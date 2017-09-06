Lowe's Outdoes Home Depot

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Home Depot (HD) and Lowe’s (LOW). These two companies essentially form a monopoly within the retail home improvement industry.



Both of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 2 points and 1 point for the worse of the two. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, both scores in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 3 points for first and 1.5 for second. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first round of scores will be based on the dividends of the companies. LOW has a streak of 55 consecutive years of paying an increasing dividend and as such, is a Dividend Champion. HD’s streak is only at 8 years as it finds itself in the Dividend Challenger category.



The next metric is the 5 year payback percentage which factors in the current yield and the projected dividend growth rate. HD has the higher of the two with a 12.4% payback. LOW’s 5 year payback is currently 10.9%.



The last dividend metric will be the ratio of the 5 and 10 year DGRs which will indicate whether dividend growth has been accelerating or decelerating. HD’s dividend has a 5/10 year DGR ratio of 1.43 as its dividend has grown faster over the last 5 years as its 10 year average. LOW’s dividend growth over the same time frame has experienced a slight slowdown with its ratio of 0.89. HD takes the dividend round for an early lead.

The next round will be based on the fundamental data from the stocks. The Graham number is a measure of valuation that arrives at a fair value for a company. The share price closest to its Graham number will get the win. Believe it or not, LOW is the closest and it’s 260.3% from its Graham number. HD trades 570.2% over its fair value by Graham.



The debt to equity ratio can be used as a snapshot into a company’s balance sheet, with too high of a ratio portending potential issues. LOW has a D/E of 2.90 for the top spot. The D/E for HD doubles that up to reach 5.79.



The 5 year growth estimate of a company isn’t scripture, but it does give you an idea of how analysts feel about the company’s prospects. HD is expected to grow at an impressive 12.2%, but is still outpaced by the 14.6% growth LOW is anticipated to achieve.



The price to earnings ratio is another method of valuation that can allow for a nice comparison between companies. HD is the better deal with a P/E of 22.36 with LOW not too far off with its P/E of 24.34.



The final metric of the fundamental round combines the previous two by dividing the P/E by the 5 year growth estimate to arrive at the PEG ratio, where a lower number indicates a better value. LOW gets the two points with a PEG of 1.67. HD follows behind with its PEG of 1.83. LOW wins the round by taking 4 of 5 metrics.

The final round will include miscellaneous data that I like to incorporate into my own research. The beta of a stock is a measure of its volatility with the beta of the S&P 500 set to 1.00. It turns out both LOW and HD have betas of 1.07, indicating they are a bit more volatile than the overall market.

The 52 week range is something I take into account when considering a purchase. I don’t really believe in timing the market, but I’d prefer to buy low. I attempt to use the distance a share price is trading in relation to its 52 week low as a guide. LOW is trading the closest to its 52 week low at 19.3% over it. HD has rallied a bit more off its yearly low and is changing hands 25.5% off its bottom.



The final metric I’ll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. HD tops LOW with a 23.9 compared to a 22.4, respectively. The miscellaneous round ends in a tie with each company taking a metric.

LOW ends up on top carried by a strong fundamental round, though it’s hard to see HD as a poor investment. Similarly to Coke and Pepsi or Verizon and AT&T, HD and LOW seem to be a nice duopoly on which to play the home improvement sector. Because LOW did win, I’ll look a bit closer at it and analyze its potential over the coming years.

Beyond the metrics listed in this comparison, LOW has had a rough ride recently. The recent EPS miss and lowered guidance have taken the share price down over 7% from early August. The forward P/E naturally fell as well reaching 15.1, comfortably below HD's 19.0. As a trader, these data may turn one off to LOW, but as a long term investor, I think this temporary setback creates a better buying opportunity. Personal preference aside, I don't notice a different shopping experience whether I'm in Lowe's or Home Depot, and I think the discrepancy between their P/Es is unlikely to last, especially as LOW sees improvement strategies being implemented. Strategies to improve marketing and customer service, as well as an improving housing market, will provide a nice tail wind going forward.

As mentioned before, LOW is a Dividend Champion with 55 years of increasing dividends. The dividend grew at 20.3% over the last 5 years, just outpacing earnings growth which was only 19.4%. However, the EPS payout ratio is a very manageable 51.4% allowing dividend growth to continue. Earnings are projected to grow at 13.7% over the next 5 years, so I'd anticipate the DGR to slow a bit. In order to prevent the payout ratio from climbing, I estimate the dividend will see a 5 year DGR of 12%. Therefore by September 2022, a purchase today will have a yield on cost of just under 3.9%, which is nearly double today's yield.

LOW did triumph in my scenario, but as I mentioned before, HD and LOW pair very nicely in a dividend growth portfolio. As the housing market and the economy at large continue their slow recovery, the home improvement industry should thrive. "Never stop improving" is not only a catchy slogan, it is a plan I suspect the majority of homeowners have followed along with me. Because of that, at their current share prices, I consider LOW and HD buys, with a slight preference to LOW. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center, Gurufocus)



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.