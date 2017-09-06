Euronet's Fee-Based Businesses Continue To Support A Healthy Growth Outlook

Acquiring MoneyGram would be an option if its existing deal falls through, but the company has attractive organic growth potential in its core business that can drive double-digit FCF growth.

Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been a consummate second-chance stock for me over the years. While this leading operator of ATMs, digital payment, and money transfer systems has maintained a strong record of revenue and EBITDA growth, that performance hasn't always been as consistent as the Street would like. Add in periodic fears about competitors like Western Union (NYSE:WU) and MoneyGram (NYSE:MGI), new money transfer options, and pricing pressure from major partners like Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), and the shares have reliably given investors a roughly 15%-20% pullback opportunity at least once a year for a few years.

These shares have been strong since the bottom of the last pullback, rising about a third since early February (and about 25% since my last update). Both the underlying EFT and money transfer businesses remain strong, and the epay operation is arguably better than it looks as the company transitioning away from mobile top-up and toward newer offerings like iTunes and Google Play, but the shares are not exactly bargain-priced today.

Given the strong underlying trends in the business and the history of meaningful pullbacks, I'd give this stock a prominent spot on a watchlist in anticipation of another pullback opportunity at some point in the next year or so.

The ATM Opportunity Is Far From Overdrawn

Managing proprietary and outsourced ATMs has been a core part of Euronet's business for quite a while, but that doesn't mean the business is tapped out yet. Even with the company adding ATMs at a pace of over 1,000 a quarter in recent quarters, Euronet still holds only single-digit market share in its core footprint. Even allowing that some spots are not going to be very desirable or are never going to become available to Euronet, the company still has a long runway of opportunities to add ATMs in Europe and India, and perhaps other emerging markets further down the road.

Last October, Euronet acquired U.K.-based operator YourCash, adding around 5,000 ATMs in the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands for around $65 million. About 60% of these machines are free-to-use (with Euronet paid in large part through interchange) and YourCash adds capabilities in merchant fill, where merchants can basically refill ATMs from their own registers.

Transaction growth has continued to expand for the ATM business. Growing acceptance of debit and credit cards, not to mention increased use of mobile payment technologies, is a long-term threat, but cash remains a stubbornly persistent medium of exchange and Euronet has done a good job of pushing into newer fee-generating options like dynamic currency conversion, fraud management, card-free payout, and advertising.

I don't expect that the growth will always be smooth. As I said, increased acceptance/use of cards is a threat to the demand for cash. Investors also got a reminder late in 2016 about the risk of outside interference – India's decision to remove 500-rupee and 1,000-rupee notes from circulation (apparently around 85% of total notes in circulation) led to a serious crunch in available cash, leading to shortages that hurt the ATM business (as well as the money transfer business, as agents didn't have enough cash on hand).

Epay Is Still In Transition

Euronet's epay segment has always been a little odd, but it continues to generate double-digit adjusted EBITDA margins and good cash flow with not all that much need for ongoing reinvestment. This business used to be driven by mobile top-ups, but that opportunity has faded as increased smartphone adoption has driven a shift from pre-paid to post-paid usage in most markets.

In its place, Euronet has been trying to shift the business toward more non-mobile products like gift cards, lottery tickets, bill pay, mobile wallet products, and services like iTunes and Google Play. Non-mobile services now make up more than half of the gross profits of the business and although transaction volumes have been declining pretty steadily, the value per transaction has been increasing and revenue has increased in two of the last three quarters.

I don't believe this will ever be an exciting business for Euronet, but the incremental profitability and cash generation isn't bad. Euronet doesn't have to spend money to market services like iTunes and the capital/reinvestment needs are quite modest. As far as it goes then, this is a good “milk it while it's there” business for Euronet.

Money Transfer Is A Large Opportunity

Money transfer has grown from a $400 million a year business in late 2013 to over $850 million as of the last quarter (annualized), with adjusted EBITDA margin improving modestly over that time. Although the company took a mid-teens price cut to keep its Walmart2Walmart business with Wal-Mart when that agreement renewed earlier this year, the company has been making it up with increased volume and share, as well as expanded offerings.

With only single-digit share of the global money transfer market, there are a lot of opportunities left for Euronet. While Wal-Mart uses MoneyGram for its cross-border money transfers, Wal-Mart can terminate that agreement upon a change in control at MoneyGram – which would happen if the company's acquisition by Ant Financial goes through. Moreover, this is still a growing international business opportunity for Euronet. The company has a sizable presence in India, a market for foreign remittances that is roughly three times the size of the Mexican remittance market, and there are growing opportunities across Asia, the Mideast, and Africa.

Speaking of MoneyGram, it's well worth mentioning Euronet's own efforts here. Euronet attempted to outbid Ant, offering over $15 a share in cash back in March, but Ant came back with a strong $18 bid that Euronet has been unwilling to meet/beat.

The question remains whether or not this deal will go through – the companies (MoneyGram and Ant) had to refile with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (aka CFIUS) in July, and there are serious concerns that the U.S. government will not allow China-based Ant (an affiliate of Alibaba) to acquire MoneyGram. Euronet has made its own arguments against approval of the deal (arguing that it would be a security risk), but time will tell.

Should the U.S. government veto the deal, I would expect Euronet to re-engage MoneyGram on a possible transaction – maybe not at the $15 price of before, but almost certainly not at Ant's $18 price either.

MoneyGram would significantly expand Euronet's money transfer business (it generates about two-thirds more revenue in that area than Euronet) and bring valuable scale, including an agent network that would approach 600,000 unique locations combined. This is a volume-driven business and running that increased volume through the combined, streamlined operating infrastructure should also drive meaningful margin leverage.

Not unlike the ATM market opportunity, this is not a risk-free opportunity for Euronet. Western Union, MoneyGram, and Euronet are not shy about charging for their remittance services, and often look to tie up banks and agents through exclusivity arrangements. Many NGOs have complained about the industry's practices and many fin-tech companies have tried to fill the breach with competing services, not to mention mobile operators pushing their own mobile pay/mobile banking offerings.

Even so, cross-border transactions are still saddled with a variety of regulatory and logistical challenges that the existing money transfer companies already know how to navigate and consumer financial habits don't change overnight.

The Opportunity

I do not model Euronet with the assumption that it will acquire MoneyGram; buying MoneyGram in the $15's would offer double-digit accretion, but it's not my base-case assumption now.

On its own, I think Euronet will maintain double-digit revenue growth on its own steam for two to three more years, with long-term revenue growth slowing to around 7% to 8%. I don't expect much from epay, but both the ATM business (the EFT business) and money transfer should support double-digit growth for a while longer. Margins should improve from here, albeit at a slower pace, and I think FCF margins can reach the low-to-mid teens over time, supporting strong low double-digit FCF growth.

Insofar as risk factors go, structural changes to end-markets like increased card acceptance and/or new alternatives to cross-border money transfers are readily identifiable risks. International regulation and trade relations are also threats to consider, and foreign currency translation is always going to factor into Euronet's reported financials (though most investors use constant currency numbers).

The Bottom Line

Whether I use the company's low double-digit FCF growth streams or the company's EBITDA, I don't get to a fair value that excites me today. I believe management has shown they know how to run this business and I believe there are still attractive growth opportunities in the two businesses that generate more than 80% of its adjusted EBITDA. +Given the history here of frequent pullbacks, I'd put this name on a watchlist, as the value proposition is a lot more interesting in the mid-$80s.

