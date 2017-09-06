How Grid Defection Could Hit 4 Utility Stalwarts

Given the experience in Nevada, where large commercial customers defected from the incumbent utility service, investors should ask which utilities are most vulnerable.

Recently, the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory published a short study about the potential energy storage market for U.S. commercial electricity customers, “Identifying Potential Markets for Behind-the-Meter Battery Energy Storage: A Survey of U.S. Demand Charges.” The paper's authors examined over 10,000 commercial utility tariffs across the U.S. to identify those with the highest demand charges. Demand charges, defined as a fee per kilowatt “based on the highest level of electricity supplied at one time during the billing period and at the time of day it’s needed.” This is in contrast to energy charges, which is the cost for every kilowatt-hour consumed by a customer. As the NREL study notes, customers with high demand charges benefit from managing their load to reduce their peak usage. Energy storage is an option for doing so.

Number of commercial electricity customers that can subscribe to demand charges over $15/kW

Source: National Renewable Energy Laboratory, 2017

Utility load defection: from theory to reality

The NREL report focuses on markets for energy storage, but in the long-term, customers who opt for energy storage may be tempted to take the next logical step, completely separating from the grid. This scenario could be devastating for regulated utilities, which would face higher fixed costs spread over fewer remaining customers. The scenario was first elaborated in detail by the power industry’s Edison Electric Institute. EEI’s 2013 report, "Disruptive Challenges: Financial Implications and Strategic Responses to a Changing Retail Electric Business," raised the concept of the utility death spiral, in which higher costs for remaining customers force more and more customers to leave the grid. For those skeptical whether large companies would ever leave the grid, EEI specifically noted that even the threat of such a scenario has the potential to hurt utility earnings:

The industry cannot afford to endure significant credit quality erosion from current ratings levels without threatening the BBB ratings that are held by the majority of the industry today. Non-investment grade ratings would lead to a significant re-rating of capital costs, credit availability, and investor receptivity to the sector. The impact on customers would be dramatic in terms of increased revenue requirements (i.e., the level of revenues required for a utility to cover its operating costs and earn its allowed cost of capital), customer rates, and reduction in the availability of low-cost capital to enhance the system."

The Rocky Mountain Institute followed up on EEI’s report in 2015, with "The Economics of Load Defection":

The potential for complete customer defection is at the heart of this new disruption, which is driven by cost declines in batteries as well as solar. The potential for grid defection introduces a new type of competition at the point of the meter… If utility rates creep too high, or if fixed charges become too onerous… customers can choose to buy their own “utility in a box” and cut the cord from the grid."

In 2016, these predictions became very real, very fast in Nevada, when two of the state’s largest utility customers, MGM Resorts (MGM) and Wynn Resorts (WYNN), decided to defect from utility NV Energy (owned by Berkshire Hathaway) and purchase power from a third party, citing cheaper power from merchant solar energy as one motivation. The two companies accounted for an astonishing 6% of the utility’s energy sales, but the blow was softened by over $100 million in transition payments from the two companies. A third casino giant, Sands (LVS), opted to remain in the utility but pushed for greater customer solar choice.

While the Nevada case was shocking, there have been other less flamboyant utility defections in recent years. One is the case of Microsoft (MSFT) in the service territory of Puget Sound Energy (PSE), which represents a case of partial defection: 80% of the company’s load will be taken to a renewable energy provider while 20% will remain on the grid.

Such decisions are based less on storage than on conventional power-purchase agreement models where renewable energy is paired with low-cost conventional generation. But a recent study by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory showed that falling energy storage costs will make grid defection economical for some large electricity customers.

Estimating the defection risk to four regulated utilities

For this analysis, I wanted to look at whether the risk of utility defections on company earnings could be quantified sufficiently to evaluate relative risk. The analysis considers the following factors:

The relative risk of grid defection in five states with high commercial demand charges: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Minnesota, and North Carolina. These five states feature variants of a more typical regulated utility model, while also having varying exposure to renewable energy such as wind and solar. The analysis ignores states like California and New York currently undergoing sweeping reforms to utility business models, sometimes called Utility-of-the-Future proceedings.

