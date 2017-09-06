Signet Jewelers: Cyclical Value Buy

I have had several recent successful investments using a cyclical investing strategy that I began to develop about two years ago, and many readers have requested more information about the strategy and how it works. While I have written quite a bit about the strategy, the information is spread out among several different articles, so this will be my attempt to try to explain as much of the thinking behind the strategy as I can all in one place, using the real-life example of Signet Jewelers (SIG). This will be a way to hopefully bring everything out of the abstract and down to earth as much as I can by using a single tangible investment idea.

Let's begin with the ideas of value and margin of safety. I use a very nontraditional way of arriving at and determining what fair value is for a stock. My view is that it is very difficult to determine most companies' future earnings power any better than the market has already done and that the farther out in the future, someone tries to do this, the more difficult it becomes. So, if I can't do this any better than the market, how can I determine the value of company?

My view is that I can know what the value of the company is (and was) by looking at its price and price history. Like it or not, the price of a company's stock is what that company is worth per share at any given moment it time. This is an indisputable fact. So, I may not know for sure what the price will be tomorrow, but I do know with precision what it was yesterday and the day before yesterday. How does that help me?

That realization on its own doesn't help me very much as an investor, but combined with my second assumption, it does help. My second assumption is that everything is cyclical as long as it doesn't go bankrupt or become permanently impaired. This is probably the most important assumption because so many other investors make exactly the opposite assumption: that everything is linear. They may not consciously think of it that way, but their behavior shows it. I don't know how many times I've encountered the notion that earnings or dividends have been growing at X rate for the past Y years, so we can expect those earnings or dividends to continue growing at a similar rate into the future (sometimes 'forever'!). While it may be reasonable to assume that an index will be higher 20 years from now, it is not reasonable to assume that any individual stock will be higher, or will even exist, in 20 years. And, the few stocks where it might be reasonable to assume that are unlikely to produce market-beating returns precisely because lots of other people have that same sort of confidence in those stocks too. If anything, they often trade at a premium because their future earnings are more visible.

So, now, I have two assumptions that are different than most investors. Price is a good measure of value, and all stocks that can avoid permanent impairment and bankruptcy are cyclical. The easier of those two factors to use in order to begin looking for value stocks is price. If I can find a stock that is far off its recent highs, then I know that very recently, the market was willing to pay a much higher price for the stock. And, I can expect that if similar conditions happen again (cyclicality), then the market should be willing to pay a similar price again. I usually start by looking for deep cyclicals, and if I can't find anything, then I look for shallower cyclicals. However, the minimum I require is that a stock be at least 30% off its recent highs. I generally won't look at a stock unless it is discounted at least that much.

Signet Jewelers first turned up on my radar last February 2017. Here is what the chart looked like at that point.

SIG data by YCharts

To me, that's a good chart for a stock I don't already own. That means, if the market were to price Signet the same as it did 18 months earlier, then I would make a 100% profit (which is my goal with deep cyclicals).

The next question I ask myself is "How old is this company?" I want to know how many business cycles and ups and downs their business model has gone through and survived. Sometimes, a company's website is a good place to find this information, but in Signet's case, Wikipedia actually offered up a very succinct and enlightening history of the company. It was founded in 1949 in Britain and grew organically until expanding via acquisition in the 1980s, then in 1990s, it faced a financial crisis partially caused by a CEO gaff in which he publicly ran down the quality of their products. Since 1993, they've been known as Signet Jewelers Limited. That little article alone was enough to give me a decent overview of the history of the company and management.

My takeaway is that management is probably unreliable in terms of how much it can be trusted to create (or not destroy) shareholder value, and that the key growth method since the 1980s is via acquisition. Acquisitions are important because they can create cycles with individual companies that are somewhat independent of the normal credit and business cycles that exist in the economy. My theory is that it works like this: Purchasing companies over-pay and over-promise for the companies they buy. (This is why being on the other end of a merger can be quite good. Someone is paying you a premium for your stock.) What this can do is dramatically disappoint investors who are expecting the acquisition to be "accretive" in a timely manner. Generally, what I see happen is in the following 24 months after a big acquisition, earnings disappoint several quarters in a row. This can absolutely crater the stock price.

