middle of August on resumed volatility, but for all the sound and fury we endured in the historically stormy month of August, the S&P 500 closed August up a microscopic 0.05%. The big news last week was that NASDAQ rose over 2.7% to a new high. The overall market revived after seeing renewed growth (including a revised 3% GDP annual growth rate in the second quarter).

Rising GDP growth combined with decelerating inflation make for a “Goldilocks scenario,” favorable for stocks. Contributing to this Goldilocks scenario, the 10-year Treasury bond now yields only 2.16%, while the S&P 500 dividend yield is 1.91%, giving income investors incentive to favor stocks for total return.

In my opinion, the stock market is building a base for a much bigger launch. As I mentioned last week, the next big surge will likely be the last 10 trading days of September, since good stocks tend to benefit from quarter-end window dressing as well as the 90-day quarterly rebalancing of smart Beta and equal-weight ETFs. I also expect another surge in the second week of October, just before the third-quarter announcement season heats up. Overall, I recommend becoming fully invested by the second week of November, since an early “January effect” often commences the week before Thanksgiving. Adding in Christmas, this is a seasonally strong time of year as we gather for friends, family, food, and football!

You hear a lot of bad press about stock picking, with the standard attack going something like this – “A majority of mutual funds, supposedly run by the brightest minds in the business, fail to beat the market averages, so why not invest in an index fund?” While it is true that mutual funds run by a committee with a high overhead have two strikes against them, it’s also true that stock picking is a combination of art and science – common sense and math – and many analysts consistently outpace the market, particularly now.

Our friends at Bespoke Investment Group updated their decile analysis (“2017 – A Stock Picker’s Year,” August 28, 2017) reflecting year-to-date prices through August 25th. What I found most interesting is that the top 10% of stocks with the Best Analyst Ratings rose 14.74%, the stocks with the lowest short interest – another measure of “most favored” stocks – rose 14.78%, while the overall S&P was up only 9.1%.

The most impressive number was that the top 10% of stocks with the Most International Revenues rose 19.87%. Stretching this number out to the top 30% of the S&P 500 (150 stocks), those with the most international revenue rose 15.91% while the 30% with the lowest international revenue rose only 0.91%.

Clearly, the stocks with the best analyst ratings, lowest short interest, and highest international revenue have been the stars of 2017, so the best analysts and stock pickers have enjoyed a very good year so far.

Second Half GDP Growth is Likely to Exceed 3%

On Tuesday, the Conference Board announced that its consumer confidence index rose to 122.9 in August, up from 120 in July. This was significantly better than the economists’ consensus estimate of 122.5. The present situation component surged to 151.2 in August, up from 145.4 in July. Apparently, higher home values, higher stock prices, and a good job market are helping to boost consumer confidence. Since consumer spending represents about 70% of GDP, third-quarter GDP estimates remain above 3%.

Last Wednesday, the Commerce Department announced that second-quarter GDP growth was revised up to a 3% annual rate, up from a 2.6% pace initially estimated. The catalyst for this dramatic upward revision was that consumer spending was revised up to a 3.3% annual pace, up from 1.9% initially.

Also on Wednesday, ADP reported that 237,000 private payroll jobs were created in August and that July’s private payroll report was revised up to 201,000 (up from 178,000 initially reported), but most investors paid more attention to Friday’s Labor Department report that 150,000 new payroll jobs were created in August. The unemployment rate rose to 4.4% in August, but only because more people entered the workforce. Average hourly earnings rose an anemic 3 cents to $26.39 per hour in August. This will likely prevent the Fed from raising key interest rates, especially since Treasury bond yields remain low.

Also on Friday, the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) announced that its manufacturing index surged to 58.8 in August, up from 56.3 in July, the highest reading for the ISM manufacturing index in over six years (since April 2011) and well above economists’ consensus estimate of 56.8. Overall, everything is coming up roses for economic growth statistics for the current quarter and looking forward.

