Energy Transfer's Long Term LNG Catalyst

An overview of where the Lake Charles LNG asset is at today and what could happen in the future.

Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP own all of the venture, for now, but have found at least one willing partner.

An interesting long term endeavor Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and Energy Transfer Equity LP (NYSE:ETE) have in the midstream family's growth warehouse can be found at the Lake Charles LNG (liquefied natural gas) facility in Lake Charles, Louisiana. I know, I know, there are already a lot of proposed LNG projects in the works and global LNG spot prices are very subdued. However, there are other factors at play that need to be taken into account. Let's dig in.

LNG projects aren't cheap

Greenfield (from scratch) LNG export complexes are very expensive to build in America and around the world. A relatively small facility can cost over $10 billion to bring online with medium-to-large export complexes coming in at multiples of that. Keep in mind that is just to bring the export complex online.

If a natural gas field needs to be developed alongside the project, that drives up costs materially. If midstream investments are needed to build out gathering systems, processing facilities, storage facilities, pipelines and related takeaway capacity, that drives up costs. If a whole port with deep-water docks needs to be constructed, that drives up costs. Going from exploration to first-gas to first-LNG cargo is no small matter, it is an amazing feat of engineering prowess found in the oil & gas industry. And it's expensive.

Keeping that in mind, having several parts of the necessary infrastructure to make LNG exports possible already in place can dramatically change project economics. This is where the wholly owned, 60% by Energy Transfer Equity LP and 40% by Energy Transfer Partners LP, existing Lake Charles LNG facility comes into play.

America is swimming in natural gas and for the most part the only real constraint is limited infrastructure. Whether that be building out pipeline and distribution networks in New England, additional takeaway capacity out of the Marcellus and Utica shale plays, more pipelines to Mexico, or additional LNG export facilities, there are plenty of opportunities for midstream firms to service the needs of upstream players and consumers worldwide. But the economics have to work.

Lake Charles overview

Previously known as the Trunkline LNG Company, the Lake Charles LNG facility is currently an unused regasification facility built during a different era. It was just a decade ago that rising US gas demand made LNG regasification terminals look like a great way to play that macro trend. After billions and billions was spent, many got burned by the fracking boom that sent domestic gas production through the roof.

Unfortunately for Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B), it has a contract with the Lake Charles LNG complex that requires the giant to pay Energy Transfer a reservation fee for 100% of the facility's capacity. Capacity that isn't being used. Fortunately for Energy Transfer, the firm is more than happy to pocket those fees. However, the contract runs out in 2030 and after that the asset ostensibly becomes stranded.

Taking a step back, the revenue generation of an unused facility pales in comparison to an asset that is actually needed. By this I mean reservation fees (at least I would assume so) are much smaller than the kinds of revenue Energy Transfer could generate from offloading, regasification, and storage related services. Bigger picture, Energy Transfer's other assets (namely the 2,200-mile Trunkline Pipeline network connected to the facility) aren't getting any benefit from the LNG complex and there are no synergies to be had by a "useless" asset.

Where things stand now

As things stand now, the complex has 9 billion cubic feet of LNG storage capacity, at least two docks, and the ability to send out 1.8 Bcf of gas per day. The Trunkline Pipeline system and connected pipeline networks gives the complex access to low cost natural gas supplies across America. Namely the nearby Haynesville shale which is loaded with natural gas, but various connections and potential pipeline projects could expand that to the Marcellus, Utica, Eagle Ford, and other plays.

Here's how far the LNG export project got before getting delayed.

Energy Transfer is working with Shell (through Shell's purchase of BG Group) and possibly Korea Gas Corporation (Shell and KOGAS are considering the endeavor, Energy Transfer appears more gung ho) to build three liquefaction trains that would have the ability to export 15 million metric tons of LNG per year. Upgrades will be made to enable bi-directional flow of gas, to enable onloading capabilities, to storage facilities (possibly adding dry gas storage capabilities), and to the existing docks.

The venture has received approval from the Department of Energy to export to both FTA and non-FTA nations (nations with and without trade agreements with America). FERC (Federal Energy Regulatory Commission) has issued out the final Environment Impact Statement and gave its blessing to the Lake Charles export project. Energy Transfer, Shell, and KOGAS have everything they need to get going when the venture wants to, but market conditions delayed the endeavor.

Originally, construction was going to begin in 2015 with first-LNG export targeted by 2019-2020. Now the venture is waiting for the LNG glut to subside. This is why I mentioned this as a long term growth catalyst.

In the event a final investment decision is made, expect Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP to sell off a large portion of their respective stakes in the venture to raise cash in the near term, to reduce construction cost risks, and make the overall project far more manageable (even with existing infrastructure in place, still an expensive endeavor).

Significance

At this point some readers may be wondering something along the lines of "if the project won't come to fruition for years and years, why bother writing about it?" I would counter that with these key points.

Most people who follow and invest in the midstream space are income oriented investors looking to hold these units for years. A long term investing horizon requires a look at what is happening today, what will happen tomorrow, and what could happen years down the road. Midstream opportunities don't usually spring up out of nowhere, years of planning is required.

Many projects require other developments to come online first before becoming viable. For instance, new Haynesville wells require gathering and processing infrastructure to be in place or on the way. Cryogenic processing plants are needed to make those gas production streams marketable, and long haul pipelines need marketable volumes to be worth pursuing. Finally, upstream players won't drill those dry gas wells if there isn't any way to get to an end buyer. To sum this up, everything in the oil & gas and midstream space is connected. Can't have one part without the other.

So when the LNG export project does finally get sanctioned, it is about far more than just exporting natural gas. It gives Energy Transfer the chance to build out its natural gas asset base, spawning new growth opportunities across the board. Investors wondering where or how Energy Transfer will keep growing after building out its Permian and Marcellus/Utica portfolio need not look farther than Louisiana.

With a ton of existing infrastructure already in place the Lake Charles transformation project will cost much much less than a greenfield LNG endeavor. On top of that, Energy Transfer has already gotten past most of the regulatory hurdles and potentially has two great partners.

Shell bought BG Group because the firm is bullish on the long term trajectory of global gas demand, a sentiment that I too share. KOGAS needs to secure gas supplies to support South Korea's strong economic trajectory, along with being able to capitalize on strong Asian gas demand from Korea's neighbors.

While the capital intensive project may continue to tread water for a couple of years (or longer) due to the current macro situation and Energy Transfer's financial predicaments (simply put, ETP doesn't have the means to pursue an LNG endeavor right now), it could/should get sanctioned by the end of the decade or in the early-2020s. Not soon enough to make investors jump for joy, but material for long term investors.

Final thoughts

Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP have a very deep growth portfolio. This is one of those opportunities. While it may take some time to come to fruition I'm calling it now, the Lake Charles LNG development will eventually get the go ahead. Investors looking to read more about Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP should check out its joint-venture with Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) by clicking here. To read about the ongoing incentive distribution rights problem between Energy Transfer Partners LP and Energy Transfer Equity LP, click here.

