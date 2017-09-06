Potash Corp.: Nutrien Merger Catalyst Coming Though Questions Mount

As September rolls in, the Potash Corp. (POT) and Agrium (AGU) merger to create Nutrien comes towards an impending close. The merger has interestingly come under criticism by political officials and ex-executives in the last week.

The combination of the two crop nutrient giants never made logical sense that regulatory approval was possible. My investment thesis though turned more bullish back to start July as the merger appeared a go providing a catalyst for the stocks. The question now is whether Potash Corp. is still situated as a buy.

The recent quarterly results of both firms confirm the ultimate concern with the deal and investing in the sector. Atrium beat Q2 estimates by $0.06, but the company dramatically reduced guidance for the year due to nitrogen prices. Potash Corp. beat estimates due to a recovery in potash pricing, but weakness in nitrogen and phosphate held back guidance for the rest of the year.

The problem with the deal is that the merger combines a couple of the top producers in the fertilizer sector to create a dominant global leader without impacting the capacity and supply in the market. The merger doesn't do much to change the equations in either of the key potash, nitrogen, or phosphate capacity and production issues.

Potash - Potash Corp was already the top producer and Agrium is a distant 8th largest producer.

Nitrogen - combination only becomes the 3rd largest producer far behind the capacity additions at leader CF Industries (CF).

(CF). Phosphate - combination only becomes the 3rd largest producer far trailing the top two producers that double the roughly 2.5 million tonnes capacity of Nutrien.

For this reason, the ex-CEO of Potash Corp. slammed the merger. His point being that the industry remains focused on capacity and production and not price. My thesis for avoiding the stock for awhile was that the profit margins for potash were too high to sustain and that the current levels are the new normal.

For this reason, the benefits of the merger are the $500 million in annual synergies and some marginal production benefits in fertilizers. Based on previous estimates of $1.89 per share, Nutrien would trade at $38 based on a Agrium multiple of 20x EPS estimates.

Based on projected EPS growth in 2018 for Agrium and the $250 million in synergies for the first year after the merger, the Nutrien EPS estimate could jump to $2.50 per share. At $50 for the stock, a Potash Corp. shareholder would see a value of $20 based on the merger equation of 0.4 shares.

As one can see, the major upside is only if the merger effects the prices of the fertilizers and naturally the company is better positioned for a rally in prices. Though the ex-CEO correctly suggests that Potash Corp. shareholders trade in a higher level of certainty for the 3.6% dividend yield and cap some of the upside if potash prices rally.

The key investor takeaway is that the closing of the deal to create Nutrien provides some upside to Potash Corp. investors from here. The deal doesn't solve the capacity issues in the sector and political risk is creeping into the closing of the deal this month. The risk appears limited at this point since Premier Brad Wall is only questioning job locations.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.