The relative risk to revenue and earnings of a loss of 10% of commercial revenue in these five states. The analysis examines the financial statements of the Pinnacle West (PNW), Xcel Energy (XEL), Southern Company (SO), and Duke Energy (DUK), several of which operate in multiple states.

All five states have high penetration of companies with renewable goals

Utility customers come in all shapes and sizes, but most states feature a handful of very large employers, with major headquarters and strong community involvement. Large companies also often have programs related to sustainability or environmental responsibility. As wind, solar, and energy storage fall in price, these energy sources become the cheapest and easiest way for companies to burnish green credentials—often while saving money.

Background on state commercial energy shares

To evaluate the grid defection potential, this analysis considers the top 50 employers in each of the five states and how many are members of either RE100 (companies committed to sourcing 100% of their energy from renewables) or the Rocky Mountain Institute’s Business Renewables Center. As of 2016, RE100 member companies had committed to consuming at least 146 Terawatt-hours of renewable energy.

While most companies used the purchase of renewable energy certificates to meet commitments, both The Climate Group and Rocky Mountain Institute have reported a trend towards power purchase agreements. Under both methodologies, companies typically seek to offset all or a portion of their normal electricity use by purchasing an equal amount of energy sourced from renewables—but not necessarily at the same time of day. Typically, companies purchase renewable energy in the same geographical area, such as in the same state. So far, grid defection for renewable procurement is a rare event.

While companies in a wide variety of sectors have joined RE100 and the BRC, three groups stand out as having a critical mass of consumer brands: finance (banks, insurance), food/beverage, and software/Internet. With a critical mass, it becomes a question whether consumer pressure, shareholder activism and industry best practices could push more and more large companies in these sectors to adopt aggressive RE goals of their own.

State exposure to renewable consumer groups or industries:

It’s notable that each state has at least one very prominent employer in one of these two renewable consumer groups. Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in Atlanta is perhaps the best example. Surprisingly, Arizona comes out higher on this measure of utility defection risk than Minnesota. Both states play host to Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), itself a financing powerhouse in the global solar industry.

Renewable energy potential also relates to grid defection potential. The five states here have starkly different situations and policies when it comes to wind and solar. Arizona already has a respectable amount of solar photovoltaic power installed, for example, and the state’s flag is practically an advertisement for solar energy. (Pinnacle West reports that its peak output happens at 1 pm, compared to load peak at 6-7 pm when solar is producing at under 30% of its maximum. The case for customer-sited storage is obvious in such situations.) North Carolina is also one of the top solar states for installations, while Colorado and Georgia have decent solar resources with few solar installations. Minnesota and Colorado have ample wind resources and these two states border some of the windiest states in the nation.

State renewable energy situations and overall grid defection rating

By combining the various quantitative data, this analysis provides an overall qualitative rating of the risk of grid defection for the five states shown. The rating is normalized to a 0-10 scale, and weights two factors equally: (1) the overall size of the grid defection market as calculated from membership in renewable consumer groups or top renewable consumer industries, and (2) renewable energy market potential considering current shares of wind and solar plus the overall solar energy potential. The results suggest that Colorado has the highest grid defection rating, followed by Arizona. Minnesota ranks at the bottom due to its middling renewable energy situation and low share of top employers in renewable consuming industries and groups.

Earnings impact could be significant

As the states of Washington and Nevada show, utilities in any state can suffer from grid defection. Though it is widely said that utility defections have an outsized impact on earnings, since they reduce variable costs while fixed costs remain static, I am not aware of any systematic study across utilities that attempts to quantify this. The analysis here is an effort to arrive at an earnings impact approximation. Starting from the assumption of an across-the-board 10% defection of commercial electricity sales in just the five states listed here, this article derives an estimate of the revenue and earnings-per-share impact on the parent company. Earnings estimate impact factors in reduced fuel and operating costs, as well as reduced parent company income taxes. The analysis does not consider any transition payments or other regulatory compensation to the parent.

