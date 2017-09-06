Shooting For 20% Per Annum With The Core Value Portfolio

Despite the portfolio's volatility, an investor in the Core Value Portfolio almost certainly made money, and very likely outperformed the market.

Instead of serving a privileged group of investors, I've now decided to open up the Core Value Portfolio to the average investor.

The Core Value Portfolio was started as a way for me to demonstrate to investors that achieving the seemingly impossible goal of compounding capital at 20% per annum isn’t impossible if an investor has the right aptitude and the right investment philosophy. There is no secret sauce to achieving such a high return, all it takes is correctly identifying undervalued securities and invest in them. By buying stocks at sufficiently low prices in relation to their future cash flows, superior returns can be achieved. That being said, I want to stress that past performance is not an indication of future results; the portfolio's audacious goal is by no means a guarantee.

Thus far, the portfolio has been doing very well:

Performance since inception as of September 1 st, 2017

*Time-weighted total return net of all expenses (commissions, withholding taxes, administrative fees, etc.) calculated by the author.

The Core Value Portfolio is especially suitable for investors that have the desire to significantly outperform the market over the long-term, but more importantly, for investors that have the right psychological makeup.

What do I mean by having the right psychological makeup? As the portfolio is highly concentrated, it is a simple matter of statistics that the return of the portfolio will be much more volatile than a diversified portfolio (standard deviation increases as sample size decreases). It is not that I desire volatility, it is merely the side-effect of trying to invest in the best of the best. If you can’t wake up every day with the market screaming at you that you are wrong, then the Core Value Portfolio may not be suitable for you. For those investors that are able to stomach such drawbacks, then I believe that the Core Value Portfolio will be of tremendous value.

About The Core Value Portfolio

Readers that follow my public article knows that I have a very wide scope. I analyze everything and anything under the sun across sectors and asset classes; FX, commodities, options, futures, you name it. Yet almost all of my net worth is invested in just a few names in the Core Value Portfolio.

My public articles are essentially the groundwork on which I build the Core Value Portfolio. I believe that in order to spot the best investment opportunities, you have to cast your net far and wide; furthermore, you have to understand how market forces interact with each other. I’m sure that readers have gotten a lot of useful information from my public articles, but all that work doesn’t mean much if you don’t use them. The Core Value Portfolio is the culmination of all of my research, distilled into an investable portfolio that generates real returns.

The Core Value Portfolio provides investors with my best ideas in a portfolio context. It is critical for you to understand that the Core Value Portfolio is a real-money portfolio, not just an aggregation of ideas. As investors we have a limited amount of capital, and ultimately, an investor’s return is achieved through a portfolio. The Core Value Portfolio doesn’t just provide good ideas, it also takes on the challenge of allocating capital. Every trade the Core Value Portfolio makes has a profound impact on returns, as it should. This is very different from a typical Wall Street analyst who not only has no skin in the game, but also doesn’t view investments in a portfolio context, which as I’ve mentioned before, is what ultimately matters at the end.

I cannot stress enough the importance of viewing your investments in a portfolio context, because without it, performance metrics become meaningless. Suppose that an investor invested 1% of his or her portfolio in stock A and suffered a 100% loss but also invested 10% of his or her capital in stock B which doubled. Without a portfolio mentality, one would be inclined to think that the investor is at best average; yet if we view the outcome with a portfolio mentality, the investor made good decisions as the portfolio is now up 9%. This is how the real world operates, and the Core Value Portfolio is as close to real life as you can get; and that means a subscriber will have a very good idea of how to achieve real returns.

Track Record

The Core Value Portfolio has been in existence since January 2015, and I officially opened it up to investors back in December 2015. Every single transaction ever made in the portfolio is documented and tracked. While the portfolio has been volatile (and I expect this to continue), the portfolio has substantially outperformed the market. I crunched some numbers, and since the portfolio’s official launch on December 15, 2017, an investor in the Core Value Portfolio would have achieved a higher return than SPY (SPY) 83% of the time, with an average cumulative excess return over SPY of 18.5%. On an absolute basis, an investor would have made money 94% of the time, with an average cumulative return of 33%. On an annualized basis, the trimmed mean of the mid 50% of the portfolio’s annualized return since inception was 42% against SPY’s 16% (trimmed mean removes outliers that would significantly increase Core Value Portfolio’s annualized return).

As you can see, despite the portfolio’s volatility, an investor in the Core Value Portfolio should have significantly outperformed the index over the life of the portfolio no matter when they invested.

Achieving 20% annually is possible if you have the right mentality and the right aptitude.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.