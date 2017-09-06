The Tile Shop: Q2 Undercuts The Bull Case

Valuation has come in quite a bit, particularly on an EV/EBITDA basis, and TTS is regaining ground lost in the post-earnings plunge.

I wrote after The Tile Shop (TTS) earnings for Q1 that "it matters not just that the numbers beat expectations, but how". The point I was making, with TTS at $21, was that a strong first quarter, with comps rising 4.9% against a very tough 13.2% comparison, seemed to show that The Tile Shop had recovered from an ugly, error-filled 2013-2014 that sent TTS plunging. It certainly looked as if what I've called "Retail 101" initiatives implemented by new management had worked, and improved Tile Shop execution to the point where its growth story had a much better chance of playing out.

That looks premature, to say the least after a second quarter earnings report that missed expectations badly and sent TTS stock plunging. In Q2 as well, it's not just the numbers, including a disappointing 0.5% increase in same-store sales, that matter. It's the idea that execution might still need improvement - and the fear that competition could be tougher than TTS bulls had hoped.

There's definitely a fundamental argument for buying the dip here, and indeed TTS has worked its way higher from post-earnings (and 52-week) lows near $13. Management commentary and full-year guidance both suggest the issues here were confined mostly to April, and if that's the case TTS probably has more room to climb. But to step in now, investors have to put faith in execution - and that's harder to do after the quarter, for reasons that go beyond the numbers.

Q2: A Comp Problem

The headline number out of Q2 was the 0.5% comp increase. On the Q2 conference call, CEO Chris Homeister attributed the disappointing point to weakness in April, citing mid-single digit comparable store growth in both May and June. And much of the April weakness appears to have come from the shift of Easter into April, with that week seeing noticeably lower orders.

The low comp seems to have driven what profit weakness there was - but below the top line, the numbers really weren't that bad. Gross margin held flat year-over-year at 69.7%. SG&A, excluding $2.4 million in spend attributed on the Q2 call to new stores, rose about 3% on a comparable basis. Adjusted EBITDA margins did compress 110 bps, leading to sub-1% growth year-over-year. But 30 bps came from higher pre-opening costs year-over-year.

The sell-off really is driven by the comp number. And on a monthly basis, the damage seems confined to April, there were some concerns revealed on the Q2 call. The most notable was that management cited a lower conversion rate in the quarter, which CFO Kirk Geadlemann attributed to "inconsistent execution across markets" and few new product introductions in the first half of the year relative to 2016.

It's the "inconsistent execution" phrasing that likely set off alarm bells, at least considering analyst questions on the call. Bear in mind that The Tile Shop posted negative comps in 2014, amidst exceedingly high employee turnover and other 'blocking and tackling' kind of problems. Homeister and Geadlemann have worked hard to improve retention, in particular, by creating an assistant store manager position, creating new training programs, and other efforts. By all accounts, those efforts are working:

Source: The Tile Shop June presentation

But with some obviously disappointing markets, the question becomes: why? TTS management said cannibalization from new stores didn't seem to be a problem. There wasn't a change in promotional activity within the quarter. It looks as if The Tile Shop simply has more work to do than investors thought and, possibly, than it thought. And with much of the bull case based on new store development, the fear is that The Tile Shop is expanding without having completely fixed its problems in existing stores.

That fear may be overwrought - and it does leave a big opportunity for a post-Q3 jump in TTS shares if the company can further support its argument that the weakness came down to just a weird April. (Bear in mind, however, that a somewhat weak Q4 was attributed to a weird December. The market pretty much accepted that explanation, but not so much the second time around.) But there were a couple of other concerns in the quarter that hurt the bull case here, even at $15+.

First, Homeister did admit to seeing increased promotional activity both in the Northeast and Southwest. With Floor & Decor (FND) having gone public in April, there's a more visible competitor, at least as far as markets go. And while FND's 13.8% first-half comp growth isn't apples to apples against TTS' 2.7% figure, its numbers do make those of TTS look more dim by comparison. And F&D's aggressive growth plans could add competition for The Tile Shop which outweighs its simple new store count (guided to 14 this year) given The Tile Shop's concentration in certain markets like Chicago, Dallas-Fort Worth and Philadelphia.

Second was the discussion about the company's continuing efforts to target professional customers. Homeister cited double-digit growth in Pro sales in the quarter, which is good news. But given that Pro penetration is about 35%, per the above-linked presentation, that in turn implies that retail customer sales declined by at least 5%.

That's a pretty big number in what should be a decent DIY environment. And it too goes to the idea that there might be something going on here - whether competition, execution, or both - that TTS isn't quite on top of. And with valuation still somewhat pricey, particularly on a P/E basis, that creates a big problem for the TTS bull case.

Valuation

Despite my concerns about same-store sales growth, I was tempted to jump in on TTS after earnings in the $14 range, and I can still see a case at $15+. The midpoint of full-year EBITDA guidance suggests a forward EV/EBITDA multiple below 11x. FND is valued at a little over twice that multiple (~26x the midpoint of its guidance), and TTS actually comes in a bit behind Lowe's (LOW) on that measure as well.

The forward P/E multiple is higher, at about 29x using the midpoint of 2017 guidance. But that should come in over time, given relatively narrow net margins (thanks to D&A and a relatively high tax rate).

Even at $15, TTS seems like a pure bet on guidance holding up. A solid Q3 and Q4 probably remove current fears, allow for some multiple expansion to account for growth prospects, and turn investor attention to 2018 numbers. Getting the EBITDA multiple back to 13-14x alone would get the market cap back near $1 billion, and TTS back to the ~$19 range (a likely ~30x multiple to 2018 EPS).

Forced to choose, I'd probably take that bet. I do think Homeister and Geadlemann have earned some trust, and whatever markets are lagging, I expect the company to take some action. But I do think competition remains a real fear, and there is more downside risk ahead; investors will flee if Q3, in particular, winds up being the third of four quarters in which there's some degree of disappointment. Without being forced to choose, I just don't think TTS' risk/reward is quite compelling enough at the moment.

At the end of the day, TTS' near-term trading comes down to trust. If the company can regain investor trust, and prove that Q2, in particular, was just a one-month blip, there's room to soar. If there's something else going on here, however, the multiples aren't so cheap that the stock can't fall further. In theory, I'd bet on TTS; in practice, however, I prefer to wait and see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.