Estimated earnings impact of grid defection on four regulated utilities:

Estimated earnings impact of grid defection:

Source: Montana Investment Analysis 2017 estimates

This analysis of state grid defection potential combined with earnings impact estimates suggests Pinnacle West is in the most vulnerable position, followed by Duke Energy and then Southern Company. Although Colorado has high grid defection potential, Xcel Energy operates in several states, and Minnesota’s grid defection potential is relatively low.

A factor not considered here is the effect on interest payments. As EEI and RMI both noted, given utility reliance on long-term debt financing, it is not necessary for utility customers to actually leave the grid for utilities to experience difficulties. Rating agencies have already taken notice of the grid defection issue. While the four utilities shown here have debt ratings above the industry average, these ratings could change quickly if a few more grid defections around the country change lender attitudes. One intriguing factor is that banks themselves are among the largest investors in renewable energy and are leading members of renewable consumer groups mentioned above. It’s not beyond imagining that a large bank could seek to reduce its energy spending while bolstering its own lending portfolio by gradually shifting both towards renewable energy.

The power, and powerlessness, of regulated utilities

Utilities are powerful, and they have the potential to foresee and avoid defection scenarios. If high demand charges are the problem, utilities can ask regulators to lower or modify them to reduce the attraction of storage or going off the grid. If large customers defect, utilities can impose onerous transition charges, provided regulators allow it. (And courts can overturn such charges.) And if companies demand cheap energy from renewables, utilities can offer to provide it, and potentially earn regulated rates for renewable or storage investments.

The utilities in these five states are among the most politically powerful in the nation. Southern Company and Duke Energy spent more on lobbying in 2016 than any other utilities. For years, North Carolina utility regulation has been roiled in controversy over efforts to fire the entire independent regulatory board and replace them with regulators required to have “industry experience.” Minnesota legislators are considering proposals to lighten utility regulation.

Arguably no state can boast of more utility regulatory turmoil than Arizona, where the Federal Bureau of Investigations is investigating one former commissioner and another is under indictment for bribery. In the background allegations swirl around the influence of dark money in past Arizona Corporation Commission elections and whether Pinnacle West should be forced to divulge its campaign contributions. These issues have coincided with a fierce public debate in Arizona about the regulation of distributed solar.

While utilities are powerful, utility efforts to craft favorable regulation can backfire, and that’s especially true with energy storage. Demand charges and time-of-use rates are a way for utilities to increase costs for customers with solar or other intermittent energy sources, either to improve fairness between solar and non-solar customers or as a way to discourage customer-owned generation entirely. The fairness debate about cost sharing is likely to continue and even worsen as solar market adoption rises. But the very uncertainties created by such debates, and the charges advocated by utilities to maintain their revenue base, tend to push customers to consider storage and self-generation options. Utilities may have to get creative about partnering with large customers to manage renewables and storage to avoid such outcomes.

Conclusion

This analysis shows that investors have ample reason to be concerned about the potential impact of energy storage on grid earnings. While the timing and size of any major commercial grid defection is speculative, this analysis can help investors quantify the maximum impact, and the calculation suggests it can be substantial. Utility investors concerned about grid defection have several choices. One is to simply avoid regulated utilities with high demand charges such as those shown here. A second is to engage in pair trading, for example between PNW and XEL, which are the companies estimated as most and least exposed to this risk. A better strategy may be to focus on utilities with greater exposure to Utility-of-the-Future proceedings, which may be able to avoid customer defections by reducing the connection between energy sales and earnings.

While I hope the analysis presented here appears reasonable, I also hope it provokes lively discussion given the many varied opinions about the topics presented, which are subject to wide uncertainties. I look forward to hearing your views.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.