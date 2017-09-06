North Korean Market Repercussions

Hydrogen bomb tests by North Korea and words from the Trump administration that appeasement won't work certainly suggest some sort of military response, the preparations for which started in late July by recalling all U.S. nationals from North Korea as well as establishing a travel ban to that country. While the concept of preemptive wars is highly controversial, if there ever was a case for one, it is North Korea and not Iraq.

As to when that military response might come we cannot be sure, but given that U.S. non-nuclearbomber aircraft have been moved to Guam and the travel ban instituted in July, it is not far-fetched to think that such a response might come soon. There has never been an open military conflict between two nuclear-armed powers, so there is always a possibility that Kim overreacts to any aerial bombardment aimed at degrading his nuclear capabilities.

While any escalation of hostilities is certain to be met with increased volatility in the stock market, the bond market should see a safe haven bid. Such military activities may overlap with the planned launch of the great unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet scheduled for September, which I view as "QE in reverse."

Graphs are for illustrative and discussion purposes only. Please read important disclosures at the end of this commentary.

Of course, if the military escalation spirals out of control, it is likely that the Fed postpones or cancels its QE unwind. Given that we are at present in the third longest economic expansion in U.S. history - eight years and three months - we may be close to the end of the present economic expansion, which suggests much lower long-term interest rates in the future. For comparison, the longest expansion in U.S. history is 10 years. No policies instituted by the Trump administration suggest the economy will beat that record.

The unwinding of the Fed's balance sheet suggests higher long-term interest rates in the short term, while the escalation of hostilities on the Korean peninsula suggests lower interest rates, so it will be interesting to see which one of those scenarios prevails. U.S. long-term interest rates, as represented by the 10-year Treasury, are consolidating under a long-term downtrend that began after the legendary Fed Chairman Paul Volcker broke the back of inflation in the early 1980s. I do not think this uptrend will be broken meaningfully to the upside, which at present is in the area of 2.75 to 3.0%.

It is always possible that the 10-year yield overshoots on a more aggressive Fed balance sheet unwind, which in and of itself could help put an economy in a mature expansion into a recession. If the 10-year yield overshoots, I expect it to head lower as economic activity is impacted. Ultimately, I maintain my 1% target for the 10-year Treasury yield, which is likely to happen by the end of Trump's first term.

The Dollar is the Other Beneficiary of North Korean Tensions

Last week saw the EURUSD cross rate trying (and failing) to cross and a long-standing resistance level in the $1.20 area. As a reminder, the trading terms "support" and "resistance" do not rely on precise numbers. For example, the euro intraday made it as high as $1.2070 but reversed sharply off that level.

I think the euro overshot due to the unwinding of the eurozone disintegration trade that was priced into the EURUSD cross rate at the beginning of 2017. We have made it from under $1.04 to over $1.20 in 2017 and I think the fact that major elections in the Netherlands and France went to pro-EU candidates is now reflected in the higher EURUSD cross rate.

Just as the euro was repelled off resistance at $1.20, the dollar held support at 92, dipping intraweek to 91.55. Again, support is an area not a specific number, so the reversal after a dip below 92 is not surprising. With nuclear bomb tests in North Korea and the U.S. preparing a military response, there is only one way for the dollar to go: Up.

If I were Kim Jong Un, I would hope that the deepest bunker in his country is deep enough.

Disclosure: *Navellier may hold securities in one or more investment strategies offered to its clients.

Disclaimer: Please click here for important disclosures located in the "About" section of the Navellier & Associates profile that accompany this article.