May 29th, 2014, Signet closed a deal to acquire Zales. Let's take a look at the stock price after that deal through February when I made my initial purchase:

SIG data by YCharts

Signet's price actually managed to grow very well for about 18 months after the Zales purchase. It's pretty typical to see shareholders begin to lose confidence in the following 12-24 months after a deal, and then once the price begins to fall, they continue to lose confidence until stock price is significantly lower over the next 12-24 months. That's usually when I'm looking to buy. I offer these thoughts only as a theory and rough guide to what may be happening in the background. The reality is that there are trillions of factors that go into producing a stock's price, and even though I like to have a rough idea of what may be going on tucked somewhere in the back of my head, in the end, I accept the fact I'll never understand all the factors. And, it's better to accept what you don't know than to try to pretend like you do. I don't have a boss looking over my shoulder I have to explain everything to, so there is no pressure on me to pretend like I know every little thing that drives a stock's price (even if sometimes it is fairly clear). I try to use that to my advantage by remaining humble and grounded in reality. In other words, I have theory about what may be going on here, but I'm not going to let that theory get in the way, or require myself to prove the theory, before I take action.

What is important is to determine whether this sort of cyclicality is normal for Signet. Generally speaking, I want a company that has been trading publicly for 25 years or more and which has gone through at least two or three other down-cycles and successfully rebounded. There are several other factors I look for that sometimes rule out stocks for this strategy, and those I won't share for two reasons: the first is that there is as much art involved with it than science, and there are a lot quick judgement calls I make when doing research that don't have any hard and fast rules attached to them, and the second is that if enough people start doing the exact thing I'm doing, then the stock prices may never drop far enough for me to buy them before they rebound.

If we look at Signet's history, though, we see that it has seen selloffs like this before.

SIG data by YCharts

In the early 1990s (above), Signet experienced a similar sell-off and recovered. And, this chart below is from 1997 to 1998:

SIG data by YCharts

And, then, of course, it got hit hard during the Great Recession:

SIG data by YCharts

That's three major downturns that it has managed to recover from the past 25 years or so. Only one of them was tied directly to a major sell-off in the overall market. This lets me know that Signet can demonstrate cycles independent from the overall market. But it's worth noting that when both the individual company cycle and the macro cycle overlap, we can expect a much larger potential sell-off. That is certainly something to think about, given the macro-market highs we are experiencing right now.

Time Horizon

Once I have determined that Signet is indeed cyclical I also have to make sure that I can expect it to recover in a timely manner. I do not believe buy-and-hold investing is a good way to produce market-beating returns. There are two reasons for this. The first is that most investors cannot see the future 10 or 20 years out any better than the market in general can. The second is that, if an investor does find a stock trading at a discount, it usually doesn't take the market more than a couple years to recognize the value and adjust the price accordingly. That means that a buy-and-hold investor who buys company ABC at a 20% discount will usually have that 20% outperformance in the first couple years they own the stock (and often much sooner than that). Once the price adjusts, the stock simply produces market-like returns (or at least unpredictable returns) going forward. This means, if you own the stock for 20 years, you'll outperform the market about 1% per year, all other things being equal. On the other hand, if you would have sold the stock after two years and a 20% outperformance, you would have outperformed the market 10% per year for those two years, and the money would be available to invest in something else that was trading at a discount. This is obviously a very simplified example - and perhaps not a very good one - but the point is, my view is that the market is usually right and usually corrects in a fairly timely manner. The correction from discounted stock to fairly valued stock is where predictable market-beating returns are made.

I don't want to go too far astray here, I simply want to explain the thinking behind why I select a medium-term time horizon of five years for these investments. I think five years a good balance between the pitfalls of short-term trading (of which most people are aware), while also avoiding the over-confidence associated with long-term buy-and-hold investing. I have enough respect for the market to assume that it is usually right, and most of the time corrects fairly quickly. If my bet hasn't paid off in five years, my view is that I need to admit I was either wrong or unlucky and move on.

This five-year time horizon is important because it rules out long-cycle stocks, of which, there are many. So, I'm not just looking for stocks I think will eventually recover from a sell-off. I'm looking for stocks that will do so within five years. In all of Signet's previous sell-offs, it did so.

Checking for Impairment

After I've found a good potential medium-term stock, I next check for a list of things that could potentially impair this cycle from repeating itself. It's always important to remember that some companies do go bankrupt, and some companies do become permanently impaired. I don't want to buy the stock of one of those companies.

