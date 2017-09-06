Pricing And Valuing - Ignoring The Difference Is Too Dangerous

In this article I decided to digress a bit from my usual approach in writing valuation articles on single stock names and focus on a topic I view as important. Specifically, "valuation" is a term I find being misused, used interchangeably with "pricing" or even abused. In this article, I would like to draw a sharp line between the two notions and show exactly why this is important.

The basis for writing an article

It is no secret that there are numerous articles here on Seeking Alpha, using the term "valuation" to support a long or a short thesis. Unfortunately, the text that follows is not always in line with the terms used. Before I dive into what each term implies, I would like to emphasize that the intention of this article is not to claim one method is superior to another (it is a matter of choice and perspective, which approach to choose in analyzing a company's stock). Rather, it is an attempt to let investors realize that a good investment from the pricing perspective, may not always be a commensurately good investment from the valuation point of view. I will come back to this point later in the article again to show exactly why distinguishing between price and value is essential in investment decision-making.

What valuation is

By equity valuation, we usually refer, or should refer, to analyzing the intrinsic drivers of value. For any company, these can be divided into four major factors:

Cash flows from existing assets in place (from the firm's perspective, these are the cash flows before debt payments but after taxes and reinvestment necessary to support these assets);

Growth in cash flows (created by making investments in new assets);

Efficiency of growth (how well the assets are used to generate growth in cash flows, implied by growth requiring lower level of reinvestments);

Risk (operating and default risks of the company, the mix of debt and equity in the capital structure).

My personal choice is by analyzing a company through the lens of these factors and, therefore, using the DCF model. Those who have read my articles will notice that I always refer to growth, profitability, reinvestment, and risk dimensions to show the assumptions I applied and the reasoning behind them. While these may seem to be slightly different from the above-mentioned factors, they are not. Assumptions on (sales) growth and profitability form operating margins; coupled with reinvestment (net CapEx and WCInv), they yield (free) cash flows (to the firm). Similarly, the assumed reinvestment rate to support the forecast growth is the efficiency of this growth (with higher ratio levels producing lower reinvestment in absolute terms and, consequently, higher cash flows).

What pricing is

In economics, one of the first graphs we usually learn is the supply and demand curves and the interaction between the two, leading to an equilibrium price. Consequently, we can think of a stock price level as an intersection of supply and demand, with changes in that level caused by shifts in the curves (triggered by so-called "exogenous" factors). These external factors are the main drivers of price changes and they can be numerous:

Demand curve shifts - mood, momentum, news stories, rumors;

Supply curve shifts - liquidity, trading restrictions.

Apart from pure speculation trades, "pricing" can be carried out by using technical analysis or something also known as "relative valuation", despite the fact that the latter term is a little bit misleading. In fact, there is nothing about valuation in this approach, since it does not really consider the aforementioned drivers of value by making direct assumptions. Rather, multiples based on revenues, earnings, cash flows, book values or more unique parameters (e.g. square meters, monthly active users, etc.) are used, given the RIGHT selection of comparables, to arrive at a price per share. As a matter of fact, since we base this approach on what other comparable firms are trading at, it would be even more precise to say "…to arrive at a RELATIVE price", simply because we do not know whether that price level is fair - all we know is that, relative to other similar companies, the firm in question is cheap/expensive.

It is this argument that brings us back to where I left at the beginning: why it matters to distinguish between price and value. In the constantly rising equity market conditions, which has been the case since the financial crisis, it's easy for stock prices to stray away from value to unrealistically high levels. In the world of pricing, there may never be such a case, for value parameter is non-existent. The danger lies in the fact that all of the comparables (even assuming they are correctly selected) can be overvalued themselves, causing the company in question being overvalued because of these inflated multiples. As a result, as long as an investor believes market prices should converge with their fair values, pricing is not something to look at.

Similarly, people with short-term time horizon, looking at technical indicators or news events, or investors with longer time horizons but paying attention to price/EV multiples, should be largely indifferent to where the value (in its purest form) is, because they may miss the price signals, which they would like to trade/invest upon.

In either case, the correct choice of terms is essential to draw correct conclusions and make well-informed investment decisions.

Conclusion

All too often, we can see the terms "pricing" and "valuation" used either interchangeably or misused altogether. In light of this, I tried to show in the article what each of the equity analysis approaches encompasses. It is worth pointing out that no intention is being made to assert that one method is always superior to another. Rather, investors should be wary that when valuing a company, no comparison or estimation should be made with technical indicators or multiples (and vice versa), for the former is about the value (absolute level) and the latter are about the price (relative level), and they do not always move in tandem and send similar investing/trading signals.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.