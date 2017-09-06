Applied Optoelectronics: Technology Issues For MACOM/Fabrinet

One of the more substantial and relatively recent negative inputs regarding competitive threat dynamics potentially impacting Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) emerged a few months ago when a sell side analyst report broke news that Amazon AWS (AMZN) is likely working with MACOM (MTSI) and Fabrinet (FN) to produce a CWDM optical transceivers for AWS internal use. This project has not been officially verified by Amazon, MACOM or Fabrinet but has received substantial press and analyst commentary, and has been a topic on many optical component conference calls.

At the moment Applied Opto is the clear leader in the CWDM segment of the data center interconnect (DCI) market, which I believe to be the largest and fastest growing segment of the DCI market. There is fear that the MTSI/FN/AWS initiative could create pricing/margin and possible market share issues over time for Applied Opto if it is successful. Conversely, Applied Opto recently revised its target margin model up to 41%-45% based largely on its perceived ability to maintain a meaningful market share, technology, and cost advantage in the CWDM segment of the DCI market where it believes competition is relatively limited. So one could argue that a portion, potentially a meaningful portion of the recent weakness in AAOI shares relates to this threat and a lack of specificity on what its potential impact may or may not be. As such, AAOI shares appear to be in a state of limbo or uncertainty until there are more empirical answers regarding competition and also the recently highlighted 40G to 100G transition that we discussed in detail in our last Seeking Alpha article on the company.

Based on a mosaic of inputs from various sources such as industry analysts and commentary from optical component companies, I believe the MACOM/Fabrinet initiative with AWS to build CWDM transceivers is experiencing technical difficulties that may be pushing out volume shipments as much as six months and may also represent ongoing cost and performance issues.

There have been several inputs regarding the quality of MACOM lasers, including comments by Oclaro (OCLR) in its last earnings release conference call. Oclaro is actually a competitor to MACOM in the merchant laser market. One of the issues appears to be that MACOM lasers have low power at high temperature. This seems to be driven by an incompatibility between its manufacturing process and certain materials required to achieve better performance. I am told this creates a situation where the number of good lasers per wafer, also known as yield, is relatively low. This creates a cost issue as too many lasers are produced that have to be scrapped. This plays into the margin stacking dynamic Applied Opto refers to relative to competitors that aggregate components from multiple layers in the production process as opposed to its highly vertically integrated manufacturing model. It remains to be seen if this will be on ongoing cost issue for the MACOM/Fabrinet/AWS consortium. If so, it will likely be problematic relative to the strength of its sustainable competitive position.

The more recent input is that the actual transceivers produced by this consortium are having “power envelope” issues. This is a performance issue that may be related to multiple factors or components in the aggregated transceiver. Included in this issue could be problems with chip level components from a Japanese division of MACOM, however laser performance/yield seems to be the primary issue. It is unclear how or when this issue will be fixed. Also, if the MACOM lasers are inherently inferior with persistently low yield, they may have to be replaced relative to this group effort by lasers from another vendor, thus more “margin stacking”. Also, it may have a negative impact on MACOM’s general ability to be a material merchant market supplier of its lasers for data center optical transceivers, which is what Oclaro management was eluding to in its most recent call. This would have substantial implications relative to the overall fear of supply that has manifested in the investment community of late as it relates to future demand vs. supply dynamics in the DCI optical transceiver market.

Of interest is an input I received that describes MACOM as a “holding company” – built via acquisition – that generally executes a “silo” business strategy where each business unit essentially operates on its own, with relatively minimal strategic technology synergy. So as opposed to being a well planned and developed transceiver solution, this initiative appears to be a “cobbling together” of available components on the part of MACOM that are assembled by Fabrinet, that has zero technology input as it is just a contract manufacturer. The input I received described this arrangement as an economic solution rather than a technical solution that may be more sales driven than technology driven.

So to recap, there are a number of component parts in this initiative, multiple disparate divisions within MACOM with limited levels of coordination and centralized responsibility for the performance and quality of the components delivered to Fabrinet, and the overall production of transceivers by Fabrinet. As I indicated in my previous note, where is the technology roadmap and who is responsible for it?

I do not want to underestimate the capabilities of the Amazon engineering team. So maybe they know all about these technical issues and have solutions in mind, or maybe they don’t. I do not know. However, maybe they are looking at this from multiple angles. Give it a try and see how it goes, nothing to lose but things to gain. As long as it is somewhat viable, it can be a source of marginal supply in a pinch.

Or more likely, given Amazon’s well-known frugality, maybe the ultimate prize is to use this initiative to hammer the existing suppliers on price.

It remains to be seen how this plays out. However, in the near to medium term it certainly looks like Applied Opto is not facing a material threat from the MACOM/Fabrinet/AWS initiative. In my view, this is good news for the next year or so for Applied Opto’s revenue and earnings growth potential. Beyond that, Applied Opto’s ability to maintain its leadership position and target margin model depends on its ability to remain a cost and technology leader and the general demand vs. supply dynamics in the data center interconnect market. Clearly the stock is skeptical at the moment.

Stock – Very Attractive At Current Levels

I personally believe 4Q 2017 guidance in early November is likely to be very strong and is also likely to be the catalyst to get AAOI shares moving up again in a sustained manner. I also believe the reward to risk ratio on AAOI shares at this moment is skewed massively in favor of reward. I described this in my most recent article linked above.

With that said, the most important issue at the moment is for AAOI shares to find a bottom in a dicey market. Exactly what the catalyst is for that I do not know. Perhaps the stock may find support at the 200-day moving average in the low $50s. Or perhaps valuation will come into play as I see it as incredibly low right now even if you put a large haircut on consensus for 2018. We will see. I continue to believe the stock is likely to rise into the next earnings call in anticipation of positive 4Q 2017 and beyond guidance. I believe holding a short that has made very good money into that call is a needless roll of the dice. The stock could shoot up $10-$20 if the outlook is positive and the company hits the “all clear” signal. If the 4Q 2017 outlook is marginally negative on the next call, which I do not expect, I would argue it’s largely discounted anyway. Conversely, insider selling has been minimal to nothing unusual while capex is set to be an all-time record in 3Q/4Q 2017 combined. This tells me that Applied Opto is seeing very robust forecasts from its customers well into the first half of 2018, including AWS for 100G.

Risks

Risks to a long investment in AAOI shares include the potential for the 40G to 100G product line transition to accelerate further and faster than Applied Opto is planning for in production, general macro market conditions, competition and technology transitions, and general demand versus supply patterns for optical transceivers, especially for data centers.