There are six major reasons a cyclical stock may not recover in a timely manner:

1) A fatal flaw in the company's business model is exposed for the first time

2) The price did not drop enough

3) The stock price experienced a recent super-cyclical high

4) There is a clear and present disruptive threat to the core business

5) The company has high relative debt compared to past down-cycles

6) Management is corrupt or incompetent

One: A flaw in the company's business model. I think Signet's business model is fairly straight-forward and time tested. It is a retail jeweler that owns several well-known brands, and jewelry has been in demand since the beginning of civilization. That being said, its growth by acquisition since the 1980s has never encountered an environment of long-term rising interest rates (and neither has its consumers for that matter). That could eventually become its fatal flaw. However, I don't see that on the horizon in the next five years, so in my view, it passes the business model test well enough.

Two: Is the price low enough? Signet Jeweler's price had dropped over 50% when I first bought it. But if we experience a recession when the company is already facing headwinds, it's not unthinkable the price could drop 80-90% from its highs. Since I have no way of being certain which sort of cycle this will ultimately be, I hedge my bets by using two entry points for the stock. (When I first began using this strategy I used three entry points, but I have since switched to only two because I figure if we have a really bad recession, it's likely I'll be fully invested by the time a stock like this drops 90%.) It's important to note that there is no general percentage drop that I can apply to every stock. I look at each company individually and try to custom-tailor those entry points based on past history. But Signet was priced low enough for an initial entry point.

Three: Did it just experience a super-cycle? Occasionally, certain sectors of the economy will experience a super-cycle. Super-cycles - or bubbles - can throw off everything I'm trying to do because on the back side of the cycle they can make it look like a stock is cheap when it isn't. I usually use Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) during the dot.com bubble in order to illustrate this point. It's a great company, but it still hasn't recovered its dot.com highs:

INTC data by YCharts

One would think that a super-cycle would be easy to spot after the bubble has burst, but it's actually much more difficult than it appears sometimes. In many ways, you really are trying to catch a falling knife. If I suspect that a stock is coming off of a super-cycle, then checking historic P/E ratios is a good way to try to gauge just how far out of balance things might have gotten. In these situations, it is usually best to wait for a clear bottom before investing if everything else looks good. If the company is good, you can still invest post super-cycle, but what I do then is look for a clear bounce and then a further drop. I then use that bounce price as the guide for my fair value instead of the super-cycle price. So, with Intel, here is what I would have looked at:

INTC data by YCharts

After the dot.com crash, Intel eventually bounced up to about $33 per share. (At its peak, it was $75 per share.) I would use that $33 as my fair value estimate and probably get interested at about $16 per share or so if it passed my other criteria. Then, when it double back to $32-33 per share 18 months later, I would sell for a 100% gain. (It's not impossible that I could have narrowly missed that opportunity to sell at that price, though, so let's see what would have happened if missed that opportunity and I held for five years.)

INTC data by YCharts

The chart above shows what would have happened if I bought Intel, but missed the opportunity to sell in 2004. As you can see, that return is not great, but it's still an 80% return over five years, so maybe around 15% annualized or something like that (I didn't do the math). For a 'loser', that's not too bad. Fortunately, in Signet's case, I see no evidence of a super-cycle at all, so we don't have to worry about this.

Four: Is there a clear and present danger to its core business? In Signet's case, I think there might be some risk with online competitors, but it doesn't seem imminent. (And, it seems its most recent acquisition is designed to help address this threat.) There also might be some deterioration of engagement ring sales if marriage rates decline, but again, rings and marriage are long traditions, and I don't see them going away quickly. All in all, I don't see anything revolutionary that threatens its business model, which is really what I'm looking here. (Think of digital cameras and how they disrupted Kodak as an example of what I consider a real imminent threat to be.)

Five: Relative debt should probably be labeled as number one on my list because it's usually the first thing I check after I find a good looking company. Quite often higher than usual debt and a recent acquisition go hand in hand.

SIG data by YCharts

There was no data on YCharts before 2013, but we can see that, before the Zales purchase, Signet had low or no debt. Now, we are looking at a debt ratio of 0.75. This is sort of a toss-up decision. I have gone to company websites before and dug through old SEC filings to find historic debt ratios, but I also try to act quickly so I can research more stocks and invest quickly before they prices potentially rebound (which sometimes happens within days). In this case, I went ahead and invested using just the quick data I had, and took this high relative debt ratio into account by using a smaller weighting for this investment than I otherwise would have. If the debt ratio would have been over 1.00, I would probably have passed on this investment all together or done more research to see if it had dealt with that sort of debt level before.

