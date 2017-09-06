Corporate Bonds: Things You Should Know, But May Not

Today, the corporate bond market is estimated to be $5 trillion with 49% of the market issued in Baa&BBB, the lowest quality of the investment grade rating scale.

I will offer two or three of these comments a week – My goal is to add to the collective knowledge base while readers acquire a better understanding of fundamental changes impacting investing and our industry.

Twenty years ago, in 1997, the size of the corporate bond market was estimated to be $3 trillion, with 20% of the market issued in the lowest quality level (Baa & BBB) of the investment grade rating scale.

Today, the corporate bond market is estimated to be $5 trillion, with 49% of the market issued in the lowest quality (Baa & BBB) of the investment grade rating scale.

Debt has increased by 40%. Leverage has prevailed in response to historic low rates, while credit quality has declined to where almost 50% of the corporate bond market is rated Baa/BBB.

The potential ramifications of this shift are enormous. We are in the very late stages of the business cycle, where you want to own quality. Corporate spreads are tight to treasuries, offering nominal premiums for associated risks.

The first thing to break will be high yield and the Baa/ BBB paper sector will follow – a flight to quality will ensue, taking the 10-year Treasury well below 2.0%. This is not a forecast –this is how it all works.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.