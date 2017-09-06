Triple Threat Could Send Boeing Stock Higher

A triple threat of catalysts could drive earnings over the next five years.

You’re not supposed to get emotionally attached to a stock, but I’ve always cheered for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).



The contractor makes the planes, missiles, and other defense systems to defend our country. And what American isn’t happy when Boeing lands a lucrative contract over an international rival?



But you don’t need red, white, and blue flowing through your veins to appreciate Boeing stock. Shares have nearly doubled over the past year. Nevermind the growing stream of dividends the company has cranked out.



So can shares keep delivering for income investors? Let’s take a deep dive into this distribution.



The Dividend - Is It Safe?



Boeing represents the perfect dividend stock, at least from a safety perspective.



Management has hiked the payout 14 times over the past 25 years. There have been no cuts through that period. That’s the kind of track record I love to see in any company.



Last year, Boeing paid out $0.35 in dividends for every dollar generated in free cash flow. To ensure a stock can keep cranking out dividends through a down year, I like to see the payout ratio at 75% or less. With a payout ratio below 40%, Boeing could raise its distribution even through a recession.



The Dividend - Can It Grow?



Boeing has a triple-threat of catalysts that could drive earnings over the next five years.



Numero uno, the size of Boeing’s core civilian aircraft business continues to grow. The International Air Transport Association expects 7.2 billion passengers to travel in 2035, nearly double the number of trips taken last year. Much of this growth will come from Asia, with China projected to displace the U.S. as the world’s largest aviation market by 2024.



Second, the world becomes a less safe place everyday. President Trump requested a 10% increase in defense spending for fiscal 2018 earlier this year, upping the total budget to $603 billion. With a well staffed K-street office, you can be sure Boeing will get a piece of the action.



Finally, tax cuts could boost the bottom line. Last week, House Speaker Paul Ryan pitched the Republican tax cut plan while touring a Boeing plant in Everett, Washington. It’s too early to say what a final bill will look like or the impact on Boeing’s financial statements, but any bill would be good news for shareholders.



These tailwinds have already shown up in the company’s financial results. In July, Boeing reported better than expected profits and raised guidance. The second quarter report was about as close to perfect as investors could hope for.



Get ready for more reports like that one. Over the next five years, analysts project Boeing’s earnings per share to grow at a mid-teen annual clip. I expect the distribution to grow at roughly the same rate, give or take a few percent.



The Dividend - What’s the Return?



At $235 per share, Boeing stock yields 2.4%. Assuming the company can grow its distribution around 15% per year, that brings our total return into the high-teens. No doubt, this is one of the more lucrative dividend plays around.



Of course, this thesis isn’t bulletproof. If Uncle Sam gets his act together and tightens the purse strings, defense contractors like Boeing could take a hit. And as we saw with the failure of Trumpcare, getting any bill passed can be a challenge.



That said, never doubt America’s ability to solve complex geopolitical problems by blowing the crap out of stuff. And even if President Trump can’t get a tax cut bill passed, we have enough margin of safety baked into our assumptions to earn a decent return.



Bottom line: You don’t need to be an American to appreciate Boeing stock. The company has been a reliable dividend payer for years. And with a triple-threat of tailwinds behind it, this corporate giant represents one of the best income plays you can find today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.