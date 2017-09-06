Blueknight Energy Partners: Paving The Way After Harvey

Blueknight Energy Partners (BKEP) is one of those out-of-favor midstream companies that pays a nice dividend. Now that Harvey has done enough damage to enhance the business conditions, the stock is in a position to offer capital gains.

Midstream covers such a broad array of companies and businesses that the term is almost meaningless. You really have to take a look at the various businesses to get an idea of the investment proposition.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August, 2017, Presentation

As shown above, much of the income from this partnership comes from Asphalt terminal services. The much more obvious pipeline business is a minuscule amount of the operating margin. Crude oil and terminaling storage services are very roughly one-third of the operating margin shown above. Trucking and producer field services represent the last chunk. But that last segment is not one that an investor would often think of as a midstream operation.

The big news is that much of the profits are far more related to the swings of the construction industry and government spending on road infrastructure. Asphalt is produced as a byproduct of refining. So oil prices do weigh in on the cost of this product. But demand comes from an unusual source when the average investor thinks of midstream. So this company may be lumped in with a bunch of out-of-favor companies. But profits will depend on a number of atypical factors. This company is in a position to have a banner several future years.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August, 2017, Presentation

The company has a lot of Texas exposure. Fortunately not much of that exposure was close to the ocean. So damages, if any, are most likely nowhere near what places like Houston suffered. Helping to repair the state after hurricane Harvey is a given. As shown above, not much of the business is variable. But there is enough there to provide a meaningful boost to earnings caused by the sizable amounts of repairs that will get underway.

The limited partnership units have lately been yielding about 10%. So the increased repairs could provide the impetus to a yield increase. The company is diversified enough that there will be other businesses to pick up the slack once Texas is fixed. But the repair process is going to take quite a while. So there is nothing like a secure distribution with a bright future. This traditionally income stock may be a good overall investment for the time being. Some atypical growth prospects are on the future horizon.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August, 2017, Presentation

Asphalt is generally a growing business. This company itself is growing. As shown above, this company is generally getting out of the pipeline business. The Asphalt business is a little less regulated and the barriers to entry are significant. So competition is a little less. That provides hope for above average profits in the future.

Last October, Ergon instituted a drop down purchase of 9 terminals by the company. As hurricane season progresses, those new terminals may come in very handy. As this is written a Category 5 storm is on the way and hurricane season is really not at the peak yet. The United States has had some relatively pain free hurricane seasons that may have led some to believe we are in a new, less damaging era. This year may be the start of revising that view as well as putting some perspective on how some years balance out those less challenging years. If there are some bad hurricanes on the way, this company could be well situated for the coming repair boom. Harvey was a very good start (unfortunately) on a brightening repair future.

There is also the oft stated goal of repairing the infrastructure of the business. That adds still more potential to the future of this partnership. So the cyclical nature of the business (if any) of this company will be very different from the average midstream company.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August, 2017, Presentation

Ergon is a private company. However, this private company is very large. Ergon also owns a significant stake in the company. So management is very motivated to make sure the partnership does well in the long term.

Distributable income has held remarkably steady. But the large acquisition last year is raising hopes for a coming distribution increase even without the hurricane repairs.

The balance sheet is a little bit atypical. Shareholders equity is an abnormally low amount of the liabilities and capital side. So the company has a highly leveraged look. But cash flow is very strong.

Source: Blueknight Energy Partners August, 2017, Presentation

As shown above, cash flow and EBITDA are remarkably strong. The leverage ratio is below such well known names as Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Martin Midstream (MMLP). The partnership reported income before preferred dividends for the first two quarters of the year. Management is predicting adequate coverage of the current distribution for the year. Past comparisons are harder to make because of the pipeline disposition and the asphalt acquisitions.

However, the leverage ratio shows a fairly low ratio. Management is targeting to lower that ratio more. Kinder Morgan and Martin Midstream would both take another year to achieve the goals shown above. Both would need more sales of equity or asset distributions to show the leverage shown above.

Many of these companies, such as Kinder Morgan and Martin Midstream, had to decrease their leverage at a fast pace to keep the lenders happy. This company, despite the relatively low shareholders' equity on the books, is in no such situation. The market value of the units and the preferred stock is far higher. This reflects a fairly healthy outlook.

Private companies, especially family-owned private companies, tend to outperform. They also tend to be fairly conservative. The leverage goal shown above is very conservative and adds a large measure of safety. That provides management room to sustain the distribution should there be a period of low coverage. This is one of those rare income partnerships that is also in a position to provide some significant capital gains in the future. A relatively low risk 15% annual average return would be very reasonable from the current prices.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.