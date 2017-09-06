Gemphire Therapeutics: Our Take On This ~$10 Biotech Concern

I do not consider it an insult, but rather a compliment to be called an agnostic. I do not pretend to know where many ignorant men are sure — that is all that agnosticism means.” - Clarence Darrow

I got a request to do a deep dive on a name I have not looked at before from a real-time follower here on Seeking Alpha. Our analysis on this small cap name that came public just over a year ago is provided below.

Company Overview

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) is a Livonia, Michigan based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing therapies to help patients with cardiometabolic disorders, including dyslipidemia and NASH. The total addressable market for dyslipidemia and NASH includes 20 million patients, which represents a market that is projected to be worth north of $30 billion by 2025.

The entire pipeline centers around the company’s lead product asset Gemcabene. Gemcabene is a novel lipid altering drug candidate that has been studied in over 900 patients across 11 Phase 1 and 87 phase 2 studies. Gemphire licensed the drug from Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) in April of 2011. The license agreement was for a worldwide exclusive license to certain patent rights to make, use, and sell Gemcabene. As compensation for the deal, Pfizer received 15% of the fully diluted capital at the time of close, which occurred on March 31, 2015. Furthermore, Pfizer can receive milestone payments totaling up to $37 million upon the achievement of certain milestones. Gemphire Therapeutics currently has a market cap of approximately $200 million and trades just over $9.50 a share

Pipeline

Gemcabene is a first-in-class oral drug candidate with similar pleiotropic properties to statins. The company views Gemcabene as an add-on to the standard of care, especially statins. The company portrays Gemcabene as a highly differentiated product due to it being cost-effective; possessing a favorable safety and tolerability profile; having a first-in-class mechanism; has an additive effect in combination with statins; and there’s evidence to suggest the drug could cause significant lipid-lowering of LDL-C. The drug has been tested in hundreds of patients; but you have to keep in mind that the data generated up to this point has been from small phase 1 and 2 studies. Furthermore, Gemcabene has been around for a couple decades, so prospective buyers should view management’s proclamations with suspicion.

Gemcabene works by having a dual mechanism of action that involves blocking the overall production of hepatic triglyceride and cholesterol synthesis and enhancing the clearance of VLDL. Based on prior clinical trials, the combined effect for these mechanisms has been observed to result in a reduction of plasma VLDL-C, LDL-C, triglycerides and hsCRP, as well as elevation of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C). Below is a picture that outlines the studies that have been completed up to this point.

Results from a 2016 study on the efficacy and safety of Gemcabene as an add-on to stable stain therapy in patients with hypercholesterolemia were interesting. In patients on stable statin therapy, gemcabene demonstrated additional significant reductions in LDL-C and hsCRP. The study was small with a total population of only 66 patients, but study is worth a look over. Below is a portion of the poster that was published in conjunction with the study.

Currently the company has launched 3 phase 2b studies: COBALT-1, ROYAL-1, and INDIGO-1. Topline data was announced in June of 2017 for the COBALT-1 study, but additional data is to be presented and published in the second half of 2017. Also, topline data was announced in August of 2017 for the ROYAL-1 study, but additional data is to be presented and published in the second half of 2017. Furthermore, enrollment is ongoing for the INDIGO-1 trial and top-line data is expected to be released in Q1 of 2018. Lastly, the company intends on initiating a phase 2 clinical development program in NASH in the second half of 2017 with top-line results targeted for second half of 2018.

Analyst Commentary and Balance Sheet

As of June 30th, 2017, Gemphire Therapeutics had cash and cash equivalents of approximately $22.49 million and $5.27 million in total liabilities. Research and development expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 were $5.8 million and $11.1 million, compared to $0.8 million and $2.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Research and development expense for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 were $5.8 million and $11.1 million, compared to $0.8 million and $2.0 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2016. Overall, management thinks that, “the existing cash, including proceeds from the July 2017 term loan agreement, is sufficient to fund operations through completion of our remaining dyslipidemia trial as well as completion of the planned NASH clinical trial”.

Wall Street appears to have a positive view on GEMP’s prospects. The median analyst price target on GEMP is north of $20.00, which is more than double the current price of the stock. The latest recommendation comes via HC Wainwright on August 31, 2017. The firm reiterated their buy rating and their price target of $21 a share. Furthermore, Stifel Nicolaus, around the same time as HC Wainwright, placed a buy rating on the equity and set a price target of $31 a share.

Outlook:

Gemphire has strong analyst support and is targeting a couple of indications with the one primary drug compound in its arsenal. However, I am going to pass on placing a Buy recommendation for Gemphire at this time. No one has been successful in the NASH space to date, and I don’t think this company will be the first. The cholesterol market is an increasing crowded field which the company is trying to target with a drug that has been around for decades. Gemphire will also have to come back to the till at some point before commercialization. In addition, I never invest in a company until it has been public at least 18 months. Therefore, I don’t find Gemphire a compelling investment at this time. If Phase II top line results for NASH are impressive approximately a year from now; I reserve the right to change my mind at that time.

