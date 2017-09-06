Newell, A Year with Jarden

There is long-term potential for share appreciation and dividend growth, but investors may not be comfortable with the associated risks.

Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) is showing progress in their integration of Jarden Corporation, but how well the transition is going is still up for debate. The company reported GAAP EPS of $0.46 for the second quarter, with normalized EPS of $0.87. The normalized earnings excluded acquisition & integration costs and acquisition amortization costs equal to $0.29 per share. This adjustment includes an impairment charge of $66.2 million on the sale of their Winter Sports business, which came to Newell last year as part of the Jarden acquisition. Investors may wonder if other businesses acquired from Jarden might face similar impairment. The recent lowering of 2017 earnings guidance to $2.95 to $3.05 per share due to the impact of Hurricane Harvey is sure add to investor concerns.

Goodwill

Newell has become a highly diversified conglomerate through a series of acquisitions, which has resulted in the accumulation of a significant amount of Goodwill on their balance sheet. Newell had over $10.4 billion of goodwill on their balance sheet at the end of Q2. Additionally, the balance sheet includes $14.3 billion in intangible assets. Earlier in the year, the company announced that they had an agreement to sell their Fire Building business. Although terms were not disclosed, the company implied in their earnings report that $18.4 million in impairment charges were largely attributed to the Fire Building business, a unit that they acquired via the Jarden deal.

NWL Goodwill (Quarterly) data by YCharts

These impairments are rather small relative to the overall goodwill, but it does raise an interesting question. Namely, is Newell simply divesting of the worst performing units that came with the Jarden acquisition, or are the impairment charges an indication that Newell paid too much for the business? The company certainly has a history of goodwill impairment. For instance, they wrote off $386.2 million in Q3 of 2011 for their Baby & Parenting and Hardware businesses.

A historical view of Newell's return on invested capital suggests that investors should have restrained expectations for the long-term returns on the Jarden deal. The current return on capital is low due to the debt associated with the deal, but Newell has always struggled to match the rate of return achieved by competitors like Clorox (CLX) and Tupperware Brands (TUP).

NWL Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Restructuring Charges

Newell announced Project Renewal in 2011, with the intent of reducing organizational complexity and to increase investment in growth platforms. The company subsequently announced an expansion of the project, with the aggregate cost of the program expected to reach $645 to $675 million by the end of 2017. According to the original Project Renewal announcement, the cost savings would be invested back into growth. SG&A remained essentially flat after the original Project Renewal and increased significantly with the Jarden acquisition. At the same time, the reinvested savings from Project Renewal did not translate into EBITDA growth.

The acquisition of Jarden Corporation was expected to generate incremental cost synergies of $500 million dollars over the first four years after the close of the deal, as well as over $3 billion in post synergy EBITDA. Now more than a year after the closing of the deal, it appears there is significant work to be done to achieve the EBITDA target.

NWL SG&A Expense (TTM) data by YCharts

Growth

The company reported core earnings growth of 2.5% during the second quarter, with all geographic regions experiencing growth. The Learn and Work segments led the sales growth, with both posting more than a 6% sales increase over the year prior period. The Live product segment was relatively flat (+0.2%), while the Play segment saw a 1.2% decline in core sales. It is unclear if Newell will be able to rely on expanded EBITDA margins to achieve their $3 billion EBITDA goal, so revenue growth will be a key going forward.

NWL EBITDA Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Risks

The Jarden deal added a significant amount of leverage to Newell's balance sheet, with nearly $11.4 billion in short and long-term debt as of their Q2 earning release. The company stated in a recent presentation that they plan to reduce the leverage ratio down to 3 to 3.5 two years after the close of the Jarden deal. Over $7.5 billion of the debt is due in 2022 and thereafter, which gives the company a reasonable amount of time to work down their debt load. Cash from the sale of the Decor, Tools, and Winter Sports businesses has already helped the company move towards their debt reduction goal.

NWL Non-Current Portion of LTD and Capital Lease Obligation (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Several other risk factors were called out in Newell's 2016 annual report. Wal-Mart accounted for approximately 13.5% of the company's sales in 2016. It is well known that Wal-Mart is applying pressure on their suppliers to cut costs, so this could represent a significant headwind for Newell.

Newell mentioned innovation is essential to maintaining retail shelf space and pricing. To address this need, Newell invested $188.2 million in R&D in 2016. The company may have to expend additional resources in the future to drive further innovation. Additionally, the use of third party manufacturers has the potential to disrupt certain product lines. The Baby and Parenting business has a single source supplier that provides the majority of the goods sold by those product lines.

The company's defined benefits pension had $483.7 million of obligations that were not covered by the fair value of the plan assets at the end of 2016. The company's expected return on pension plan assets was stated as 5.5% in their 2016 annual report, with 37% of plan assets in equities as of the end of 2016. It is not unreasonable to expect that the company will have to make up the funding deficit with cash from operations given the assumed rate of return and asset allocation.

Value

Newell currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share. They have increased their dividend significantly since the end o 2011. The company stated in their 2016 annual report that they are targeting 30 to 35% dividend payout ratio. Newell has targeted double digit compounded annual growth in normalized earnings per share from 2018 through 2021.

Prior to their downward revision of guidance due to Hurricane Harvey, Newell gave 2017 normalized earnings guidance of $3.00 to $3.20 per share in their Q2 report. Assuming 10% compounded growth per year from a 2017 basis of $3.00 per share would result in normalized EPS of $4.39 in 2021. If the payout ratio were held at 30%, this would equate to a yield on cost of 2.7% at a share price of $49.

NWL Dividend data by YCharts

Newell is currently trading at around 19 times cash from operations, which seems high given the risks and historical valuation. Newell has stated that they intend to achieve in excess of $2 billion in operating cash flow by 2019. The Jarden acquisition has already helped to increase cash from operations, but it came at the cost of shareholder dilution.

If they achieve the $2 billion goal without further significant shareholder dilution, that would equate to an attractive valuation of 12 times operating cash flow at current prices. However, investors should be wary of the company's ability to deliver on long-term goals.

NWL Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Conclusions

Newell has grown through a series of acquisitions, and recent history suggests that they have overpaid for that growth. Additionally, charges taken to reallocate spending towards growth as part of Project Renewal failed to generate significant growth in EBITDA. Although there is opportunity for share appreciation if the company executes on their plans, history suggests that investors may end up disappointed.

Please consider following my work by clicking on the orange Follow button at the top of the article if you found this work to be useful.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is intended to stimulate thought and discussion and should not be considered investing advice.