Six: Management. At the time of my initial investment, I considered Signet's management to be below average, but not especially corrupt or shareholder-unfriendly. It had taken on a lot of debt, and it was facing several issues regarding public trust in its business practices and employee harassment claims. On top of that, I didn't find the public responses I read to any of these claims particularly well executed. It's worth noting that my standard is not a legal standard where I sit around and try to decide guilt or innocence. What I'm doing is analyzing how management responds to the challenges and opportunities it faces. It honestly amazes me sometimes how utterly out of touch and incompetent some of these company's PR offices and CEOs are (but I perhaps it shouldn't). At any rate, my personal rating - and that's all that counts in this case - was that management was barely competent, but that it didn't look like it was going to steer the ship into an iceberg. Since my initial investments, Signet has hired a new CEO, which is a very good development. All in all, though, border-line management was another reason to assign Signet my lowest possible weighting of 1% of the total portfolio per purchase.

Entry Points and Weightings

There are four basic questions I need to answer with any investment before I invest: Is the stock worthy of investment? What are my entry points (or conditions for them)? What are my exit points (or conditions for them)? What weightings will I use?

At this point, I have determined Signet is a worthy investment, and now, I need to determine my entry and exit points. As I mentioned before, I usually use a two-point entry system, but what is equally important is that that entry points are determined in advance. This is very important psychologically because it is very hard to buy a stock after it has rapidly dropped 70 or 80%, and it is very hard to sell a stock after it has risen 100% in a short period of time. Determining both entry and exit points ahead of time dramatically helps with this process.

For Signet, my initial entry point was $73.74, but the price continued to fall rapidly, and I made my next predetermined entry point at $52.15. After those purchases, I was done with a cost basis somewhere around $60 per share, and I will hold these for five years or until I achieved a 100% return (which will be somewhere around $120.00 per share). Currently, Signet trades around $64.00 per share, so I am modestly in the black as I write this. But Signet is still in the 'buy zone' for other investors as long as it remains under about $74 per share.

In terms of weighting, I've adjusted the strategy a little bit from when I first introduced it a couple years ago and provided the opportunity to be more aggressive now that I've been able to field test the strategy a bit. The way I weight these investments is on a 1,2,3, or 4% scale, and then I invest a roughly equal amount if the opportunity for a second investment occurs. Since I thought Signet had some fairly serious weaknesses regarding debt and management, I chose the 1% weighting. Since I made two investments, it is now a ~2% weighting. If this had been a great company with low relative debt, great management, very clear long-term cyclicality, and no threats to a tried and true business model, then I would have invested ~4% initially and would have been prepared to invest another 4% if the price fell far enough.

Conclusion

This article was meant to serve both as a guide to my cyclical investing approach and to make the case that Signet Jewelers is still a buy from that perspective. There are, of course, more traditional ways to determine what stocks would make a good investment. And, there are several recent articles that focus on more traditional aspects of Signet's business and what the future may hold for them. If you click the 'SIG' ticker below the title of this article you can access those more traditional articles. But as a general rule, I've found it's best that once I'm invested in a company using this strategy to keep my distance from most of the internal goings-on. They can be a real distraction. There are always going to be reasons to get out of a stock too early, or to stay away from a stock that is down (there are reasons they are up or down after all). My view is that if I've done my research well enough, then my price targets should be close most of the time. Here is how I've done so far using this strategy over the past 18 months:

Twin Disc (TWIN): 100% realized gain

FMC Corp. (FMC): 100% realized gain

BorgWarner (BWA): 54.27% unrealized gain

Amtech Systems (ASYS): 85.87% unrealized gain

Mylan (MYL): -20.63% unrealized loss (and very close to my second entry point)

These have all been written about publicly on SA, and you can find the articles in my profile. I made a few more purchases privately and didn't write articles on those. Signet had been one of them, but since the price is still low, I decided to share it as a way to explain the thinking behind the strategy.

There are probably a few things I'm forgetting to include here, including one small caveat I'm planning to add to the strategy, which I'll write about in my next article. I'd be happy to answer any questions in the comment section to the best of my ability.

